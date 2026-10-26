‘We Go High’ Begins Production as Netflix Searches for Its Next Global K-Pop Group

Production is officially underway on Netflix’s brand-new talent show, We Go High. Seeking Korea’s next K-Pop Girl Group, the series gives talented high school students from across South Korea a chance to showcase their skills on the big stage and find the chemistry to become K-Pop idols. Here’s everything we know so far.

Park Jin-kyung and Lee Jae-seok are producing and directing the upcoming Netflix project We Go High through their production company, Monstera House. Both producers previously worked at MBC and Kakao Entertainment. Park Jin-kyung, in particular, made a name for himself as the main producer of the hit variety show My Little Television.

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Here is Netflix’s synopsis for the series:

We Go High is Netflix Korea’s K-pop girl group audition project, set at an arts high school, where students major in their dreams. True to its title, the series promises to capture the pure passion of arts school students striving to reach new heights and bring their talents to a bigger stage. Representing top arts high schools across Korea, these talented students will face off against formidable rivals while building the kind of chemistry it takes to become a group. The project is expected to broaden K-pop’s global fandom and bring together a girl group chosen through the eyes of the world.

Applications are open to female first- and second-year high school students attending schools with arts and entertainment programs. However, the application also states that any high school student with a major in arts or broadcasting is eligible to apply. The opportunity to audition will also be given to students who enter high school in 2027.

Here is the official trailer for the series.

When will We Go High be released on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet confirmed the release date for We Go High.

While an exact date remains unconfirmed, We Go High will likely land on Netflix in late 2027 or early 2028. With auditions already underway, the search for the contestants who will make up the final K-pop girl group is officially on.

Are you looking forward to watching We Go High on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!