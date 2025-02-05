‘Wall to Wall’ Netflix K-Drama Movie: First Look & Coming Q3 2025

Netflix’s latest South Korean drama film, Wall to Wall, will begin production this Summer and be released in 2025. For now, we’ll keep track of everything you want to know about Wall to Wall, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Wall to Wall (formerly titled 84 Square Meters) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama film directed and written by Kim Tae Joon. MIZFILM is the production studio behind the movie.

Given that filming is not due to end before late August 2024. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see the movie on Netflix in 2024. A Spring or Summer 2025 release is most likely.

What is the plot of Wall to Wall?

Netflix has provided a logline for Wall to Wall;

“In his quest to own an apartment, Woo-seong exhausts all his financial resources, including his savings, stock investments, loans, and even his mother’s garlic farm. However, he soon faces the harsh realities of high-interest payments and gets tormented by disturbing noises from his neighbors every night.”

Who are the cast members of Wall to Wall?

So far, only the three lead cast members—Kang Ha Neul, Yeom Hye Ran, and Seo Hyun Woo—have been revealed.

Kang Ha Neul recently started in the second season of Squid Game as Kang Dae Ho aka No,w. He also starred in the popular Netflix series When the Camellia Blooms. Most of his acting roles come outside of Netflix, making a name for himself in dramas such as Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo, Misaeng Incomplete Life, and Monster. He plays the role of U Sung.

The actress Yeom Hye Ran has already starred in a handful of Netflix titles, having played lead roles in Mask Girl, The Uncanny Counter, and The Glory. She has also held supporting and guest roles in other Netflix dramas such as Alchemy of Souls, Juvenile Justice, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, Hospital Playlist, Chocolate, When the Camellia Blooms, and Live. She plays the role of Eun Hwa.

Seo Hyun Woo has only starred in two Netflix Originals, Celebrity and My Name is Loh Kiwan, both of which were supporting roles. He has held leading roles in dramas such as Behind Every Star, Flower of Evil, and Phantom. She plays the role of Jin Ho.

What is the production status of Wall to Wall?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Wall to Wall is currently ongoing and began in early June 2024. Filming is currently scheduled to end in Late August 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Wall to Wall on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!