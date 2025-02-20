When will ‘Fire Country’ Seasons 2-3 be on Netflix?

Fire Country season 1 rolled out onto Netflix in select regions over the past year, and we just got confirmation that at least one country will be receiving season 2 soon. Here’s what we know.

In case you missed it, Netflix first licensed Fire Country in the United States back in August 2024 but added the series in a few other regions before that (like Australia and Latin America, which picked up on New Year’s Eve in 2023) and subsequent territories like Eastern Europe in late 2024. Over two dozen Netflix territories currently carry the show as of early 2025.

The series, which feels particularly relevant now more than ever given the recent devastating Los Angeles fires, follows Bode Donovan, a young convict who finds new meaning by volunteering for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which assists with tackling deadly fires across the State. The show is midway through its third season run on CBS and is due to wrap up sometime in the Spring. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, and Stephanie Arcila are among the cast.

Netflix Australia and South Africa Picking Up Season 2 in February/March 2025

Let’s begin with the good news – Netflix Australia has confirmed it will carry the 10-episode second season (which was lowered from 22 episodes because of the Hollywood strikes).

Per a notice on the official show page in Australia, we know those are due to touch down on February 28th, 2025. That makes sense, given that season 1 was a pretty big hit in Australia on Netflix, with the show spending a month in the Netflix top 10s (per FlixPatrol).

Netflix in South Africa will pick up season 2 of Fire Country on March 1st, 2025.

Will more regions of Netflix pick up Fire Country Season 2 to 3?

At the moment, we have no confirmation whether territories like Netflix in the United States will pick up season 2. Still, if we had to guess, we’d predict that they will given that two regions are already confirmed to be recipients of a new season.

Netflix has an extended license for the series in the United States, with the show currently set to expire in August 2027, according to our intel. The show spent 15 days in the top 10s there, and we suspect, as per other licensing agreements we’re seeing now with active shows on networks, that the show may get renewed again in August of this year or even sooner.

We’ll keep you posted when we learn of the season 2 release date for more Netflix regions, but if you can’t wait, your best and only shot at watching the show is through Paramount+. At the time of writing, they’re the only service with next-day availability for the show and all three seasons. Of course, you can also tune into CBS to watch new episodes air.

Are you hoping seasons 2 and 3 of Fire Country arrive soon on Netflix where you live? Let us know in the comments.