‘The Electric State’: Netflix Release Date, Runtime, Trailer, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

One of our most anticipated upcoming Netflix movies is The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers. Initially expected to release in 2024, the big-budget movie will now launch globally on Netflix on March 14, 2025. Here’s everything we know about the film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, including first-look images, trailers, runtime, and exclusive details.

The Electric State has been years in the making before arriving on Netflix. Here’s a quick timeline of its development:

The book was published in December 2017.

The Russo Brothers won the rights to the sci-fi novel in December 2017, with Andy Muschietti (It) initially attached as director and Barbara Muschietti as producer.

The project was sold to Universal in December 2020, with Millie Bobby Brown starring, the Russo Brothers directing, and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely writing. It was initially intended for a theatrical release.

We exclusively reported on Netflix’s interest in acquiring the project in June 2022.

Netflix officially took over the project in 2022, with an announcement in late June 2022.

Filming concluded in early February 2023, though additional reshoots took place in 2024.

The movie is officially scheduled for release on Netflix in March 2025.

Who Is Behind The Electric State?

The Russo Brothers, best known for directing Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, are helming the movie under their production company AGBO. They previously collaborated with Netflix on The Gray Man and are working on additional projects, including Extraction 3, Past Midnight, and The Gray Man 2.

The screenplay is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, frequent collaborators of the Russo Brothers, and casting is led by Sarah Finn and Tara Feldstein.

The film’s budget is reportedly around $200 million, matching the budget of The Gray Man. However, some sources suggest the budget may be as high as $320 million, potentially making it Netflix’s most expensive movie to date.

What Is The Electric State About?

The movie is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s novel, The Electric State, previously titled Passagen. Stålenhag is also the creator of Tales from the Loop and Things from the Flood.

Here’s the official synopsis from Goodreads:

“In 1997, a runaway teenager and her yellow toy robot travel west through a strange USA. The ruins of gigantic battle drones litter the countryside, heaped together with the discarded trash of a high-tech consumerist society in decline. As their car approaches the edge of the continent, the world outside the window seems to be unraveling ever faster—as if somewhere beyond the horizon, the hollow core of civilization has finally caved in.”

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series is as follows:

“Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother. “

The Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt, and Millie Bobby Brown attended the New York Comic-Con in mid-October 2024, spilling some key details about the film. The Russos called the project “an ambitious undertaking” and a “real passion project because it’s massive in scale.” Their goal is to deliver a cinematic experience that is “as big as it gets for folks.”

The film has been repeatedly described as “Amblin-style,” referencing the works of Steven Spielberg and 80s/90s family adventure movies like E.T. and Back to the Future. Expect lots of 90s references and nostalgia too with Joe Russo teasing a “stellar soundtrack” that “cherry picks” elements of the 90s.

What Is the Age Rating and Runtime of The Electric State?

The movie is officially rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence/action, language, and some thematic material.

The confirmed runtime is 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Who Is in the Cast for The Electric State?

The new movie has an absolutely stacked cast

Main Cast:

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes) as Michelle A runaway teenager traveling across a futuristic America with her robot companion, Cosmo, searching for her missing brother.

(Stranger Things, Enola Holmes) as Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) as Keats A mysterious drifter who joins Michelle on her journey.

(Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) as Woody Norman as Christopher Michelle’s 6-year-old brother with an active imagination and brilliant beyond his years.

Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games, The Devil Wears Prada) as Ethan Skate

(The Hunger Games, The Devil Wears Prada) as Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Ted / Wingman

(Seinfeld, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Ted / Wingman Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) as Colonel Bradbury A high-ranking military officer tasked with tracking down Michelle and her robot.

(Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) as Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) as Dr. Amherst / P.C. A brilliant scientist involved in the story’s advanced robotics.

(Everything Everywhere All at Once, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) as Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Mirror) as Herman (voice) A sentient robot assisting Michelle on her journey.

(The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Mirror) as Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo, Bad Santa, The Gray Man) as Pop Fly (voice) A Civil War-era robot with a significant role in Michelle’s adventure.

(Fargo, Bad Santa, The Gray Man) as

Supporting Cast:

Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Rustin) as Wolfe

(Fear the Walking Dead, Rustin) as Terry Notary (Kong: Skull Island, The Square) as Mr. Peanut

(Kong: Skull Island, The Square) as Greg Cromer (Better Things, Grey’s Anatomy) as Dad

(Better Things, Grey’s Anatomy) as Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave, Together Together) as Ligotti

(I Think You Should Leave, Together Together) as Adam Croasdell (Preacher, Reign) as Marshall

(Preacher, Reign) as Chris Silvestri (The Boys, Titans) as PC

(The Boys, Titans) as Gabrielle Maiden (Stranger Things, Lemon) as Penny Pal (voice)

(Stranger Things, Lemon) as Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) as Herman

(Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) as Joe Avena (Mindhunter, The Pale Blue Eye) as President Bill Clinton

(Mindhunter, The Pale Blue Eye) as David Alexander (Black Adam, MacGruber) as Dave

(Black Adam, MacGruber) as Katelin Chesna (House, Criminal Minds) as Hospital Doctor

(House, Criminal Minds) as Rory Keane (Good Trouble, The Babysitter’s Club)

(Good Trouble, The Babysitter’s Club) Katherine Romrell (S.W.A.T., Lucifer)

Where Did The Electric State Film? How Long Was It in Production?

Filming for The Electric State began in October 2022 under the production title “STORMWIND”. The primary filming locations included:

Atlanta, Georgia – The primary location for the film.

– The primary location for the film. Moab, Utah – Additional photography took place here.

Production Timeline:

October 4, 2022 – The Russo Brothers shared an image of the script, confirming the start of filming.

October 7, 2022 – AGBO Films posted behind-the-scenes images featuring the directors and writing team. The team posted, “AGBO team behind-the-scenes the first week of production: directors Joe & Anthony Russo, co-writers Stephen McFeely and Chris Markus, and producers Jake Aust and Mike Larocca”

– AGBO Films posted behind-the-scenes images featuring the directors and writing team.

October–November 2022 – Leaked on-set photos revealed Millie Bobby Brown filming in Acworth, Georgia.







November 5, 2022 – A crew member tragically died in an off-set car accident. In a statement on Instagram, the Russo Brothers said, “The Electric State production family lost a valued production crew member yesterday. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We love our crew like family. And this is devastating news to all of us.”

– A crew member tragically died in an off-set car accident. February 6, 2023 – Principal photography officially wrapped. AGBO Films on Instagram confirmed that the movie had wrapped filming in a post that said the following: “That’s a wrap on The Electric State – shoutout to the AGBO team, and big congrats to the amazing cast and crew”

– Principal photography officially wrapped.

March–April 2024 – Additional reshoots took place in Atlanta, Moab, and Brazil. Per those sources, filming will or has already occurred in Atlanta (Georgia), Moab (Utah), and Brazil. Millie Bobby Brown was spotted on set during this reshoots by outlets like Gawby.

– Additional reshoots took place in Atlanta, Moab, and Brazil.



Are you excited about The Electric State? Let us know in the comments!