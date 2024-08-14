‘The Royals’ Netflix Indian Rom-Com Series: Cast Announced and What We Know So Far

Netflix has announced the exciting cast for its Indian romantic-comedy series, The Royals. We’ll keep track of everything you need to know about the Series, including the plot, production updates, cast news, and the Netflix release date.

The Royals is an upcoming Netflix Original Indian romantic-drama series created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. The series is co-directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

Ishita Pritish Randy shared their excitement about working with Netflix for the first time:

““The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce! Netflix’s commitment to championing exceptional and innovative content has always resonated with us. We’re thrilled to be a part of the Netflix family and partner with them to take our tell on a girl-meets-boy, the classic maharaja (king) and aamkumari (commoner) tale, to a global audience.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, also had the following to say:

“”Everybody loves a good romance. The Royals is a modern-day regal romance with a spectacular setting and a dazzling cast. We can’t wait for our members to be enthralled by this exciting contemporary fairy tale with a generous dose of wit and humour – signature to Rangita & Ishita Nandy. It’s been an amazing journey to develop our first project with them and our stunning cast led by the ever-so-gorgeous Bhumi, a very charming Ishaan Khattar and a gregarious cameo by Zeenat Amaan. We can’t wait to bring you this treat soon.”

What is the plot of The Royals?

In the press release for The Royals, a small synopsis was provided:

“When an entitled Prince Charming meets a startup whiz, it’s inevitable that they will bump heads! Will their ambitions collide, two worlds clash, or even spark a surprising romance?”

The Royals has also been described as a coming-of-age story, and it features the classic tale of a girl meets boy romance between a commoner and royalty.

Who are the cast members of The Royals?

In order of IMDb’s STARmeter, the cast of The Royals is as follows:

Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak).

Bhumi Pednekar (My Big Fat Bride).

Nora Fatehi (Baahubalu: The Beginning).

Sakshi Tanwar (Dangal).

Zeenat Aman (Don).

Chunky Pandey (Housefull 2).

Dino Morea (The Empire).

Milind Soman (Bajirao Mastani).

Luke Kenny (Rock On!!).

Vihaan Samat (Eternally Confused and Eager for Love).

Udit Arora (Agni).

Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpvalli).

Lisa Mishra (Liger).

Kayva Trehan (Jugaadistan).

