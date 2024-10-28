What Time Does Netflix Release New Movies and TV Series?

Waiting for the latest season of your favorite Netflix Original show or new Netflix Original movie or special can sometimes be agonizing. If you’re just a day or two away from the latest season of Stranger Things, Outer Banks, Wednesday, or Bridgerton arriving, what time will the new episodes drop? The answer depends on where you live.

As outlined in Netflix’s help document, new movies and shows are released at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (midnight) on the United States West Coast (i.e., Los Angeles, where Netflix is based). Now, we’ve got time zones here, which means that depending on where you live, you’ll be staying up late, waking up early, or waiting until you come home from school or work before you can watch.

Below, we’ve made a handy tool for most (sorry if we forgot your country—include it in the comments, and we’ll update) countries and the biggest time zones in the world. Remember, new Netflix Originals always release at midnight in Los Angeles, so that will change the time you get to watch it if you’re in the UK, for example, in British Summer Time rather than Greenwich Mean Time.

World Map of When New Netflix Titles Arrive Here's a world map with some major timezones and countries marked up with their normal and summer equivalent times marked. List of Countries and Time Zones When Netflix Titles Arrive Los Angeles, USA (PT) 12:00 AM Denver, USA (MT / MDT) 1:00 AM / 2:00 AM Mexico City, Mexico (CT / CDT) 2:00 AM / 3:00 AM New York, USA (ET / EDT) 3:00 AM / 4:00 AM Buenos Aires, Argentina (ART) 5:00 AM Brasília, Brazil (BRT) 5:00 AM London, UK (GMT / BST) 8:00 AM / 9:00 AM Johannesburg, South Africa (SAST) 10:00 AM Madrid, Spain (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Paris, France (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Rome, Italy (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Amsterdam, Netherlands (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Zurich, Switzerland (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Warsaw, Poland (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Prague, Czech Republic (CET / CEST) 9:00 AM / 10:00 AM Ankara, Turkey (TRT) 11:00 AM Tel Aviv, Israel (IST / IDT) 10:00 AM / 11:00 AM New Delhi, India (IST) 1:30 PM Bangkok, Thailand (ICT) 3:00 PM Manila, Philippines (PHT) 4:00 PM Jakarta, Indonesia (WIB) 3:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 5:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST / AEDT) 6:00 PM / 7:00 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 4:00 PM Wellington, New Zealand (NZST / NZDT) 8:00 PM / 9:00 PM

When do licensed movies and series drop on Netflix?

Licensed titles (anything without a Netflix N label) are dropped at midnight in each respective timezone. So if you’re in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the new season of Brassic, which Netflix has licensed from Sky, you can do some from midnight in GMT or BST, depending on whether you’re in daylight saving time.

Some Korean dramas and animes that Netflix gets weekly episodes of don’t always follow this fashion and can be added slightly later or earlier, depending on delivery.

When do Netflix Games get released on Android and iOS?

There’s currently no real set time for when new games drop, and so far, they don’t follow the format of series or movies. For the most part, new games are made available in the mid-to-late afternoon in Britain, meaning early-to-mid morning in the United States. Pre-registering for a title means it’ll be available on your device as soon as it becomes available.

There you have it – where do you live in the world, and would you prefer Netflix releases titles in a more suitable fashion where you live? Let us know in the comments.