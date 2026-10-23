‘The Gentlemen’ Season 3 in Production at Netflix as Robert Carlyle, Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom Join Cast

Netflix has finally and officially confirmed that The Gentlemen is back in production for season 3, and it has brought a serious cast list with it. Robert Carlyle, Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom lead a group of eight new additions to Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy, which was renewed for a third season back in August, days before season 2 even premiered.

The announcement comes with a short “in production” tease and lands roughly seven weeks after season 2 arrived on September 3rd. The headline for us, though, is the timing. Production has been quietly underway since mid-September, months ahead of where most production trackers had it pencilled in. More on that in a second.

Who Is Joining The Gentlemen Season 3?

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Eight new names have been confirmed for season 3:

Robert Carlyle (Line of Duty, Hack, and of course Trainspotting)

(Line of Duty, Hack, and of course Trainspotting) Elijah Wood (Ready or Not: Here I Come, Yellowjackets)

(Ready or Not: Here I Come, Yellowjackets) Orlando Bloom (The Cut, Bucking Fastard)

(The Cut, Bucking Fastard) Dexter Fletcher (Band of Brothers, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels)

(Band of Brothers, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) Bruna Marquezine (Benefits with Friends, Blue Beetle)

(Benefits with Friends, Blue Beetle) Ed Speleers (You, The Lady)

(You, The Lady) Saffron Burrows (You, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

(You, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) Bugzy Malone (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre)

Fletcher and Malone are Ritchie regulars, and Bloom was a face of the Ritchie film era too, so expect plenty of familiar energy. Netflix hasn’t revealed who any of them are playing yet.

They join a returning cast led by Theo James as Eddie Horniman and Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass, with Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins and Benjamin Clementine all back. Maya Jama also returns as Aisha, the well-connected fixer she introduced in season 2. No word on Sergio Castellito and as you may have read over the past week Daniel Ings is not scheduled to appear in season 3.

Not mentioned anywhere in Netflix’s announcement is Meghan Markle, whose reported involvement dominated the renewal news cycle before being walked back within days. Unless they’re holding it back, it looks like it did actually fall through.

What Is Season 3 About?

Netflix has given us the first proper logline for the new season:

In series three, Eddie (Theo James) and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) embark upon their most audacious project yet: building a casino in the Middle East. But with danger lurking around every corner, has the Duke’s unchecked ambition finally gone too far?

That’s a big step up from the Italian lakes of season 2, and it explains the Moroccan shoot. Guy Ritchie, who writes with Matthew Read and directs alongside Eran Creevy, put it this way:

The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded and the consequences carry weight. A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further.

Season 3 is once again 8 x 60-minute episodes, produced by Moonage Pictures for Netflix and Miramax TV. Theo James is now credited as an executive producer alongside Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Simon Crawford Collins, Frith Tiplady, Jonathan Glickman and Alix Jaffe.

Filming Started Months Earlier Than Expected

When the renewal was announced, we heard production would get going before the end of the year. Most production listings weren’t so optimistic, with early 2027 the commonly cited start date, and Variety reported at the time that scripts weren’t even finalised.

In the end, cameras rolled on September 13th, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco, with the desert town of Erfoud also used for the Middle East-set material, as Le360 first reported. The shoot was no secret, with plenty of behind-the-scenes posts over the following weeks. The Morocco leg didn’t end smoothly either: we understand the sets flooded toward the end of filming there.

Production then returned to the show’s usual UK stomping grounds in early October. Theo James and Kaya Scodelario were spotted in Poole, Dorset in the second week of October, there have been reports of a scuffle among extras during a fishing scene at West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire, and the cast was photographed shooting in Kilburn, London on October 19th. Netflix’s official line is that season 3 “is currently being filmed in the UK and Morocco.”

The quick turnaround shouldn’t be a total surprise. Netflix greenlit season 3 unusually early, and season 2 arrived in a strong position despite a softer opening week than the first season. It debuted at #3 on the global English TV list with 6.7 million views before climbing to #1 the following week, and it topped the UK top 10 for two weeks running.

When Will The Gentlemen Season 3 Release on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t given a date or window, and we wouldn’t expect one for a while. Season 2 filmed through 2025 and took around 18 months from cameras rolling to release. Apply the same maths here and a late 2027 or early 2028 release looks the most likely window, which is a touch earlier than the 2028 most were predicting before this shoot got underway. We’ll update as soon as there’s anything firmer.

For now, you can catch up on everything we know about season 3 and stream both existing seasons on Netflix now.

Which new addition are you most excited to see in The Gentlemen season 3? Let us know in the comments.