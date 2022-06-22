‘The Umbrella Academy’ Seasons 1-3 Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Over the course of The Umbrella Academy, we’ve seen some incredible soundtracks and that continues right through to the third season. We’ve put together the complete tracklisting below for all three seasons of The Umbrella Academy.
It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the series is so musical given the show comes from Gerard Way, the frontman for My Chemical Romance who is still regularly producing songs under the banner.
Jeff Russo serves as the composer for the series and has produced dozens of original music for the series so far. His incredible resume also comprises of titles like FX’s Fargo, Star Trek: Picard, Altered Carbon, Power, and Treadstone.
So let’s break down the songs you’ve heard in all three seasons of The Umbrella Academy starting with the latest third season.
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Soundtrack List
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer Song
- The Ballroom Blitz – The Sweet
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 1 Soundtrack
- Sometimes – Gerry Cinnamon
- Footloose – Kenny Loggins
- No More Heroes – The Stranglers
- Let’s Go on a Hayride – The McSharry Sisters
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 2 Soundtrack
- The Passenger – Iggy Pop
- The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
- Quando, quando, quando – Tony Renis
- Higher Love – Lily Winwood
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 3 Soundtrack
- Do You Believe in Magic – The Lovin’ Spoonful
- The Lady In Red – Chris de Burgh
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 4 Soundtrack
- House of the Rising Sun – The Animals and Jeremy Renner
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 5 Soundtrack
- Crystalised – The Xx
- My Silver Lining – First Aid Kit
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 6 Soundtrack
- Into My Soul – Gabin
- Hot Damn – Baby Strange
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 7 Soundtrack
- Little Girl – Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei
- Bruttosozialprodukt – Geier Sturzflug
- Let’s Be Badder – Lucern Raze and Cherry Pickles
- Ride Wit Me – Nelly
- Cats in the Cradle – Ugly Kid Joe
- Another One Bites the Dust – Queen
- What Makes You a Man – The Ninth Wave
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 8 Soundtrack
- Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler
- (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
- Teenage Dream – The Rescues
- We Could Be Falling in Love – Selectracks
- Come In Mr. Lonely – Jerry Dyke
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 9 Soundtrack
- Friday I’m In Love – The Cure
- Bitter Taste – Billy Idol
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 10 Soundtrack
- Short Change Hero – The Heavy
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack List
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 1 Soundtrack
- Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin
- Right Back Where We Started – Maxine Nightingale
- My Way – Frank Sinatra
- You Must Be An Angel – Richard Myhill
- Trying – Fran Powers
- Forever and a day – Jeremiah Burnham
- I Wonder What the Future Holds for Me – Glenn Show
- Rocket Fuel – DJ Shadow
- Be Thankful You’re You – Fern Jones
- Crazy – Daniela Andrade
- Comin’ Home Baby – Mel Torme
- You Only Want Me When You’re Lonely – Jim Boyd
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 2 Soundtrack
- Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) – Perry Como
- Jive Me Baby – Stuart Crombie
- Who’s That Knockin’ – The Genies
- I’m A Man – The Spencer Davis Group
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 3 Soundtrack
- I Gotta Get the World Off My Back – Bill Martin and Phil Coulter
- Sunny – Boney M.
- Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor BWV 1004 – Naxos
- I’ll Never Do You Wrong – Joe Tex
- Golden Brown – The Stranglers
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 4 Soundtrack
- Love Is Blue – Marty Robbins
- Renegade – Styx
- Have You Ever Been Hurt – Helen Wilson
- Mirage – Chilo Escobedo
- Mariachi Tipico – Audio Network
- La Cositlla – Mariachi La Estrella
- Unwind Yourself – Marva Whitney
- I Was Made for Lovin’ You – KISS
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 5 Soundtrack
- Major Tom – Coming Home – Peter Schilling
- Love in the City – John Stokes
- He Can’t Love You – Four Holidays and Joe Hunter
- Hey Da Da – Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei
- We’re on Top of the World
- Twistin’ the Night Away – Sam Cooke
- Bad Guys – The Interrupters
- Hello – My Kullsvik
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 6 Soundtrack
- Won’t Be Long – Aretha Franklin
- An Old Fashioned Christmas – Jack Huddle
- Hold On, I’m Comin’ – Sam & Dave
- I Live Alone – Bob Cox
- The Order of Death – Public Image
- In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company – The Dead South
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 7 Soundtrack
- Pfiffikus Polka – Petra Wechselberger
- Lederhosen Polka – Otto Sieben and Anton Kristan
- Give Me Reason to Stay – Zoe Muth
- Sister of Pearl – Baio
- Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Backstreet Boys
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 8 Soundtrack
- Pepper – Butthole Surfers
- Old Pal’s Jigs – Buzz Buddies
- Paddy’s Leather Breeches – Austin Ince and Frankie Hepburn
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 9 Soundtrack
- Dancing with Myself – Generation X
- Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: V. Ciaccona – Johann Sebastian Bach and Hilary Hahn
- Ben’s Sacrifice – Jeff Russo
- Here Comes the End – Gerard Way featuring Judith Hill
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 10 Soundtrack
- Wicked Games – Parra for Cuva featuring Anna Naklab
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Soundtrack List
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 1 Soundtrack
- Picture Book (Stereo Mix) – The Kinks
- Phantom of the Opera Medley – Lindsey Stirling
- The Walker – Fitz and The Tantrums
- Homecoming – Jeff Russo
- I Think We’re Alone Now – Tiffany
- Istanbul (Not Constantinople) – They Might Be Giants
- Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo
- Vanya – Jeff Russo
- The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 2 Soundtrack
- Run Boy Run – Woodkid
- Goody Two Shoes – Adam Ant
- Frere Jacques (feat. John Magaro) – The Umbrella Academy Cast
- Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
- Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith
- The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 3 Soundtrack
- Lost Woman – The Yardbirds
- We’re Through – The Hollies
- Sinnerman – Nina Simone
- Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo
- The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 4 Soundtrack
- Blood Like Lemonade – Morcheeba
- Shingaling – Tom Swoon
- Mirage – Toro Y Moi
- This Year’s Love – David Gray
- The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo
- Hazel and Agnes – Jeff Russo
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 5 Soundtrack
- In the Heat of the Moment – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Mary – Big Thief
- (Feels Like) Heaven – Fiction Factory
- Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Johannes Walter, European Festival Orchestra
- I’ll Make It Easy – The Incredibles
- Memory Bound – Don Mcginnis
- Happy Together (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way, Ray Toro
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 6 Soundtrack
- Soul Kitchen – The Doors
- Dancing In the Moonlight (2001 Remix) – Toploader
- Kill of the Night – Gin Wigmore
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 7 Soundtrack
- One – Three Dog Night
- Caffeine – DJ Roc
- Party in the Hague – DJ Roc
- Exit Music (For a Film) – Radiohead
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 8 Soundtrack
- Stormy Weather – Emmy Raver-Lampman
- Something On Your Mind – Karen Dalton
- Stay with Me – Mary J. Blige
- Stay With Me (Live VH1 Storytellers) – Rod Stewart
- They Call Me a Fool – Damon
- Mad About You – Hooverphonic
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 9 Soundtrack
- Lundi Matin – La superstar des comptines rondes et berceuses
- Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows – Lesley Gore
- All Die Young – Smith Westerns
- Vanya Locked Up – Jeff Russo
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 10 Soundtrack
- Barracuda – Heart
- Saturday Night – Bay City Rollers
- Vanyas Orchestra – Jeff Russo
- Vanyas Orchestra II – Jeff Russo
- Apocalypse – Jeff Russo
- Hazy Shade of Winter (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way