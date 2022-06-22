‘The Umbrella Academy’ Seasons 1-3 Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Over the course of The Umbrella Academy, we’ve seen some incredible soundtracks and that continues right through to the third season. We’ve put together the complete tracklisting below for all three seasons of The Umbrella Academy.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the series is so musical given the show comes from Gerard Way, the frontman for My Chemical Romance who is still regularly producing songs under the banner.

Jeff Russo serves as the composer for the series and has produced dozens of original music for the series so far. His incredible resume also comprises of titles like FX’s Fargo, Star Trek: Picard, Altered Carbon, Power, and Treadstone.

So let’s break down the songs you’ve heard in all three seasons of The Umbrella Academy starting with the latest third season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Soundtrack List

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer Song

The Ballroom Blitz – The Sweet

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 1 Soundtrack

Sometimes – Gerry Cinnamon

Footloose – Kenny Loggins

No More Heroes – The Stranglers

Let’s Go on a Hayride – The McSharry Sisters

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 2 Soundtrack

The Passenger – Iggy Pop

The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

Quando, quando, quando – Tony Renis

Higher Love – Lily Winwood

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 3 Soundtrack

Do You Believe in Magic – The Lovin’ Spoonful

The Lady In Red – Chris de Burgh

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 4 Soundtrack

House of the Rising Sun – The Animals and Jeremy Renner

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 5 Soundtrack

Crystalised – The Xx

My Silver Lining – First Aid Kit

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 6 Soundtrack

Into My Soul – Gabin

Hot Damn – Baby Strange

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 7 Soundtrack

Little Girl – Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei

Bruttosozialprodukt – Geier Sturzflug

Let’s Be Badder – Lucern Raze and Cherry Pickles

Ride Wit Me – Nelly

Cats in the Cradle – Ugly Kid Joe

Another One Bites the Dust – Queen

What Makes You a Man – The Ninth Wave

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 8 Soundtrack

Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler

(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Teenage Dream – The Rescues

We Could Be Falling in Love – Selectracks

Come In Mr. Lonely – Jerry Dyke

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 9 Soundtrack

Friday I’m In Love – The Cure

Bitter Taste – Billy Idol

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Episode 10 Soundtrack

Short Change Hero – The Heavy

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack List

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 1 Soundtrack

Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin

Right Back Where We Started – Maxine Nightingale

My Way – Frank Sinatra

You Must Be An Angel – Richard Myhill

Trying – Fran Powers

Forever and a day – Jeremiah Burnham

I Wonder What the Future Holds for Me – Glenn Show

Rocket Fuel – DJ Shadow

Be Thankful You’re You – Fern Jones

Crazy – Daniela Andrade

Comin’ Home Baby – Mel Torme

You Only Want Me When You’re Lonely – Jim Boyd

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 2 Soundtrack

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) – Perry Como

Jive Me Baby – Stuart Crombie

Who’s That Knockin’ – The Genies

I’m A Man – The Spencer Davis Group

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 3 Soundtrack

I Gotta Get the World Off My Back – Bill Martin and Phil Coulter

Sunny – Boney M.

Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor BWV 1004 – Naxos

I’ll Never Do You Wrong – Joe Tex

Golden Brown – The Stranglers

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 4 Soundtrack

Love Is Blue – Marty Robbins

Renegade – Styx

Have You Ever Been Hurt – Helen Wilson

Mirage – Chilo Escobedo

Mariachi Tipico – Audio Network

La Cositlla – Mariachi La Estrella

Unwind Yourself – Marva Whitney

I Was Made for Lovin’ You – KISS

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 5 Soundtrack

Major Tom – Coming Home – Peter Schilling

Love in the City – John Stokes

He Can’t Love You – Four Holidays and Joe Hunter

Hey Da Da – Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei

We’re on Top of the World

Twistin’ the Night Away – Sam Cooke

Bad Guys – The Interrupters

Hello – My Kullsvik

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 6 Soundtrack

Won’t Be Long – Aretha Franklin

An Old Fashioned Christmas – Jack Huddle

Hold On, I’m Comin’ – Sam & Dave

I Live Alone – Bob Cox

The Order of Death – Public Image

In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company – The Dead South

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 7 Soundtrack

Pfiffikus Polka – Petra Wechselberger

Lederhosen Polka – Otto Sieben and Anton Kristan

Give Me Reason to Stay – Zoe Muth

Sister of Pearl – Baio

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Backstreet Boys

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 8 Soundtrack

Pepper – Butthole Surfers

Old Pal’s Jigs – Buzz Buddies

Paddy’s Leather Breeches – Austin Ince and Frankie Hepburn

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 9 Soundtrack

Dancing with Myself – Generation X

Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004: V. Ciaccona – Johann Sebastian Bach and Hilary Hahn

Ben’s Sacrifice – Jeff Russo

Here Comes the End – Gerard Way featuring Judith Hill

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 – Episode 10 Soundtrack

Wicked Games – Parra for Cuva featuring Anna Naklab

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Soundtrack List

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 1 Soundtrack

Picture Book (Stereo Mix) – The Kinks

Phantom of the Opera Medley – Lindsey Stirling

The Walker – Fitz and The Tantrums

Homecoming – Jeff Russo

I Think We’re Alone Now – Tiffany

Istanbul (Not Constantinople) – They Might Be Giants

Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo

Vanya – Jeff Russo

The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 2 Soundtrack

Run Boy Run – Woodkid

Goody Two Shoes – Adam Ant

Frere Jacques (feat. John Magaro) – The Umbrella Academy Cast

Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen

Never Tear Us Apart – Paloma Faith

The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 3 Soundtrack

Lost Woman – The Yardbirds

We’re Through – The Hollies

Sinnerman – Nina Simone

Lonely Kids – Jeff Russo

The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 4 Soundtrack

Blood Like Lemonade – Morcheeba

Shingaling – Tom Swoon

Mirage – Toro Y Moi

This Year’s Love – David Gray

The Umbrella Academy – Jeff Russo

Hazel and Agnes – Jeff Russo

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 5 Soundtrack

In the Heat of the Moment – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Mary – Big Thief

(Feels Like) Heaven – Fiction Factory

Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto – Johannes Walter, European Festival Orchestra

I’ll Make It Easy – The Incredibles

Memory Bound – Don Mcginnis

Happy Together (feat. Ray Toro) – Gerard Way, Ray Toro

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 6 Soundtrack

Soul Kitchen – The Doors

Dancing In the Moonlight (2001 Remix) – Toploader

Kill of the Night – Gin Wigmore

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 7 Soundtrack

One – Three Dog Night

Caffeine – DJ Roc

Party in the Hague – DJ Roc

Exit Music (For a Film) – Radiohead

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 8 Soundtrack

Stormy Weather – Emmy Raver-Lampman

Something On Your Mind – Karen Dalton

Stay with Me – Mary J. Blige

Stay With Me (Live VH1 Storytellers) – Rod Stewart

They Call Me a Fool – Damon

Mad About You – Hooverphonic

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 9 Soundtrack

Lundi Matin – La superstar des comptines rondes et berceuses

Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows – Lesley Gore

All Die Young – Smith Westerns

Vanya Locked Up – Jeff Russo

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – Episode 10 Soundtrack