The Cast of ‘House of Cards’ Where Are They Now?

Seven years ago on February 1st, 2013, Netflix changed the future of streaming forever when it released its first original series, House of Cards. The streaming service has come a long way since 2013, with over a 1000 more Originals have been developed since. We’re taking a look back on some of the cast members of House of Cards, and where they are now in 2020.

House of Cards is a Netflix Original political-drama series based on the British drama of the same name. The series is one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed but also one of the most controversial in the streaming service’s history. Out of the 223 nominations, House of Cards won 27 of the awards, including 7 Primetime Emmys and 2 Golden Globes. House of Cards will forever be recognized as the first original online-only web series to receive Emmy nominations.

Robin Wright

Portrayed: Claire Underwood

Number of Episodes: 73

The lead actress of the series, Robin Wright portrayed Claire Underwood, the wife of Frank Underwood and the first female President of the United States. Wright was the only cast member to feature in every single episode of House of Cards and was one of the biggest advocates of the series to receive its final season. Since House of Cards, Robin Wright has been featured in the likes of Wonder Women and Justice League as Antiope and has also starred in the Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049 as Lieutenant Joshi.

With a career spanning almost four decades, we expect to see plenty more of Wright in the future.

Titles starred in since/during House of Cards:

Title Role Adore (2013) Roz The Congress (2013) Robin Wright A Most Wanted Man (2014) Martha Sullivan Unitl We Could (2014) Narrator Everest (2015) Peach Weathers Wonder Woman (2017) Antiope Blade Runner 2049 (2017) Lieutenant Joshi Justice League (2017) Antiope Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) Antiope

Michael Kelly

Portrayed: Doug Stamper

Number of Episodes: 72

Outliving the scheming Frank Underwood, Doug Stamper had a tough job keeping up with the Underwoods quest for power and ultimately, it would lead to his demise. Wonderfully played by Michael Kelly, his portrayal of Doug Stamper was one of the most enjoyable experiences of House of Cards. Kelly has since worked on the Amazon Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, but during his time working on House of Cards, he also starred in the FX series, Taboo, the mini-series The Long Road Home, and even featured in popular sci-fi series Black Mirror.

Titles starred in since/during House of Cards:

Title Role Now You See Me (2013) Agent Fuller Man of Steel (2013) Steve Lombard Everest (2015) Jon Krakauer Secret in Their Eyes (2015) Reg Siefert Viral (2016) Michael Drakeford Black Mirror: Season 3 Arquette Taboo: Season 1 Dumbarton The Long Road Home: Mni-Series Gary Volesky That’s Harrassment (2018) Doctor All Sqaure (2018) John Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 1 Mike November

Mahershala Ali

Portrayed: Remy Denton

Number of Episodes: 33

Since his role in House of Cards as Remy Denton, Mahershala Ali has shown to the world just how gifted an actor he truly is. Within the past few years, Ali has won two Academy Awards for his astounding work in Moonlight and Green Book. His role as Juan in the 2016 film, Moonlight, earned him his first Oscar as the Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Ali’s second Oscar would come two years later for his work on the film Green Book as Don Shirley, a second win for the category of Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Academy Awards aside, one of Ali’s best roles came as Cottonmouth in the Netflix Original series Daredevil. His limited time on the series was impactful, and upon leaving it definitely left a gaping hole. Appearing a second time in a comic book movie, this time Ali provided his voice for the role of Uncle Aaron in Spider-Man: Enter the Spiderverse. His latest and one of the largest roles was starring in the beloved crime-drama series True Detective. Ali’s next big role will be Blade, replacing Wesley Snipes as the famed Vampire Hunter.

Title Role The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Boggs The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Boggs Kicks (2016) Marlon Gubagude Ko (2016) Ochoro Free State of Jones (2016) Moses Moonlight (2016) Juan The Realest Real (2016) The Minister Luke Cage: 1 Season Cottonmouth Hidden Figures (2016) Colonel Jim Johnson Roxanne Roxanne (2017) Cross Comrade Detective: 1 Season Coach Green Book (2018) Dr. Donald Shirley Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Uncle Aaron Room 104: 1 Season Franco Alita: Battle Angel (2019) Vector True Detective: Season 3 Wayne Hays

Rachel Brosnahan

Portrayed: Rachel Posner

Number of Episodes: 18

Rachel Brosnahan had a very limited time on House of Cards compared to other actors on this list, but by all means, she had a great impact on the characters she interacted with. Since leaving the series Brosnahan has starred in various different roles but her most outstanding one to date would be playing the lead role in the series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Ay 29 years of age, Brosnahan has a great career ahead of her to look forward to. Her next big feature role will be alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the Cold-War drama Ironbark.

Title Role The Dovekeepers: Mini Series Yael Louder Than Bombs (2015) Erin Manhatten: 1 Season Abby Isaacs The Finest Hours (2016) Bea Hansen Burn Country (2016) Sandra Crisis in Six Scenes: 1 Season Ellie Patriots Day (2016) Jessica Kensky Boomtown (2017) Jamie Fifteen Years Later (2018) Amy Joseph Pulitzer: Vice of the People Nellie Bly Change in the Air Wren Spies in Disguise Wendy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 3 Seasons Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel Elana of Avalor: Season 1 Princess Chloe

Kate Mara

Portrayed: Zoe Barnes

Number of Episodes: 14

Kate Mara spent the least amount of time on House of Cards but like Rachel Brosnahan, her role was hugely impactful on the story. She was murdered by Frank Underwood in the second season, but would later reappear, alongside Pete Russo, to haunt Frank during a hallucination, heavily signifying that the President feels guilt for his roles in their deaths.

Mara has gone in to star in plenty of roles, her biggest being Sue Storm in Fox’s failed reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise. Scheduled for release sometime in 2020, Mara will be playing the role of Claire in the series A Teacher. The drama will explore the complexities and consequences of a female teacher caught having affair with a male student.

Title Role Transcendence (2014) Bree Robot Chicken Various Voices Almost Not Beautiful Lisa The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards Lisa Ares III: Farewell Beth Johanssen Fantastic Four Sue Storm Ares III: The Right Stuff Beth Johanssen Man Down Natalie Drummer The Martian Beth Johanssen Captive Ashley Smith Moonbeam City: 1 Season Chrysalis Tate Morgan (2016) Lee Weathers Rex (2017) Megan Leavey Tall Tales from the Magical Garden of Antoon Krings (2017) Marguerite

Derek Cecil

Portrayed: Seth Grayson

Number of Episodes: 50

Appearing 50 episodes across 4 seasons, it’s surprising Derek Cecil’s character Seth Grayson lived till the end. Knowing a very intimate amount of knowledge about the Underwood’s thanks to acquiring Frank’s journal, he used the information to force his way onto the Underwood’s staff as Director Of Communications and Press Secretary.

Grayson recently appeared in the HBO series The Outsider, portraying the role of Andy Katcavage.

Title Role Family Games (2017) Barrett The Tomorrow Man (2019) Brian Black Monday: Season 1 Detective Lester Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Garrett Howard / Russell Ramsay The Outsider: Season 1 Andy Katcavage

Jayne Atkinson

Portrayed: Catherine Durrant

Number of Episodes: 38

Jayne Atkinson played a key role as Catherine Durrant in Frank Underwood’s rise to the top of his political career. By the end, her involvement with Frank and Claire would lead to her demise. Despite surviving Frank pushing her down the stairs, it would be Claire that put the nail in the former Secretary of State coffin. Despite her attempt to flee to the French Alps, an assassin, hired by Claire, shot and killed her.

Since the end of House of Cards, Catherine Durrant has starred in another Political drama, Madam Secretary. The actress currently has a role in the NBC drama Bluff City Law, playing the role of Della Bedford.

Title Role Criminal Minds Erin Strauss Odeyssey: 1 Season Harrison’s Mother Zoo: 1 Season Amelia Sage The Congressman (2016) Casey Winship The Good Wife: Season 7 Nora Valentine Chicago Med: Season 2 Laura Clay The Walking Dead: Season 9 Georgie Castle Rock: Season 1 Officer Reese Madam Secretary: Season 5 Theresa Hurst Bluff City Law: Season 1 Della Bedford

Nathan Darrow

Portrayed: Edward Meechum

Number of Episodes: 35

Nathan Darrow did an excellent job of portraying Frank Underwood’s bodyguard Edward Meechum. With an undying loyalty only rivaled by Doug Stamper, it ultimately cost his life as he saved Frank from an assassination attempt.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Darrow’s character was his relationship with the Underwoods. In the second season, Meechum has a threesome with Underwoods but is shown to have kissed Frank along with Claire. As this was a few years before Kevin Spacey announced his sexuality in the wake of the allegations against him, the scene is even more eye-opening with what we know about the actor today.

Darrow has gone on to star in the Fox series Gotham as Victor Fries (Mr. Freeze). Darrow starred in a second Original series, Godless playing the role of Webster, a Pinkerton. He also starred in six episodes of Preacher but most recently appeared in the drug-related drama series Dependance.

Title Role Blue Bloods Officer Reynolds Stranger in the House Tom Stewart Gotham Stories: Season 1 Victor Fries Rectify: Season 4 Billy Harris You Again (2016) Mark Ambition’s Debt (2017) Marcus Antonius The Wizard of Lies (2017) Andrew Madoff Godless: Mini Series Webster In the Studio (2017) Benjamin Martin Bull: Season 2 Jim Grayson Quantico: Season 3 Felix Pillay Gotham Season 1-4 Victor Fries / Mister Freeze Blindspot: Season 3 Jonathan Grimm Billions: Season 1-4 Mike Danzig Preacher: Season 1-4 John Custer Dependence: Season 1-2 Mason

Kevin Spacey

Portrayed: Kevin Underwood

Number of Episodes: 65

The most polarising and controversial cast members of them all, Kevin Spacey’s fall from grace has been nothing short of dramatic. Several allegations of sexual misconduct lead to Spacey leaving the role of Frank Underwood, which ultimately lead to the character dying off-screen.

Since the allegations, the only film Spacey starred in was Billionaires Boy Club. Having filmed the movie before the allegations arose, it ultimately had a detrimental effect on the films commercial ‘success’. In the opening weekend Billionaires Boy Club only made $618 at the box office making it the worst opening of Spacey’s career. Spacey was cut from the film All the Money in the World, and his role as John Paul Getty was instead played by Christopher Plummer.

Despite Frank Underwood’s death, Kevin Spacey has taken it upon himself to reprise the role in two short films. The first ‘Let Me Be Frank’ rebuked the allegations made against him. A year later in the short ‘KTWK’ he would wish viewers a Merry Christmas.

Spacey has since been cleared of any charges related to sexual misconduct but his reputation and career have been completely tarnished. The veteran actor filmed his role for Michael Hoffman’s film Gore, but despite being completed since December 2018, the film has yet to see the light of day.

Title Role Nature Is Speaking: Miniseries The Rainforest Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014) Jonathan Irons Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) Dave Harken Elvis & Nixon (2016) Nixon Nine Lives (2016) Tom Brand Tom Odell: Here I Am (2016) Man in the Stairwell Rebel in the Rye (2017) Whit Burnett Baby Driver (2017) Doc Billionaires Boys Club (2018) Ron Levin

