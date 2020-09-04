Best New Documentaries on Netflix: September 2020

Hey there, documentary lovers. Ready for your fix of fun and factual entertainment this month? Netflix has you covered, with 21 documentaries arriving on the streaming platform in September. Whether you like science, history, or crime, there’s something for everybody on this list.

Here’s the full list of documentary titles coming to Netflix in September 2020. Although this list is US-centric, most of the titles are Netflix Originals, which means they’ll be available around the world.

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Season 1) N

Episodes: 4

Available on Netflix: 2 September 2020

Fall may be drawing in, but it’s grilling season on Netflix for a little longer. This new spin-off for Chef’s Table looks at varied (and delicious) ways BBQ is done all over the world.

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N

Runtime: 1hr 25min

Available on Netflix: 7 September 2020

Investigative documentary looking into a man and his relationship with an octopus. And no, it’s not the octopus that predicted the results of the 2020 FIFA World Cup…

Waiting for “Superman” (2010)

Runtime: 102 minutes

Available on Netflix: 7 September 2020

Documentary following several families that looks into the state of education in America.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 9 September 2020

Docu-series looking into the Spanish beach town of La Linea. The town has become Europe’s deadliest drug trafficking hub, but the authorities are determined to change that.

The Social Dilemma (2020) N

Runtime: 1hr 34min

Available on Netflix: 9 September 2020

Think social media doesn’t control you? Think again. This new documentary explains all.

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2)

Episodes: 12

Available on Netflix: 15 September 2020

This HISTORY channel docu-series explores scandals and conspiracies linked to American history.

Ancient Aliens (Season 3)

Episodes: 16

Available on Netflix: 15 September 2020

Another interesting offering from the HISTORY channel. This one’s a “docu-series” about the aliens of ancient history. Believe it or not, there have actually been 15 seasons of Ancient Aliens to date…

Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)

Episodes: 15

Available on Netflix: 15 September 2020

If you’ve already worked your way through the reboot, now you can get started on the classic 1990s episodes. Docuseries looking into the use of forensic science in unsolved murders.

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) N

Runtime: 1hr 16min

Available on Netflix: 15 September 2020

A Buddhist scientist freezes his dying daughter’s brain, with the hopes of bringing her back in the future. Heartfelt and thought-provoking.

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 15 September 2020

Kids nature series following 11-year-old Izzy and her family as they rescue koalas.

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4)

Episodes: 16

Available on Netflix: 15 September 2020

Docu-series from History Channel continuing their expedition for the legendary buried treasure around Oak Island, Nova Scotia.

The Universe (Season 2)

Episodes: 18

Available on Netflix: 15 September 2020

Docu-series looking into the universe’s biggest scientific questions. This season explores mysteries of the moon, gravity, alien planets, and the possibility of a cosmic apocalypse.

Challenger: The Final Flight (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 16 September 2020

This tragic new docu-series explores the ill-fated Challenger space shuttle mission. In 1986, Challenger broke up just 73 seconds into its flight, killing all seven crew members aboard.

MeatEater (Season 9) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 16 September 2020

Celebrity outdoorsman Steven Rinella returns for another season of hunting and cooking in the great American wilderness.

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) N

Runtime: 19 minutes

Available on Netflix: 21 September 2020

Documentary short covering the killing of Latasha Harlins and the 1992 uprising in LA.

Kiss the Ground (2020)

Runtime: 1hr 24 min

Available on Netflix: 22 September 2020

Documentary about activists, scientists, and citizens banding together to preserve the health of our planet.

The Playbook (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 22 September 2020

Sports documentary series.

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 25 September

Documentary series investigating the 1991 killing of politician Detlev Rohwedder, an unsolved mystery at the heart of Germany’s tumultuous reunification.

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (2020) N

Episodes: TBC

Available on Netflix: 28 September 2020

Vox series looking into democratic elections.

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) N

Available on Netflix: 30 September 2020

Chilling true-crime documentary looking into the disappearance of Shan’ann Watts and her young children.

