Every Adam Sandler Movie on Netflix in 2025 & What’s Coming Next

Adam Sandler and his production company Happy Maddison Productions are a powerhouse production company for Netflix. The actor, writer, and comedian has now been involved with close to two dozen projects, with many more on the way. As we’re now in 2025, here’s an updated guide to his output on the streamer and what’s coming next.

Sandler has been producing movies exclusively for Netflix for years now, with 2025 being a decade since the first project. His output includes 18 titles as of the end of 2024, consisting of twelve feature films, two stand-up specials, and a handful of movies produced by his banner, Happy Madison. The deal has existed for years, although it was renewed in January 2020 for at least four more feature films.

Let’s recap all of the Adam Sandler/Happy Madison movies released on Netflix exclusively so far (you can find Sandlers complete works on Netflix here, including licensed titles). Those marked with an asterisk don’t star Sandler, but he does serve as an executive producer:

Adam Sandler: Love You – Released on August 27th, 2024

– Released on August 27th, 2024 Spaceman – Released on March 1st, 2024

– Released on March 1st, 2024 Leo – Released on November 21st, 2022

– Released on November 21st, 2022 You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! – Released on August 25th, 2023

– Released on August 25th, 2023 The Out-Laws* – Released on July 7th, 2023

– Released on July 7th, 2023 Murder Mystery 2 – Released on March 31st, 2023

– Released on March 31st, 2023 Hustle – Released on June 8th, 2022

– Released on June 8th, 2022 Home Team* – Released on January 28th, 2022

– Released on January 28th, 2022 Hubie Halloween – Released on October 7th, 2020

– Released on October 7th, 2020 The Wrong Missy* – Released on May 13th, 2020

– Released on May 13th, 2020 Murder Mystery – Released on June 14th, 2019

– Released on June 14th, 2019 ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH – Released on October 23rd, 2018

– Released on October 23rd, 2018 Father of the Year* – Released on July 20th, 2018

– Released on July 20th, 2018 The Week Of – Released on April 27th, 2018

– Released on April 27th, 2018 The Meyerowitz Stories – Released on October 13th, 2017

– Released on October 13th, 2017 Sandy Wexler – Released on April 14th, 2017

– Released on April 14th, 2017 The Do-Over – Released on May 27th, 2016

– Released on May 27th, 2016 The Ridiculous 6 – Released on December 11th, 2015

One notable exception in this list is Uncut Gems, released under the A24 banner in the United States. However, Netflix does hold all the international distribution rights to the movie.

If you want to see all the Adam Sandler movies in your region (whether it’s pre-Netflix content or not), Netflix has a category code for just that called “Welcome to the Sandlerverse” (81614575).

New Adam Sandler Movies on Netflix in 2025 and Beyond

Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Summer 2025 (July expected)

After three decades, Sandler is returning to one of his iconic roles with the return of Happy Gilmore. He’s not the only one returning, though. Shooter McGavin is back, alongside a slew of other characters from the original. It’s going to be a family affair on the sequel, which has yet to release an official synopsis.

Filming took place throughout 2024, and from what we can gather, you can expect a LOT of sports cameos this time around. Will it still retain the magic of the first? We’ll find out this summer.

Jay Kelly (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Fall 2025 (July expected)

Noah Baumbach has a new movie, and despite having wrapped up filming and scheduled for late 2025, we know next to nothing about this new film beyond the fact it’s got a star-studded cast. Sandler will be playing the role of Adam Doherty alongside George Clooney, Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Alba Rohrwacher, and Greta Gerwig.

From numerous locations, we do know the movie is described as a “heartbreaking comedy,” while others have called it a coming-of-age comedy. More to come throughout the year.

Leo 2

Leo 2 is a go! There’s been plenty of reporting around the possibility of a return, but we can confirm a sequel is in active development. No release date for this title yet but given that animation is often a multi-year process, it’s almost certainly safe to rule out a 2025 return. In case you missed it, Adam Sandler plays the lizard Leo who has spent his entire life in a tank in a school but decides one day he wants to break out and have an adventure.

How big was (or is!) Leo on Netflix? Pretty big. The movie spent ten weeks in the top 10s ranking in 93 countries following its launch. It still pulls in impressive viewership because when you add up all the released data for both 2023 and 2024, Leo ranks as the fifth biggest movie for those two years, pulling in a staggering 329.90 million viewing hours, equating to 184.90M views. It also picked up good reviews, including our own.

Untitled Safdie Brothers Project

Following the success of Uncut Gems, the Safdie Brothers and Sandler were announced to be teaming up for a new project that was believed to be about baseball cards in NYC in the 90s. The movie was due to begin filming in the summer of 2023, but it was pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. Since then, we hear, the project has been put on the back burner, and its status remains unclear.

Among the cast members reportedly involved in or rumored to be tied to the project were Megan Thee Stallion, Gael García Bernal, Ben Affleck, Benicio del Toro, and Steve Harvey.

New Happy Maddison Productions Projects on Netflix in 2025 and Beyond

Kinda Pregnant

Added to Netflix: February 5th, 2025

Tyler Spindel directs this rom-com that saw Adam Sandler carry a producer credit although he did not feature. Arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day, the movie follows Lainy, who becomes incredibly jealous of her best friend, who becomes pregnant. To counter this jealousy, Lainy rocks a fake baby bump but gets caught up in her own web of lies.

Amy Schumer, Will Forte, Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, and Lizze Broadway are amongst the cast.

We think it’s fair to say that Amy Schumer is a bit of a divisive character, and that’s been reflected in the film’s reviews, which are completely abysmal. Audiences gave it only a 4.9 on IMDb, and its Metacritic score currently sits at only a 38. That said, the movie did pick up 71.80 million hours watched and 43.10 million views in its first three weeks.

That’s all we have on Adam Sandler’s current future at Netflix – do you hope to see more projects down the line? Let us know in the comments.