‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Season 2: Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

Despite an explosive ass-kicking first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters, Netflix has chosen not to renew the series for a second season. There will be plenty of subscribers sad to see the series dropped after only one season.

Teenage Bounty Hunters is a Netflix Original crime-comedy drama series created by Kathleen Jordan, and produced by Orange Is the New Black producer, Jenji Kohan. The series is the first Original of Kohan’s to arrive since she signed an exclusive output deal with Netflix.

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Ended (Last Updated 06/10/2020)

We previously had it under good authority that Teenage Bounty Hunters would be returning for a second season at Netflix. Sadly, this is no longer the case, and Netflix has chosen to cancel the Original after only one season.

Netflix and executive producer Jenji Kohan have yet to reveal why the series has been cancelled.

The likely scenario is either the series did not have the level of popularity and viewership Netflix required, or, the ongoing global pandemic may have had a part to play as we’ve seen with other cancellations.

Teenage Bounty Hunters had a great start on Netflix, but the series relevance fell rather fast. The series spent less than two weeks in the US top ten, and it barely lasted three days in the UK.

Teenage Bounty Hunters debuted in the top three in the United States, losing out only to The Umbrella Academy and Legends of Korra. If it wasn’t up against those two extremely popular titles, then you can be sure that Teenage Bounty Hunters would have scooped the top spot, even if only for a day.

Now that Teenage Bounty Hunters has been cancelled, any speculation we previously had is moot at this point.

Based on the production of the first season, we predicted that a second season would have arrived at the end of 2021. Perhaps due to the growing backlog of Originals in production, thanks in part to the global pandemic, makes Teenage Bounty Hunters one of an increasing number of casualties.

Official Production Status: Ended (Last Updated: 06/10/2020)

The series hadn’t been listed for production in the state of Georgia, where all of the locations were used for filming. Thanks to recent events, this has become clear why.

The shocking revelation revealed at the end of the first season is that Debbie’s sister, Dana, is the mother of Sterling. This, of course, makes Sterling and Blair cousins, not sisters.

Fractured Family

Despite the fact it has now been revealed Blair and Sterling are cousins and not twin sisters, we suspect they’ll overcome the shocking bombshell. But, it will take a lot of the second season to overcome this potential loss of sisterhood.

Both girls were already mad at Debbie for not revealing they have an aunt. Adding further fuel to the flames was the revelation that Dana is Sterling’s mother.

You can expect to see the girls struggling to trust Debbie in the next season, including Anderson.

Debbie and Anderson didn’t explain to the police why Dana was so ‘dangerous’ to Sterling. But as there is a $90,000 reward for Dana’s capture for first-degree arson she won’t exactly be walking away free.

Sterling x April

Sterling and April had a flash romance that ended just as quickly as it started. With both girls being from extremely religious families and attending a religious school, it’s hard for either of them to come out. It’s been especially hard on April, who’s father is extremely homophobic, not to mention the fact that Sterling and Blair were the ones who handed him to Bowser.

April fas feelings for Sterling, and expressed interest in rekindling their romance in the future. But with her father on the scene, it’ll be almost impossible. It’s also hard to say what April’s reaction would be if it’s revealed that John was hunted down for a bounty by Sterling.

Return to Bounty Hunting

In the final episode of season one, Bowser fired Sterling and Blair. This was because of the conflict of interest between the $90,000 bounty on who the previously thought was their mother.

Despite how annoying he finds the pair, it didn’t stop Bowser from helping Blair find her sister. Blair also showed her talent for tracking, proving that she has at the very least, has the capability to be a bounty hunter.

With Dana captured that removes the conflict of interest Bowser had with the girls. To take their minds off their respective love lives, and family issues, both girls may need some kick-ass therapy of taking down some bounties.

If the girls have lost their ability to communicate through their twin connection, this may cause some severe issues while out collecting bounties.

We would expected to see the following cast members make a return in the second season of Teenage Bounty Hunters:

Role Cast Member Sterling Wesley Maddie Phillips Blair Wesley Anjelica Bette Fellini Bowser Simmons Kadeem Hardison Debbie Wesley / Dana Culpepper Virginia Williams Anderson Wesley Mackenzie Astin Luke Creswell Spencer House Miles Taylor Myles Evans April Stevens Devon Hales Yolanda Carrion Shirley Rumierk Hannah B. Charity Cervantes Ezequiel Eric Graise John Stevens Pierce Lackey

New Cast Members

At the time of writing, there is no new casting news for Teenage Bounty Hunters season two.

