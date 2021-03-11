‘The Irregulars’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Ahead of Season 1 Release

Ahead of its end of March 2021 release date on Netflix, it looks as though Netflix has already given The Irregulars a second outing showing that Netflix is betting big on its new Sherlock spin-off series.

Season 1 of the new Sherlock Holmes spin-off set in Victorian London is set to hit Netflix globally from March 26th, 2021. The show has lots of talent in front and behind the camera with Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Royce Pierreson and Aidan McArdle headlining the cast.

The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled teens who are recruited to help Doctor Watson and his associates solve crimes.

The first season was set back production-wise when it was halted throughout the course of the pandemic but returned to wrap filming between August and September 2020.

Now, clearly banking on the show becoming a success Netflix has not only greenlit a second season but is planning to begin production this summer with filming set to take place in Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

Tom Bidwell is attached to the second season as writer and producer with Greg Brenman, Jude Liknaitzky, Michael Ray, and Rebecca Hodgson returning to produce.

Netflix has yet to officially confirm the return of season 2 and won’t likely do so until shortly after the release of The Irregulars season 1 at the end of March. It’s not the first time Netflix has given a show a renewal ahead of its initial premiere, it has done so with the likes of Warrior Nun, twice with Virgin River and most recently, Bridgerton.

Don’t forget Netflix is also planning on expanding more into the Sherlock Holmes universe with a planned movie which we announced back in October 2020 will see Ehren Kruger direct a new feature called Sherlock Junior.

Are you excited at the prospect of The Irregulars returning for a second season?