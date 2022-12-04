‘Troll 2’: Producers and Director Tease Sequel to Netflix’s Monster Movie

Netflix’s big new movie from Norway is out in the wild and has dominated the top 10s since its release on December 1st, 2022. Given its ending, what did both the director and producers say about a potential Troll 2, and what could we expect? Here’s what we know.

The government knew that Trolls were only too real, assigning Nora’s father to a mental hospital when he got too close to the truth.

The Royal Palace was revealed midway through the movie to have been built on top of the Troll King’s palace after the Christians massacred the troll family but ultimately sparred one, or so they thought.

Ultimately, the Troll was defeated in a War of the World-esque ending where UV light ultimately caused the Troll to die.

However, as the ending revealed, it may not be the only Troll out there.

The ending not once but twice alluded to possible future Troll movies.

Before the credits rolled came the first subtle hint.

In conversation with the now-resigned Andreas Isaksen, Nora smiled when asked if she thought there were more out there, with suspenseful music building in the background.

Roll credits.

Then, not even a minute later, we head back to the Dovre mountain cave and see a huge explosion within the cave and another massive roar that provides a less-than-subtle hint there certainly is another Troll to go up against.

Trolls come in all shapes and sizes so could the next one survive being in sunlight? There are certainly plenty of directions a sequel could take.

Of course, Nordic mythology and folklore go far beyond just trolls, and we could see Nora dive deeper into Tobias Tidemann’s notes.

What the team behind Netflix’s Troll says about a sequel

In an exclusive interview with What’s on Netflix, a potential sequel was certainly teased, given the film’s open ending. Contributor Christopher Meir asked the trio about a sequel and whether the plan is to develop it into a franchise.

While Roar Uthaug, the movie’s director, seemed to want to stay focused on the first movie with a wait-and-see attitude, producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud stated that their ambitions were indeed larger than one individual movie.

Strand Sinkerud told us: :

“As filmmakers, you always have ambitions to make something that can last a little longer than one film. Of course, we have ambitions to make a sequel and perhaps two sequels, but it all depends on how the audience are responding to Troll.”

While Horn told us:

“We can say it like this: this has been a great collaboration with Roar and Netflix and we’d love to do it again.”

How well is Troll performing on Netflix?

Given its performance will be tied to any future entries, how well is the movie performing? We don’t have much long-term data right now but we do have its initial stats, which are pretty good.

In its first weekend, the movie reached the top spot in most countries, according to FlixPatrol and in the top 2 spots in all 89 countries that they track.

Viewing data for Troll hasn’t been released yet.

Add to that the trailer scored over 10 million views (which often is tied to good viewership on Netflix) and solid reviews on sites like RottenTomatoes and IMDb, fingers and toes are crossed.

Would you like to see a Troll 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.