Zoey Deutch and Jon Hamm Comedy ‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’ Sets Netflix Streaming Debut

Another Sony Pictures Classics title is on its way to Netflix in the United States. Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, the Sundance comedy starring Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm and John Slattery, is set to make its SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) debut on Netflix US on Saturday, November 7th, 2026.

Directed by David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer, Role Models) and co-written with longtime collaborator Ken Marino, the movie premiered at Sundance on January 25th, 2026. Sony Pictures Classics picked up worldwide rights a month later, its fourth acquisition out of the festival, calling it “the most hilarious comedy we have seen in ages” (via TheWrap).

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It opened in US theaters on July 10th, 2026 on 1,000 screens and never quite broke out, finishing with $1.44 million domestically (per Box Office Mojo). Critics were kinder, with a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score and a consensus praising Deutch’s “peppy charisma.”

It comes to Netflix following its theatrical stint and VOD release as an SVOD debut (ie the first time it can be streamed as part of a subscription). Netflix has been the first streaming home for Sony Pictures movies in the US since 2022, and the textbook gap between theaters and Netflix is still 120 days. Count 120 days from July 10th and you land on November 7th exactly.

That’s the same gap we’ve seen on the bigger Sony Pictures Classics releases of the past year:

Eleanor the Great opened on September 26th, 2025 and arrived on Netflix on January 24th, 2026, 120 days later.

opened on September 26th, 2025 and arrived on Netflix on January 24th, 2026, 120 days later. Nuremberg opened on November 7th, 2025 and hit Netflix on March 7th, 2026, again 120 days on the dot.

The label’s smaller releases have taken far longer, with Jodie Foster’s A Private Life landing on July 29th, I Swear on August 22nd and A Magnificent Life on September 24th, all many months after limited runs. A 1,000-screen release puts Gail Daughtry firmly in the first camp.

Expect it to stream on Netflix US for 18 months before moving to Disney+ and Hulu. As a 2026 release, it sits under the existing US deal rather than the global Pay-1 agreement that kicks in from 2027, so the UK, Canada and Australia face a much longer wait.

What is Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass about?

Gail (Deutch) is a Kansas hairdresser who has a running “celebrity pass” agreement with her fiancé: each of them names one famous person they’d be allowed to sleep with, no questions asked. When she discovers he has quietly changed his pick, she decides to even the score with hers. That would be Jon Hamm.

Her friend Otto whisks her off to Los Angeles to track him down, where she teams up with a motley crew that eventually includes John Slattery (both Mad Men alums play themselves), while a briefcase of classified documents puts a gang of Italian assassins on her tail. If that sounds like The Wizard of Oz relocated to Hollywood, that’s very much the point. The movie is rated R and runs a brisk 94 minutes.

Here’s the trailer:

Who’s in the cast?

Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) as Gail Daughtry

(Set It Up) as Gail Daughtry Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as himself

(Mad Men) as himself John Slattery (Mad Men) as himself

(Mad Men) as himself Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) as Ludovica

(The White Lotus) as Ludovica Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends) as Caleb

(Karate Kid: Legends) as Caleb Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds) as Otto

(The Wilds) as Otto Ken Marino (Party Down) as Vincent

Keep an eye out for cameos from Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Henry Winkler and “Weird Al” Yankovic too.

Did you catch Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass in theaters, or will you be waiting for Netflix on November 7th? Let us know in the comments.