‘The Order’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Season 2 of The Order dropped on Netflix back in the summer but now heading into the last couple of months of 2020, we still don’t know whether The Order will be coming back for season 3 but we have found some news to suggest it may not be likely. Here’s what we know about season 3 of The Order on Netflix.

First arriving in March 2019, we didn’t expect much of The Order, but it exceeded our expectations when it was renewed for a second season. Realistically we shouldn’t have been surprised, the series plays right into the hands of teen viewers, who typically adore supernatural dramas like The Order.

The Order Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 10/24/2020)

Typically, we find out about the future of Netflix’s headline series (which we count The Order to be among) a few months after release which is when Netflix can decide whether viewership and other factors suggest that it’s worthy of giving a season renewal.

Often when Netflix determines whether or not to renew it’s for some of the following reasons:

Total number of subscribers watching

% of subscribers that returned to watch season 2

% of subscribers that completed season 2

% of subscribers that failed to watch all of season 2

Total number of rewatches

COVID-19 has also thrown a spanner in the works for many shows too. Filming delays and other issues has led to the cancelation of many shows so far in 2020 which The Order could quite easily get caught up in. The Society is a good example given it’s large ensemble style cast which was originally due to come back but the circumstances made it unviable.

At virtual comic-con that took place over the summer in lieu of San Diego Comic-con, Chad Oakes had expressed his thoughts that we would’ve heard something by the end of summer 2020.

We were also alerted to a significant number of props from the show going up on auction. While we couldn’t find any props that have significant meaning to the future of the show, props are mainly sold when shows have been finished.

What to expect from a third season of The Order?

In the climactic season 2 finale, we were left with many questions for what could happen in the third season.

*SPOILER WARNING FOR THE ORDER SEASON 2*

Is Alyssa dead?

Gabrielle, possessed by the werewolf Midnight, murdered Alyssa in the dying moments season 2. The last we saw of Alyssa was her lifeless corpse being carried into the woods by Jack, who was also carrying the Vade Maecum.

The Vade Maecum houses some of the most powerful magic in the world, in particular, the literally most powerful incantation in existence. With such a powerful magical totem in his possession, Jack may find a way to resurrect Alyssa from the dead.

If Jack can successfully bring Alyssa back from the dead, there’s every chance that the missing Werewolf hide Alpha could bond with Alyssa, making her a werewolf. She already had a close bond with Salvador Grant, the previous champion of Alpha, and a like-minded individual may just be the champion the werewolf is looking for.

Can Gabrielle escape the clutches of Midnight?

As the champion of Midnight, Gabrielle is at the mercy of the werewolf’s desire to destroy Jack and Silverback, not to mention anyone that threatens The Knights of Saint Christopher. After Midnight murder Alyssa, Gabrielle was found in the woods by Randal, comforting her as she was clearly distressed by Alyssa’s death.

The Knights of Saint Christopher may be able to remove Midnight from Gabrielle, as this was previously done to Jurgen Sawyer and Silverback. If the Vade Maecum continues to be a threat, Midnight himself maybe even willing to sacrifice himself to ensure that the magical totem cannot be used.

Can Lilith return to “hell”?

After being ‘rescued’ by The Knights of Saint Christopher, Lilith has shown her displeasure of being removed from her home. Lilith’s near demonic presence could bring a lot of trouble next season, especially if she is intent on returning to the dimension she was just removed from.

Will Vera retrieve her magic from Alyssa?

After the death of Salvador Grant, Alyssa took away Vera’s magical powers until she was granted access to the incantation Foris Factorum. After sealing away the eruption, with the help of Vera, Alyssa was able to stop a disaster from happening.

After being attacked by Midnight, Alyssa was unable to give Vera back her magical powers. With the former now considered to be dead, Vera is now magicless and unable to retrieve her power. She’ll either have to step down as a Grand Magus or by nefarious means somehow retrieve her powers.

Which cast members will be returning for the third season of The Order?

Despite her character being dead, we fully expect to see Sarah Grey return to reprise her role as Alyssa Drake,

After the events of the second season we can expect to see the following cast members return for season 3:

Jake Manley as Jack Morton

Louriza Tronco as Gabrielle Dupres

Katherine Isabelle as Vera Stone

Adam DiMarco as Randall Carpio

Thomas Elms as Hamish Duke

Devery Jacobs as Lilith Bathory

Kayla Heller as Selena Durov.

When is the Netflix release date for The Order season 3?

There was a total of 15 months in between the release of the first and second seasons.

If the third season would be to follow suit, then The Order won’t be returning to Netflix until at least September 2021.

Of course, with the months ticking by with no news, this date looks less and less likely to happen at all.

