Four seasons of Dynasty are now on Netflix in every region of the world meaning you’ve got 86 episodes to binge through but of course, we want more! Season 5 of Dynasty is on the way but has not returned in its pre-COVID October release window so when will it air and when will season 5 be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

The reboot of the 1980s soap opera first debuted on our screens back in October 2017 and will soon be going into its fifth season. Dynasty was renewed for a fifth season back in February 2021 and will likely once again consist of 22 episodes.

Never caught the series before? Here’s what you can expect:

“The Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children — in this updated reboot of the classic prime-time soap.”

When will Season 5 of Dynasty be on The CW?

As we mentioned above, the series has not returned to its regular October release slot as it did for seasons 1 through 3.

Season 4 was massively delayed due to the pandemic and didn’t begin to air until May 2021.

Season 5 won’t be returning to The CW in October and instead will front the 2022 midseason lineup for the network. Roswell, New Mexico, and Charmed will also debut in the midseason.

When exactly this midseason will start is unclear that could be as early as January or as late as season 4 in May 2022.

Filming, according to FindFilmWork from BTL, began on October 22nd, 2021 and is scheduled to wrap in August 2022.

When will Dynasty Season 5 be on Netflix in the United States?

In the US, The CW shows have traditionally come to Netflix around 8 days after their finale airs. That was not the case for many titles from The CW in 2021 given delays in production.

With that production hopefully back on track, we should see Dynasty season 5 on Netflix US around a week and a bit after the series wraps up.

Given the filming schedule doesn’t even conclude until late summer in 2022, we’re not expecting the series to be available on Netflix until September or October 2022 at the absolute earliest.

When will Dynasty Season 5 be on Netflix Internationally?

So when will Dynasty season 5 be on Netflix in places like Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, or Latin America?

Despite seasons 1 and 2 of Dynasty coming to Netflix weekly, that’s not happened with any season since season 3 despite the show still continuing to carry Netflix Original branding.

Instead, Netflix internationally has received Dynasty around the same time as the United States. In fact, season 4 dropped simultaneously around the globe including the US.

That means those outside the US won’t be able to watch Dynasty season 5 until at least September or October 2022.

Are you looking forward to season 5 of Dynasty coming to Netflix?