Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: June 30th, 2023

It’s another busy week of new Original shows on Netflix, including the release of The Witcher season 3, and Henry Cavill’s last rodeo as Geralt of Rivia.

N = Netflix Originals

The Witcher (Season 3: Volume 1) N

New Episodes: 5

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring

Covering the events of the Time of Contempt, the third season will be the last we see of Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia. Fans can look forward to the remaining episodes in July 2023.

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Celebrity (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun

Sweet Home actress Park Gyu Young stars in what could be the dark horse series of the Summer for Netflix.

Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul.

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: James Simenc, Cindy Robinson, Alex Bankier, John Cho, John Omohundro

Brought to you by Studio Deen is the anime adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga’s beloved manga.

In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku.

Delete (Limited Series) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Horror, Romance | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Nat Kitcharit, Pattarasuda Anumanrajadhon, Sarika Sartsilpsupa, Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin

We’ve already seen some incredible success from Thailand this year thanks to the release of Hunger. This week should see even more success for Thai filmmaking with the fantastic new limited series, Delete.

Questions that challenge the dark side of the mind It is possible in the real world when there is a mysterious mobile phone that can press to remove people to disappear. Then fell into the hands of a group of people who have a complex relationship each person hides secrets to bring everyone to meet unexpected stories that may change their lives without deleting. Who should stay? Who should be gone? And who is the referee?

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (Limited Series) N

New Episodes: 5

Genre: Documentary, History, Sport | Runtime: 208 Minutes

Cast: Michael M. Horton, Raye Hollitt, Danny Lee Clark, Dick Askin, Jim Starr

One of the most popular game shows of the 90s, Gladiators is iconic and synonymous with the 90s as much as Friends, Pokemon, and the Nintendo 64 ever was. However, behind the glam and the muscles, there were lots of controversies, which ultimately led to the show’s downfall.

In the ’90s, TV’s stunt-filled “American Gladiators” thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show’s success and how it almost ended before it began.

