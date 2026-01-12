Scarlett Johansson’s Directorial Debut ‘Eleanor the Great’ Sets January Netflix Release

Netflix US is set to receive another high-profile Sony Pictures release this month. Eleanor the Great, the feature directorial debut of Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson, has been confirmed for a late January streaming premiere.

Released theatrically in September 2025 by Sony Pictures Classics, the film garnered critical buzz during its festival run, particularly for the performance of its 94-year-old leading lady, June Squibb.

We can confirm that Eleanor the Great will be available to stream on Netflix US starting Saturday, January 24th, 2026. It comes courtesy of Sony Pictures’ first-window deal, which is due for renewal at the beginning of 2027. This is one of several Sony Pictures movies to debut on Netflix throughout January, with others including the Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie romance movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, and Soul on Fire.

What is Eleanor the Great about?

The film is a poignant and humorous drama about reinvention at any age. It follows Eleanor Morgenstein (June Squibb), a 90-year-old woman attempting to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. After living in Florida for decades, she packs up and moves back to New York City. There, she strikes up an unlikely intergenerational friendship with a 19-year-old college student (Erin Kellyman), proving that coming-of-age stories aren’t just for teenagers.

The official synopsis reads:

“Eleanor the Great features a bravura performance from June Squibb in the title role of the spirited 94-year-old who tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own. Eleanor Morgenstein has always stayed engaged and connected to the people around her. So, after a devastating loss, she relocates from Florida to New York City to live with her daughter and grandson, hoping to reconnect with her family. Instead, she feels even more adrift and invisible. One day she unknowingly wanders into a support group where she doesn’t quite belong, only to reveal a story that unwittingly brings her a level of attention she did not intend. Eleanor finds herself caught up in the enlivening consequences as a young journalism student pursues her as a friend and mentor. When things go too far, Eleanor must confront the truth. In her directorial debut, Scarlett Johansson brings together themes of aging, family, loss and what constitutes deceit, as this story of friendship and history turns into a profound tale of complicated humanity.”

Who is in the cast?

Scarlett Johansson stays behind the camera for this project, assembling a talented cast to bring the script by Tory Kamen to life.

June Squibb (Nebraska, Thelma) stars as the titular Eleanor.

(Nebraska, Thelma) stars as the titular Eleanor. Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) plays the young student who befriends her.

(The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) plays the young student who befriends her. Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave).

(12 Years a Slave). Jessica Hecht (Friends, Breaking Bad).