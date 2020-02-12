10 Best Shows Like ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix

The flag bearer of Netflix, Stranger Things has gone beyond being a nifty nostalgia loving science fiction series and has become one of the most popular series of the past decade. As we patiently await the fourth season of Stranger Things, there are still plenty of shows to whet your appetite for the time being. We’ve put together a list of the best shows like Stranger Things for you to enjoy at your leisure.

Locke & Key N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Cast: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones

Based on the comic book of the same name, Locke & Key is the third series from IDW Entertainment. While the series itself has a mix match of tone, you could easily argue that it has something for everyone to enjoy from its colorful fantasy elements to the dark undertones of the overarching story, not to mention teenagers with superpowers. We’re expecting to see even more of Locke & Key in the near future.

The three locke siblings, Bode, Tyler, and Kinsey, move to their ancestral home after the grim murder of their father, Rendell Locke. Discovering three powerful magical keys, the Locke children must use the power of the keys in a stand against an evil creature that wants the keys for his own devilish schemes.

October Faction N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Cast: Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku, Maxim Roy

Another series from IDW Entertainment, October Faction has some of the same dark elements to Stranger Things, but certainly has a lot more monsters than those from the Upside Down. The series has been acknowledged as being rather ‘woke’ so if you’re into that October Faction will be perfect for you.

Globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children Geoff and Viv. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

The Umbrella Academy N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min

One of the best series of 2019, The Umbrella Academy was the perfect placeholder for Stranger Things fans in the countdown to season 3. There’s still more of The Umbrella Academy to look forward to with a second season arriving sometime in 2020.

When 43 infants are randomly and inexplicably born by women who showed no signs of pregnancy, 7 of them are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves who creates The Umbrella Academy. Providing them with a safe home, Hargreeves trained the children to become the saviors of the world when their extraordinary powers manifested. After many years, and tired of the mounting pressure by their father all seven of The Umbrella Academy left. Years later, when Sir Reginald dies under mysterious circumstances, the estranged family comes together to try and figure out the mystery of who killed their father.

The OA N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Cast: Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Jason Isaacs, Ian Alexander, Phyllis Smith

One of the most polarising and thought-provoking series in the past few years, The OA certainly divided opinion amongst subscribers. To this day die-hard fans who fell in love with The OA are trying to get the canceled Original resurrected.

After disappearing without a trace seven years ago, the previously blind Prairie Johnson has returned home, seemingly with her vision restored. Thought to be a miracle, the truth is far more spectacular, as the OA, Prairie has the ability to jump between dimensions.

Raising Dion N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Cast: Jason Ritter, Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Sammi Haney, Gavin Munn, Michael B. Jordan

Raising Dion was a smash hit with subscribers in the fall of 2019, so much so fans can look forward to a second season sometime in the near future!

After the death of her husband Mark, Nicole Reese is left to raise her son Dion, alone. The job of being a single mother only gets harder for Nicole when Dion manifests multiple superhero-like powers and abilities. To protect her son and to help teach him how to use his powers for good, Nicole enlists the help of Mark’s best friend Pat. The pair try to figure out the origins of Dion’s abilities while also trying to protect the young boy from those who would exploit his powers.

The Innocents N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Cast: Sorcha Groundsell, Percelle Ascott, Guy Pearce, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Birn

Sadly, The Innocents were canceled after one season, but if you’re after a series to binge in a day then look no further. The Innocents shares very similar themes and elements to Stranger Things, so if you enjoyed the latter there’s every chance you’ll enjoy the former too.

Star crossed teenage lovers June and Harry run away together, but when June starts to exhibit supernatural abilities it isn’t long before they pair draw the eyes of a scientist intent on capturing June and discovering the source of her abilities.

The Magicians

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 52

Cast: Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Olivia Taylor Dudley

As SyFy shows go, The Magicians is arguably one of the better series they’ve produced in the past 10 years. The series is one of the most-watched fantasy shows on Netflix with plenty of subscribers tuning in to binge the latest season when it drops.

After being recruited to a secretive academy, a group of students discover that the magic they read about as children is very real and more dangerous than they ever imagined. But will getting hooked on the thrill of magic distract them from honing their powers when they need them most?

The 4400

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 44

Cast: Jacqueline McKenzie, Joel Gretsch, Patrick John Flueger, Conchita Campbell, Chad Faust

Victim of the WGA (Writers Guild of America) strikes back in the late noughties, 4400 was one of the most enjoyable shows on the USA Network. Fans will be delighted to learn that a reboot of the series is happening at The CW, but sadly this means we won’t be seeing some of the beloved actors like the Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali and Firefly actress Summer Glau return.

After a comet bursts from the skies, 4400 people who mysteriously vanished over the course of 50 years return but haven’t aged a day. When one of the 4400 is found guilty of murder, Homeland Security creates a special task force to monitor them.

