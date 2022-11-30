‘Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery’ is Coming to Netflix in December 2022

A fun holiday-themed special episode of Murderville is coming to Netflix in December 2022. Starring celebrity guest stars Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, who will need all of their improv skills to deduct who killed Santa. Here’s everything we know about Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery on Netflix.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is an upcoming Netflix Original holiday comedy tv-special created by Krister Johnson and directed by Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff.

When is Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery coming to Netflix?

With the release of the trailer, we can confirm that Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is coming to Netflix on Thursday, December 15th, 2022.

Who are the cast members of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery?

Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Movie) will reprise his role as Senior Detective Terry Seattle.

Joining the cast as celebrity guests are Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth).

The remaining cast members are as follows;

Lilan Bowden as Amber Kang (Andi Mack)

as Amber Kang (Andi Mack) Kurt Braunohler (The Big Sick)

(The Big Sick) Dennice Cisneros (Red Snow)

(Red Snow) Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings)

(Happy Endings) Tawny Newsomec (Space Force)

(Space Force) Courtney Peachman (The Get Together)

(The Get Together) Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle (Freedomland)

What is the plot of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery?

The synopsis for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery was sourced from Netflix;

Senior Detective Terry Seattle is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out…who killed Santa? But here’s the catch: Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to both of them to name the killer.

What is the runtime of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery?

We can confirm that the runtime of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is 52 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!