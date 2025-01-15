How to Watch ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Anime & Movies in Order on Netflix in 2025

124 episodes of anime and four movies make up all of the current Seven Deadly Sins content on Netflix. Below, we’ve put together a small watch guide so you’ll know which order to watch the anime and the movies.

As one of the first internationally licensed anime Netflix had under its banner, Seven Deadly Sins swiftly became Netflix’s flagship anime. Despite a significant dip in the quality of the anime, fans continued to clamor for more episodes.

Below is the current watch order for all Seven Deadly Sins content on Netflix:

Season/Movie Episodes/Runtime Season 1 – The Seven Deadly Sins 24 Season 2 (OVAS) – Signs of Holy War 4 Season 3 – Revival of the Commandments 24 Prisoners of the Sky 99 Minutes Season 4 – Imperial Wrath of the Gods 24 Season 5 – Dragon’s Judgement 24 Cursed by Light 79 Minutes Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 52 Minutes Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 53 Minutes Season 1 – The Four Knights of the Apocalypse 24

Starting in January 2024, the first season of The Seven Deadly Sins sequel, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, was added to Netflix. Several months later, in June 2024, the second half of the first season was added to the library. Fans have even more to look forward to, with the first batch of episodes from the second season coming at the end of January 2025.

Season 1 / Holy Knight Saga

Episodes: 1 – 24

The first 24 episodes of the story introduce the majority of The Seven Deadly Sins, the supremely talented group of Holy Knights who are accused of treason at the start of the story and blamed for the death of the leader of the Holy Knights, Zaratas. Ten years later, Princess Elizabeth sets out to find the Seven Deadly Sins, who may be the only hope of the Kingdom of Liones against the fallen Great Holy Knight, Hendrickson.

Arc Episodes Introduction 1-2 Forest of White Dreams 3 Baste Dungeon 4-6 Capital of the Dead 7-9 Viazel Fight Festival 9-13 Armor Giant Arc 14-15 Kingdom Infiltration Arc 16-24 Post-Kingdom Infiltration Arc 24

Season 2 / Post-King Infiltration Arc

Episodes: 25-28

One of the most controversial seasons of the entire series, funnily enough, has nothing to do with the story or production of the anime. What makes the second season so controversial is that Netflix choose to list four OVA episodes as a season, and forever have the comments section been filled with outrage as fans wish Netflix would correct their indiscretion.

The small four-part season acts as a filler arc that bridges the gap between the first and third seasons of the anime.

Arc Episodes Post-Kingdom Infiltration Arc 25-28

Season 3 / Revival of the Ten Commandments

One of the best seasons of the entire anime, Revival of the Ten Commandments introduces us to a whole plethora of new characters, in particular, fan-favorite Escanor. The season features some of the best fights of the entire anime just as the stakes begin to ramp up.

Just as the Seven Deadly Sins saved the Kingdom of Liones from Hendrickson, an ancient evil rises as the seal on the Ten Commandments is lifted, unleashing ten of the most powerful members of the demon clan.

Arc Episodes Post-Kingdom Infiltration Arc 29-30 Albion Arc 30-33 Istar Arc 33-40 Ravens Arc 37-42 Great Fight Festival 43-48 Defensive Battle for Liones 48-52

Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

While most anime franchises drop plenty of entertaining movies, very few create movies that are canon to their series’ main storyline. Sadly, Prisoners of the Sky falls into the non-canon category too. Still, given the abilities of the Sins and the characters seen throughout the movie, it makes sense that the adventure would fall somewhere between the third and fourth seasons.

However, please don’t get too caught up in the placement of the movie, as it is non-canon, and it doesn’t progress the story from Revival of the Ten Commandments into Wrath of the Gods.

Season 4 / Wrath of the Gods

The fourth season is easily the second most controversial season of the entire anime due in part to the change in animation studio from A-1 Pictures to Studio Deen. Sadly, the change of studio did result in a drop in the animation quality, however, that doesn’t take anything away from the amazing story.

As Meliodas’ strength continues to rise since his revival, he begins to worry that his demon self will soon dominate him. Meanwhile, the demon forces of the Ten Commandments continue to run riot across the different kingdoms of Brittania as the Holy Knights struggle to repel the demonic invaders.

Arc Episodes Memories of the Holy War 53-60 Corand 61-65 Prelude to the New Holy War 65-73 New Holy War 73-76

Season 5 / Dragon’s Judgement

The climactic end to the story of the Seven Deadly Sins story features some of the best fights of the entire anime, and huge revelations that will change the fate of the entire world, as the Seven Deadly Sins come face to face with the Demon King himself.

Arc Episodes New Holy War 77-89 Demon King 89-96 King of Chaos 97-99 Epilogue 100

Cursed by Light (2020)

Due to the fact that Cursed by Light takes place after the events of the anime series, the movie is widely acknowledged as canon to the story of The Seven Deadly Sins.

After defeating successfully defeating the Demon King successfully, the world has found peace for the first time in many long years. The wedding ceremony for King and Diane is interrupted by an army of Fairies and Giants, led by the missing ” Second Fairy King” Dahlia, and the “Giant Master Craftsman” Dubs, who seek to punish the seven deadly sins and all those that contributed to the Holy War.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 & Part 2 (2021/2022)

Connecting the dots between The Seven Deadly Sins and The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the film fleshes out the character of Tristan Liones, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth.

Prince Tristan, born of the goddess and demon clan, is struggling to control the two great powers within him. When the life of his mother, Elizabeth, is threatened, Tristan sets out on his own adventure to Edinburgh Castle, where he plans to confront the former Holy Knight Deathpierce and save his mother, and the Kingdom of Liones.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse / Season 1

Set several years after the events of The Seven Deadly Sins, the new series follows aspiring knight Percival, who is one of four prophecized knights who will bring about the end of the world.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse / Season 2 Part 1 – January 30th, 2025

Due to be released by the end of January 2025, the second season will immediately pick up where the first season left off. It remains unclear how many episodes will be released, but we’re under the assumption it will be a batch of twelve episodes before more episodes, which will arrive later in 2025.

Arc Episodes Chaos in Liones Arc 17-26 Wolnack Arc 26-31 Demon Realm Arc 31-26

So there you have it folks, your full guide on how to watch all of the Seven Deadly Sins movies and anime on Netflix. If have any thoughts, please let us know in the comments below!