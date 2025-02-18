Tyler Perry’s ‘She the People’ Netflix Series: 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Tyler Perry’s fruitful relationship with Netflix continues, with multiple new titles coming to Netflix within the next couple of years. Perry’s political drama She the People, starring Terri J. Vaughn, is headed to Netflix in 2025. We have our first look at the series, and we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about She the People on Netflix.

She the People is an upcoming American Netflix Original political drama directed, written, and produced by Tyler Perry. The series is produced by Perry’s in-house production, Tyler Perry Studios. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland are producers, with Niya Palmer, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Terri J. Vaughn as the executive producers.

When is She the People coming to Netflix?

An official release date has yet to be announced. However, the series has been announced as part of Netflix’s 2025 series slate.

We expect to learn more soon.

What is the plot of She the People?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the series

“Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.”

Who are the cast members of She the People?

Terri J. Vaughn plays the lead role of Antoinette Dunkerson. The actress is known for starring in shows such as The Steve Harvey Show, All of Us, and Greenleaf. As for movies, she has starred in such films as Friday, Stick It, The Marriage Chronicles, Touched, Soul Ties, and more.

Jade Novah plays the role of Simone. She is most well-known for her music, having released three albums, All Blue (2018), Stages (2020) and Where Have I Been? (2024). As an actress, her roles have been limited, but she has starred in the Simpsons, Snap!, 30 Day 2 Life, and According to Michelle.

Jo Marie Payton plays the role of Cleo. The actress is most well known for her role as Harriette Winslow in Family Matters. She has also starred in shows such as Desperate Housewives, The Glades, Mann and Wife, and as Suga Mama Proud in The Proud Family.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Drew Olivia Tillman (FBI)

Tré Boyd (House of Payne)

Dyon Brooks

Are you going to be watching Tyler Perry’s She the People on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!