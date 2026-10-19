‘Stranger Things’ Season 6 Psychosis Has Returned Ahead of Stranger Things Day

Well, here we go again. Nearly ten months after Stranger Things wrapped up on New Year’s Eve, with the Duffers now set up at Paramount, the animated spin-off struggling to find an audience, and the only new “release” this month being a junior novelization, the “it’s not actually over” crowd is back. And with Stranger Things Day (November 6th) less than three weeks away, they’ve got a deadline to pin their hopes on.

That’s right: ConformityGate, the theory that refused to die in January, is trending again. As Stranger Things Day approaches, fan theories are ratcheting up for a sixth season.

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Let’s dive into what set it off, why people are freaking out, and what Netflix is realistically likely to do on November 6th.

A Quick Refresher: What Was ConformityGate?

ConformityGate was the theory that Stranger Things 5‘s finale, “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” wasn’t the real ending. The argument went that the suspiciously tidy conclusion (everyone grows up, pairs off, conforms) was an illusion projected by Vecna, and that a secret ninth episode would drop on January 7th, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET, mirroring the release time of the season’s three volumes.

The “evidence” was a grab bag of continuity errors and coincidences: Dungeons & Dragons spines that supposedly read “X A LIE” (they read “XAILE”), orange graduation gowns that looked like prison jumpsuits, a recurring number seven, and a Netflix “#WhatNext” teaser dated January 7th that turned out to be the streamer’s 2026 slate presentation. It grew out of the earlier “CutGate” claims that hours of footage had been chopped, and was turbocharged by Byler fans who wanted a different ending for Will and Mike.

It got very big, very fast. Forbes called it a “surprisingly large online movement” and Vice reported over $14 million in prediction-market bets on a secret episode existing.

Netflix never dignified it with a statement. It did, however, quietly change the show’s social bios to read, in all caps, “ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING.” Five days later, the One Last Adventure documentary showed the writers’ room still finishing the finale script mid-production, which is tricky to square with a secretly completed Episode 9.

The cast has spent the rest of 2026 swatting it away:

And Ross Duffer, before any of this kicked off, told Entertainment Tonight the season “really, truly does close the door” on Hawkins, before adding the four words that have kept this thing on life support ever since: “I guess never say never.”

The rumors keep following the cast around too. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Heaton was asked again about the viral fan theories claiming a secret “bonus” episode was still on the way following the show’s massive finale. After Fallon jokingly pressed him to reveal when the mythical “real finale” would actually drop, Heaton seized the moment for a promo plug, quipping that eager viewers will find it hidden right after the credits of his newly released Netflix thriller, Below.

What Set It Off This Time: “Flip the Tape”

Fast-forward to this weekend. An Instagram Story went up on a verified Stranger Things brand account showing Eleven flipped upside down, “FLIP THE TAPE” across the top, a “FLIP. THE. TAPE. 📼” caption in the middle, and “& PRESS” printed upside down along the bottom. Flip the tape, press play.

The cassette logic is doing a lot of heavy lifting. As one TikToker put it to their followers: when you flip a cassette, there’s more left to play, so Stranger Things “is not actually over.” Another, Katie (@overwhelmedbutok), who has been posting ConformityGate content since January, offered the counterargument: “I am once again begging the general public to familiarize themselves with the concept of a two-sided cassette tape.”

Horror Report, which has been dutifully covering ConformityGate since day one, landed roughly where we did: “It’s a boring weekend in October, and everyone knows that Will Byers Day is coming up on November 6th, so perhaps that’s all it is.”

Of course, fans have been overanalyzing things ever since the finale, so this isn’t new, but man, my feeds have gone into overdrive. To show you what I’ve been dealing with, here’s a rather bizarre interpretation of Noah Schnapp’s interaction with a taxi driver. Yep, we’ve lost it.

Of course, Matthew Modine, never one to miss out on the hype, posted another cryptic post yesterday:

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What Could Actually Happen on Stranger Things Day 2026

November 6th marks 43 years since Will Byers vanished in 1983, and Netflix has used the date for a reveal most years. Here’s the realistic shortlist for 2026, in rough order of likelihood:

A release date for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The Broadway proshot was filmed in February and still has no date. With the play closing in London on December 27th and on Broadway on January 3rd, 2027, a November 6th date announcement (or even a surprise drop) for the filmed version is the single most plausible “big” beat. We flagged this possibility last month. News on Tales from ’85 Season 3. Showrunner Eric Robles has said viewership will decide it. Season 2 (September 17th, cut from ten episodes to eight) didn’t chart in the Global Top 10 at all, the first time anything with Stranger Things in the title has missed. A renewal on Stranger Things Day would be a show of faith; silence would tell you plenty too. A first real update on the live-action spin-off. The Duffers have called it “1000% different”, with new characters and a new showrunner, and have said they won’t rush it. There’s no real indiciation we’re close to an announcement here so we put its odds pretty low. More merchandise and integrations. Netflix isn’t done with Stranger Things outside of new actual projects. We’re getting a Netflix House collab (see Instagram post below) and more product announcements such as the one Netflix Japan revealed this morning and Pandora collab coming at the end of October.

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Are you expecting anything from Netflix on Stranger Things Day? Let us know in the comments down below!