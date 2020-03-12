Part 3 of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Coming to Netflix in April 2020

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 is returning for a third part on Netflix after having already aired on Netflix in Japan. After a long wait, we now know that part 3 of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 is coming to Netflix globally in April 2020.

The reality series has been one of the best on Netflix to date and given it’s a foreign series, has even performed well internationally too. The series could be described as a relaxing version of Big Brother without the knobs that typically occupy those shows.

The latest entry of the Terrace House series has been Tokyo 2019-2020. It first saw its release on Netflix internationally in September 2019. The series gets new episodes added weekly to in Netflix Japan first, a similar practice Netflix does with its anime titles too. It’s a controversial practice that has given Netflix flak.

When do new episodes of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 get added to Netflix Japan?

New episodes have been releasing on Netflix in Japan every Tuesday. Given each part of Terrace House has consisted of 12 episodes, the new part of the series wrapped up on March 3rd, 2020.

When will Part 3 of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 be on Netflix outside of Japan?

If you’re in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia or basically any region outside of Japan, you’ll be waiting a little longer but will get part 3 added in its entirety.

On March 12th, 2020 we got word that part 3 of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 will be on Netflix globally on April 7th, 2020.

Can you watch part of Terrace House sooner? Well, technically yes although it’s not advised. Some outlets still recommend and encourage using VPNs to access Netflix content from other regions but our recent use cases have resulted, more often than not, with headaches.

Are you looking forward to part 3 of Terrace House? Let us know in the comments.