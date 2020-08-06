‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 5: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

The fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins has arrived on Netflix, and we’re already looking ahead to a highly anticipated season five! With the Japanese broadcast of season five delayed this also means there will be a release date delay for Netflix. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest news and info about season five, including the Netflix release date and what to expect.

The Seven Deadly Sins is a licensed Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Nakaba Suzuki. Having sold over 37 million copies of the manga worldwide, the franchise has a fiercely loyal fanbase. The studio was previously animated by A-1 Pictures but has since a new home with Studio Deen.

Just like the fourth season, we’d like to address that we’re listing this season as the fifth as we’re following the way Netflix has formatted the Original. We understand that the ‘second season’ was a handful of OVA episodes.

When is The Seven Deadly Sins season five coming to Netflix?

Don’t expect to see The Seven Deadly Sins season five on Netflix anytime soon.

The series was originally scheduled to return to the Japanese broadcast in October 2020, but the fifth season has since been delayed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

An official statement was released on The Seven Deadly Sins website. A revised release date has finally been announced, and as expected the series will be broadcast in Japan from January 2021.

Season 4 of Nanatsu no Taizai (The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger’s Judgment) will be released in January 2021.

Source: Weekly Shônen Magazine # 36-37 (August 5)#NanatsuNoTaizai #SevenDeadlySins #SDS_BoarHat_News pic.twitter.com/1uBM62ntaw — Boar Hat (@SDS_BoarHat) August 1, 2020

Ultimately, this means the Netflix release date will be delayed by several months as well as the Japanese broadcast will take place between January and June/July.

Assuming that we could have seen the fifth season arrive in August like the fourth, it’s highly likely that we’ll be waiting until Winter 2021/2022.

What to expect from The Seven Deadly Sins season five

There’s a lot to unpack as we arrive at what should be the final season of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Season four of the anime concluded at what would is chapter 267 of the manga. The manga has a total of 346 chapters, which leaves only 79 chapters left for the anime to cover.

In that time, there’s still a large amount of story to cover.

Purgatory

As an immortal, Ban is the only member of the Seven Deadly Sins, other than Meliodas, that has a chance of surviving purgatory.

Ban is determined to find the real Melodias we all know and love and to bring him home to Brittonia. But time passes differently in purgatory, just how many decades, centuries or millennia will pass before Ban finds the Meliodas?

Ban is already one of the strongest characters in the series, so spending so many years in purgatory is likely to make him even stronger.

Brittania

Meanwhile, in Britannia, a new alliance has been formed between that of the Goddess Clan, Fairy Clan, Giant Clan, and the humans, kickstarting a second holy war with the goal of taking down the Demon Clan once and for all.

Estarossa of the Demon Clan has kidnapped Elizabeth, so it’s up to the united forces of the Stigma Alliance to stop him and rescue the princess.

The Love commandment has a horrid past, and soon all will be revealed.

The resurrection of the new Demon King?

The giant egg containing the body of Meliodas continues to manifest, and when it hatches an even stronger, and darker, Meliodas will awaken. With the commandments, he’s absorbed, Meliodas won’t be far away from claiming himself as the new Demon King of the Demon Clan.

Will there be a sixth season of The Seven Deadly Sins?

As we briefly discussed above, there is very little source material left for the manga to cover. With only 79 chapters to go, it wouldn’t be beyond expectation for the anime to finish at five seasons.

That being said, the fourth season only covered roughly 31 chapters of the manga, so, by all means, we could see the anime prolonged to a sixth season to see out the finale.

Fans needn’t worry, there’s tons of story, fights, and plot twists etched into the remaining 79 chapters of The Seven Deadly Sins, so there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

We won’t reveal any spoilers here but a sequel manga is being planned, aptly named The Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. So a sixth season may focus on the new story being written by Nakaba Suzuki.

Will the animation be improved for The Seven Deadly Sins season five?

One of the most debated topics of the fourth season was the significant drop in animation quality.

It’s no secret that the production of The Seven Deadly Sins was moved away from A-1 Pictures to Studio Deen. One of the lesser-known facts was Studio Deen outsourced the animation to the South-Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack.

The results were far from impressive, and highly controversial.

The outcry from fans was extremely strong, but Studio Deen has yet to comment on whether or not they will be handling the full production of season five.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Seven Deadly Sins season five on Netflix?