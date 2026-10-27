Netflix Shows Still Awaiting Renewal or Cancelation as of Late 2026 (And Our Predictions)

It’s been a busy few months since our mid-2026 limbo roundup. Netflix has cleared a decent chunk of the backlog, mostly in the right direction: Crew Girl, Legends, Nemesis, A Different World, Big Mistakes, Bet and Finding Her Edge all picked up new seasons, The Four Seasons got a season 3 despite a chunky season 2 drop, and Netflix Korea handed Trauma Code a two-season order just last week. On the other side of the ledger, The Boroughs, Bandi and Strip Law got the axe.

That still leaves a long list of scripted shows sitting in limbo. Below is every scripted series Wikipedia’s Netflix originals list currently marks as “Pending” (skipping titles that haven’t actually released yet, leaving docuseries and reality for another day, and flagging a few where Wikipedia simply hasn’t caught up), with our predictions layered on top using the usual toolkit: the weekly global Top 10s, how a season stacks up against its predecessor, the 30-day Top 10 test in home territories, cost, and the oldest rule of all: no news in Hollywood is often bad news.

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As always, this is educated guesswork based on past reporting and Netflix’s own viewership data. Tuesday’s Top 10 report (covering October 19–25) will fill in first-week numbers for Lupin, Nobody Wants This, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 and Hollywood Arts week 2, several of which could move the needle below.

The Heavy Hitters

The Diplomat (Season 5)

Our prediction: Likely renewal.

Season 4 landed on October 15 and debuted at #5 on the English TV chart with 4.8M views (33.5M hours), charting in 58 countries. Opening weeks have gone 8.5M (S1), 5.6M (S2), 4.8M (S3), 4.8M (S4), so the decay has flattened out completely, which is exactly what we said we needed to see. Factor in Allison Janney’s Emmy, strong reviews, a cliffhanger finale and a cast that clearly wants to keep going, and lots of love from executives at Netflix (including Netflix’s former CEO, Reed Hastings), it seems an inevitability.

The one wrinkle: this is the first season Netflix hasn’t renewed well ahead of release, and season 4 was an expensive multi-country shoot with big crowd scenes. The data-driven version of Netflix is clearly watching the week 2 and week 3 numbers before signing off. We’d be surprised if it doesn’t. (Full season 5 tracker here.)

Nobody Wants This (Season 4)

Our prediction: Likely renewal, but the slide is getting harder to ignore.

The first numbers are in, and they’re a mixed bag. Season 3 dropped October 22 and opened to 6.2M views in its first four days, good enough for #2 on the weekly chart (just behind, ahem, Below), a Top 10 spot in 56 countries and #1 in 11 of them. The return also sent viewing of seasons 1 and 2 up by as much as 3X, and the show has now cleared 110M views across its run.

The trouble is the trend line. Opening weeks have gone 10.3M (S1), 8.6M (S2) and now 6.2M (S3). That’s a 28% drop season over season, steeper than the 16.5% dip between seasons 1 and 2, and it leaves season 3 roughly 40% below where the show started. Season 2 also burned out of the Top 10 faster, finishing on 25.4M views after four weeks against season 1’s 48.7M over six, so season 3’s week 2 hold will tell us a lot.

Still, 6.2M in four days is a healthy number for a half-hour comedy, and Netflix has a pattern here: season 3 was renewed on November 4, 2025, twelve days after season 2 premiered. Erin Foster has said there’s “more story to tell,” while also admitting she’d rather leave audiences wanting more than overstay the show’s welcome. Put that together and we expect a season 4 order soon, with a decent chance it comes packaged as the final season. If production gets going in early 2027, an October 2027 return fits the show’s usual slot.

Lupin (Part 5)

Our prediction: Likely renewal, borderline all-but-confirmed.

Part 4 arrived October 23, the first without creator George Kay, and FlixPatrol already has it in the Top 10 in 62 countries and #1 in 40, including France. Writer Florent Meyer let slip at a Netflix book festival panel that the team is “working on a fifth season,” and the finale leaves a sequel series an absolute must. We won’t go into spoilers but if you’ve seen it, that’s not how you end a show you’re done with. For context, Part 3 did 25.7M views in its first two weeks, so Tuesday’s number is the one to watch, but Netflix France has never been shy about this franchise.

Man on Fire (Season 2)

Our prediction: 50/50, trending the wrong way.

Back in May we had this one at “leaning renewal,” and on paper it earned it: 11.0M views in week 1 (#1 on English TV, 61M hours) and 12.6M in week 2 (also #1, hours up 15%). The two-week total of 23.6M put it fourth of 13 comparable action dramas, behind The Watcher, The Night Agent and Black Doves but ahead of 1899, The Recruit and The Diplomat season 1. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II left the door open and the finale set up Mexico City. So why no renewal six months on? The multi-country shoot screams hefty budget, and Netflix has been in wait-and-see mode on expensive action dramas all year (see The Boroughs). The silence is getting loud.

XO, Kitty (Season 4)

Our prediction: Likely renewal, possibly as a final season. Still a headscratcher.

Season 3 came out in the spring and did what XO, Kitty always does: decayed, but gently. Three-week cumulative views went 32.6M (S1), 27.1M (S2), 23.7M (S3), so season 3 trailed season 2 by about 12% and season 1 by 27%. We said at the time that was “nothing to be concerned about,” and we stand by it, but it’s now been half a year with no announcement for a show that was renewed quickly twice before. There was some worrying reporting over the summer that creatively a new season was struggling to come together and as with all titles on the list, the longer things go on, the worse the potential outcome.

Beef (Season 3)

Our prediction: Extended hiatus. 2028 or 2029 at the earliest, if ever.

Season 2 (Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton) was a critical hit and is the Emmy frontrunner in Limited Series, but the numbers were rough: 2.4M views in its debut week, down 58% from season 1’s 5.8M, and 6.5M after two weeks versus 17.8M for season 1 at the same point. It bottomed out as the weakest of nine Thursday premieres in its comparison set.

Anthology seasons have to rebuild word of mouth from scratch, and this one never caught which no doubt was one of the key reasons Netflix’s Emmy performance was the worst in a decade. Lee Sung Jin is still on an overall deal, so the brand isn’t dead-dead, but we suspect Netflix is done with Beef as a yearly proposition and he’ll be using his talents elsewhere.

The Hawk (Season 2)

Our prediction: Leaning cancelation.

Will Ferrell’s sports comedy opened with 4.8M views (#3 English TV) and then did something most Netflix comedies don’t: it grew, up to 6.2M in week 2 with hours up 30%, for 11.0M across the fortnight. That puts it mid-pack among 17 recent comedy debuts, well behind FUBAR and The Gentlemen but comfortably ahead of Tires, Leanne and Survival of the Thickest, all of which got second seasons. Reviews were rough (29% from critics, 65% audience), and the audience was almost entirely Western and English-speaking. The worry is cost: reports put it at $5–7M an episode. There was mention of this being a recent failure on The Town podcast with Matt Belloni but there’s also evidence of some work happening on a season 2 behind the scenes. As always, the longer the wait, the less likely it returns.

Leanne (Season 3)

Our prediction: 50/50.

Season 2 arrived August 27 with a trimmed 10-episode order, which should have made the views metric easier to hit. Instead it missed the global Top 10 entirely (the cutoff that week was 2.2M), after season 1 opened at 2.7M and 2.8M. The good news is regional: #3 in the US for four days, top 5 in Canada, and two Emmy nominations. Multi-cams are cheap, Chuck Lorre is Chuck Lorre, and Netflix has renewed comedies on far thinner global numbers (A Man on the Inside). But Tim Daly has gone off to NBC’s Newlyweds and Netflix hasn’t moved in two months. If this comes back, we suspect it’s as a wrap-up season.

Haunted Hotel (Season 3)

Our prediction: 50/50, hoping with fingers and toes on renewal.

Season 1 was renewed a week after its September 2025 debut, picked up the “highly rewatched” banner and charted in 59 countries’ daily Top 10s. Season 2 (October 9) missed the weekly chart in week 1, then snuck in at #9 in week 2 with 2.7M views and 9.1M hours, which is roughly where season 1 was at the same point. Creator Matt Roller says the season 3 scripts are finished and the team could start tomorrow with a lot of prep work allowing for a potential 2027 return which has been a problem with renewals before on the animation front. Adult animation renewals are sadly increasingly rare outside of upfront orders but given some of the groundwork has been done here, we’re hopeful given that this is quite a beloved title with LOTS of dedicated fans online.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (Season 3)

Our prediction: Leaning cancellation.

The two-season order has been fulfilled, and season 3 needs a fresh pickup. Season 1 managed 2.8M views in week 1 and 2.1M in week 2 (23.9M hours, 4.9M views total), which is respectable for animation but nowhere near what the brand implies. Season 2 was worse: it cracked the overall TV Top 10 in only a handful of countries, mostly at the bottom, and ranked #8 on the US Kids chart. The showrunner has openly said viewing numbers decide this and asked fans to spread the word. Netflix may keep it alive as a brand extension while Stranger Things winds down, but the data suggests it’s a bit of a mountain to overcome.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 3)

Our prediction: Unlikely as a direct season 3. Don’t rule out another standalone years from now.

Edgerunners 2 dropped October 20, four years after the original, and first numbers land Tuesday. Showrunner Bartosz Sztybor hasn’t ruled out more (“a lot of stories to tell in Night City”) but was blunt that without “a perfect story and a perfect director, artist, or a studio,” it “maybe will be just two Edgerunners.” CD Projekt Red’s cautious approach to the franchise is the real obstacle. Treat this one like Love, Death & Robots: on ice rather than canceled.

Bloodhounds (Season 3)

Our prediction: Likely renewal, but on Netflix Korea’s timeline (think 2028).

Season 2 arrived in early April, nearly three years after season 1, and opened with 5.0M views (#2 non-English), climbed to 7.4M and #1 in week 2, then held 3.7M in week 3. After five weeks it sat at 19.8M views versus 20.3M for season 1, which is remarkable retention given the gap. Woo Do-hwan has said publicly he’s up for more. Netflix Korea rarely announces quickly, so the six months of quiet doesn’t worry us much.

Elite Force (Season 2, France)

Our prediction: Likely renewal.

The biggest French scripted debut of the year: 10.1M views and 49.6M hours in week 1, good for #1 on the non-English chart and well clear of Under a Dark Sun (5.8M) and Blood Coast (5.6M). We said in July to “expect a season 2 order,” and we still do. Netflix France has been quick with the axe this year (Bandi) and while they had an opportune chance to renew during their French Upfronts, we remain hopeful.

Not a Stranger (Season 2, Turkey)

Our prediction: Likely renewal.

A proper breakout. The Turkish thriller went 4.6M, 9.7M, 5.1M, 3.2M, 2.1M across five weeks, topping the non-English chart in weeks 2 and 3 and finishing above Thank You, Next season 1’s trajectory. We called it “a very, very strong performer” from week 1, and Turkish renewals have tended to follow when a show holds the chart this long. Look out for one here.

Bad Thoughts (Season 3)

Our prediction: 50/50. Leaning cancelation.

Tom Segura’s sketch show has never been a ratings dynamo (season 1 opened at 3.8M on a Tuesday), but it’s cheap, and we predicted a renewal in mid-2026 on that basis. The caveat: season 1 was renewed within weeks of release; season 2 arrived in late May and five months later there’s nothing. That pattern not repeating is the first genuinely bad sign.

Hollywood Arts (Season 2)

Our prediction: 50/50. Week 2 decides it.

The Victorious spin-off opened October 15 to under 2.5M views and missed the English TV Top 10, which we called a weak start, though 12 episodes is a lot of runtime to churn through in four days. The comparison we keep coming back to is Bet, which also opened at 2.4M, surged in week 2 and got renewed off the back of a cheap production. Don’t expect the near-instant pickup Crew Girl and Finding Her Edge got; do expect Netflix to wait on Tuesday’s number.

My Brilliant Career (Season 2)

Our prediction: Leaning cancellation, mostly by design.

The Australian period drama had a quiet 3.1M opening (#4), then surged 52% in hours to 4.7M views and #2 in week 2, with strong reviews and solid word of mouth. That 7.8M two-week total ranks seventh of ten recent period dramas, far behind Queen Charlotte and 1899. It adapts a single novel and wasn’t marketed much outside Australia. Great numbers for an Aussie series; not sure whether there’s enough story to justify it returning.

A few limited series we’re not expecting more for…

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen : Opened at 4.5M views (#2), rose to 6.9M, then fell to 3.1M for 14.5M across three weeks, which we called a grim first week at the time. We’ve been told the completion rate was good, but we reported in mid-2026 that it’s being treated as a limited series. No season 2.

: Opened at 4.5M views (#2), rose to 6.9M, then fell to 3.1M for 14.5M across three weeks, which we called a grim first week at the time. We’ve been told the completion rate was good, but we reported in mid-2026 that it’s being treated as a limited series. No season 2. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials : Three episodes, one novel, limited series. Expect more Christie from Netflix, not more of this.

: Three episodes, one novel, limited series. Expect more Christie from Netflix, not more of this. Unchosen : Huge (10.4M views in week 1, #1 in nearly 70 countries, the first British scripted series to top the English chart since Hard Cell), but developed and billed as self-contained. If Netflix pulls a Below and reopens it, we won’t complain.

: Huge (10.4M views in week 1, #1 in nearly 70 countries, the first British scripted series to top the English chart since Hard Cell), but developed and billed as self-contained. If Netflix pulls a Below and reopens it, we won’t complain. Radioactive Emergency, Moria, Straight to Hell: True-story dramas with natural endpoints. One-and-done.

Adult animation and anime

Our rule from past years holds: if a Netflix adult animated series doesn’t chart, assume it’s done.

Mating Season, Alley Cats, Dang!: none registered in the weekly global charts. No official words on returns for any yet. Mating Season might get a season 2 but it’s 50/50.

Love Through a Prism, Dandelion: no meaningful chart presence. Not expected back.

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai: the Baki franchise has been one of Netflix’s most reliable anime renewers for years. Leaning renewal, eventually.

Non-English originals

French : Elite Force (see above), Flunked (2.0M then 4.0M, #1 in France, six months of silence: 50/50), Cash Queens (4.0M across two weeks: leaning cancellation), Furies (S3).

: Elite Force (see above), Flunked (2.0M then 4.0M, #1 in France, six months of silence: 50/50), Cash Queens (4.0M across two weeks: leaning cancellation), Furies (S3). German : Crooks (S3), Unfamiliar, Crap Happens. Netflix Germany is usually quick, and it’s been quiet on all three.

: Crooks (S3), Unfamiliar, Crap Happens. Netflix Germany is usually quick, and it’s been quiet on all three. Hindi and other Indian : Delhi Crime (S4): season 3 opened at a modest 2.3M after a long wait, but this is Netflix India’s Emmy winner, and our own renewed-shows tracker has started listing a season 4. We can’t find a formal Netflix announcement yet, so file under “likely, eventually.” Operation Safed Sagar (4.8M in week 2, strong for India: 50/50 leaning renewal), Shaque: Trust No One (2.7M, 4.2M, 1.7M: 50/50), Maamla Legal Hai (S3), Taskaree, Hello Bachhon, Glory, Chumbak, Kohrra (S3), Super Subbu, #Love.

: Delhi Crime (S4): season 3 opened at a modest 2.3M after a long wait, but this is Netflix India’s Emmy winner, and our own renewed-shows tracker has started listing a season 4. We can’t find a formal Netflix announcement yet, so file under “likely, eventually.” Operation Safed Sagar (4.8M in week 2, strong for India: 50/50 leaning renewal), Shaque: Trust No One (2.7M, 4.2M, 1.7M: 50/50), Maamla Legal Hai (S3), Taskaree, Hello Bachhon, Glory, Chumbak, Kohrra (S3), Super Subbu, #Love. Italian : Minerva Academy (2.4M then 2.7M, fourth of five recent Italian shows: “good enough for a renewal? fingers crossed”), Motorvalley, My Family (S3), Real Men (S3).

: Minerva Academy (2.4M then 2.7M, fourth of five recent Italian shows: “good enough for a renewal? fingers crossed”), Motorvalley, My Family (S3), Real Men (S3). Japanese : Plastic Beauty (2.3M to 5.1M, third behind Yu Yu Hakusho and Last Samurai Standing: leaning renewal), Sins of Kujo, Viral Hit, Human Vapor (1.6M by week 3: unlikely), S&X, Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? (released last week).

: Plastic Beauty (2.3M to 5.1M, third behind Yu Yu Hakusho and Last Samurai Standing: leaning renewal), Sins of Kujo, Viral Hit, Human Vapor (1.6M by week 3: unlikely), S&X, Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? (released last week). Korean : Bloodhounds (see above), The Price of Confession (2.2M opening, 7.9M over two weeks, nearly a year of silence: not expected back).

: Bloodhounds (see above), The Price of Confession (2.2M opening, 7.9M over two weeks, nearly a year of silence: not expected back). Mandarin : Had I Not Seen the Sun, Million-Follower Detective, Agent from Above, The Fixers (absent from the charts). None expected back.

: Had I Not Seen the Sun, Million-Follower Detective, Agent from Above, The Fixers (absent from the charts). None expected back. Norwegian : Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (4.9M then 6.9M for 11.8M; sixth of nine Nordic comparisons; seven months of silence on an expensive IP play: 50/50 at best), Home for Christmas (S4).

: Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (4.9M then 6.9M for 11.8M; sixth of nine Nordic comparisons; seven months of silence on an expensive IP play: 50/50 at best), Home for Christmas (S4). Polish : The Mothers of Penguins (S3).

: The Mothers of Penguins (S3). Portuguese : Habeas Corpus (1.6M then 2.4M: 50/50), Wrath (1.3M by week 3: unlikely), Brazil 70: The Third Star (one-off).

: Habeas Corpus (1.6M then 2.4M: 50/50), Wrath (1.3M by week 3: unlikely), Brazil 70: The Third Star (one-off). Spanish-language : My Daughter’s Father (5.2M opening, still charting in week 5: 50/50), Inside the Circle (2.1M opening, last of six Mexican comparisons: leaning cancellation), Santita (1.9M: leaning cancellation), Stolen Heartbeats (a 50-episode telenovela; these live or die on daily charts), Lovesick, Final Project, Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo, Oasis, Carizzma, Between Father and Son, Salvador, Love from 9 to 5, Time Flies, City of Shadows, How to Win the Lottery, Just Alice, The Manny (S4), Baby Bandito (S3), The Accident (S3), Fading Grandeur (released Friday).

: My Daughter’s Father (5.2M opening, still charting in week 5: 50/50), Inside the Circle (2.1M opening, last of six Mexican comparisons: leaning cancellation), Santita (1.9M: leaning cancellation), Stolen Heartbeats (a 50-episode telenovela; these live or die on daily charts), Lovesick, Final Project, Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo, Oasis, Carizzma, Between Father and Son, Salvador, Love from 9 to 5, Time Flies, City of Shadows, How to Win the Lottery, Just Alice, The Manny (S4), Baby Bandito (S3), The Accident (S3), Fading Grandeur (released Friday). Swedish : Blood Sacrifice (George Kay’s post-Lupin thriller opened at 7.0M and #1 non-English, third of six Nordic comparisons: leaning renewal).

: Blood Sacrifice (George Kay’s post-Lupin thriller opened at 7.0M and #1 non-English, third of six Nordic comparisons: leaning renewal). Turkish : Not a Stranger (see above), Money Trap: The Karun Treasure (too new), To Love, To Lose, Thank You, Next (S4), Another Self (S4), Graveyard (S4).

: Not a Stranger (see above), Money Trap: The Karun Treasure (too new), To Love, To Lose, Thank You, Next (S4), Another Self (S4), Graveyard (S4). Dutch : The Perfect Lie (7.0M in week 2 and #1 non-English, then 2.5M and 1.4M: “a season 2 could be on the cards,” leaning renewal).

: The Perfect Lie (7.0M in week 2 and #1 non-English, then 2.5M and 1.4M: “a season 2 could be on the cards,” leaning renewal). Thai : The Evil Lawyer, Delusion (notably absent from the charts: not expected back).

: The Evil Lawyer, Delusion (notably absent from the charts: not expected back). South African : Umthetho (1.7M to 3.5M, hours up 108%: leaning renewal), The Polygamist (22 episodes and still charting in week 7: leaning renewal), Blood Legacy (S3), Fatal Seduction (S4), How to Ruin Love (S3).

: Umthetho (1.7M to 3.5M, hours up 108%: leaning renewal), The Polygamist (22 episodes and still charting in week 7: leaning renewal), Blood Legacy (S3), Fatal Seduction (S4), How to Ruin Love (S3). Other: The Chestnut Man (S3), Alkhallat+: The Series, Made with Love (2.4M then 1.8M), Night Shift for Cuties.

What have we got wrong? Let us know in the comments.