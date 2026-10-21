Lupin Season 4: 9 Big Reveals From Omar Sy Ahead of the Netflix Premiere

Ever since shooting wrapped on Season 4 in the fall of 2025, Netflix has stayed mum on Lupin, before finally revealing it would premiere in October. Lately, Omar Sy has been making the rounds of major French media and a couple of Hollywood trades; here is what we learned about what we can expect from Season 4 ahead of its Friday premiere.

This new season has “the right idea” to come back with

In the interview with French entertainment magazine Diverto, lead actor Omar Sy—who is co-showrunner with Louis Leterrier for the first time in the series—says that the idea with the fourth season was to “create something new”: “We took our time in development to find the right idea.” But he also reveals that the season is built around that very idea, “which won’t become clear until the end.” Creator and head writer George Kay has left the show after Season 3 to focus on many other creations, including Nordic noir Blood Sacrifice, which premiered last summer on Netflix, and War, which is running now on Sky and HBO.

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Everything is bigger from the first episode on

The season premiere—which picks up four years after Season 3—brings, more than ever, blockbuster production values, which was the goal, according to Sy in The Hollywood Reporter: “That’s exactly what we propose. How can we be bigger, add more production value, go further on the action, on the drama. Everything has to be bigger and bigger. We want to push our characters to something different and more complicated.” The same interview seems to tease an explosive premiere: “We wanted to push everything and be almost at the max from the first minute. And then we could see where that could go.” The season is also conceived as a reboot, which allows an audience who may start watching this new season to still follow along, according to Variety.

Pellegrini is back

While he was recurring in Season 3, Hervé Pierre is back in the fourth season, in what Sy says is a way to “wrap things up.” He was an integral part of the final seconds of Season 3, so the expectation is also about resuming that plot.

A double identity to let go of

The most pointed character question comes from an interview in Belgium’s Le Soir. Omar Sy talks at length about the identity of Lupin that Diop has created to protect himself: “There is a visceral need for reparation, about making Assane and Lupin coexist. Assane sometimes gets the feeling he cannot be a father if he is Lupin. So, how does he conciliate the two? It still comes back around the same dilemma: Assane’s internal struggle.” In Australia’s The Nightly, Sy adds: “Assane was broken by his family because of his dad, so being a dad for him was complicated because his own relationship with his dad is tricky.”

Deepfakes and hacking at the heart of the new season

The trailer makes clear that Assane Diop is wrongly blamed for crimes committed by what appears to be a copycat. In Diverto, Omar Sy says that Diop “is done with the character of Lupin. He wants to exist without him and live with his family. The new foe uses new technologies to create falsehoods and take over the identity of Assane/Lupin. We ask ourselves what Lupin would do when confronted with deepfakes and hacking… It’s a little bit old school versus new school.”

Lupin away from “Lupin”

The first three seasons drew on the mythology and tricks of Arsène Lupin, as plucked from the Maurice Leblanc books. But, as Leblanc was never confronted with high-tech, Omar Sy says that the fourth season “is moving a little further away from Maurice Leblanc” in Variety. “That’s why we are going further into the prison setting, introducing new technologies and all these different elements.”

A betrayal may power this season

A pointed question from the premiere, in Variety, is alluding to Assane’s best friend possibly betraying him, and Sy did not take the bait but acknowledged “there is always betrayal somewhere. It’s a battle of wits, a game of intelligence, and we need those twists.” Speculation and “figuring out who is behind everything” is a narrative engine that will still work throughout Season 4.

A trip to Africa in the cards

Like Assane Diop, Omar Sy’s roots are in Senegal. During a profile on France Inter, it was revealed that in order to reconnect with his teenage son Raoul (played by Theo Christine in a recast), Diop is making a trip to Senegal “to walk in the footsteps of his own brother.” Sy also adds that in order to change his style, Diop bought brand-new Jordan 1s: “It’s a style element and that tells us a little bit about him, who he is and where he is from.”

An intense production

In The Hollywood Reporter, Sy admits that “because I had something to do afterwards, we shot without break. This was very, very challenging especially because on this season we had a lot of action too.”

No end in sight?

However, Season 4 ends, Omar Sy strongly teases that the finale will bring the answer about whether the series will end: “You have to get all the way through to find out,” he claims in Diverto.

What are your own predictions for Lupin Season 4? Sound off in the comment section!