New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: December 2022

Netflix ended 2022 with a bang, adding more than forty Indian movies to the streaming catalog in the month of December. While many of the additions are older Telugu films — including some former Amazon Prime exclusives! — the new batch of titles includes several recent Hindi theatrical releases and some compelling Netflix Original content, notably the gorgeous period film Qala, the lauded documentary The Elephant Whisperers, and the thrilling Punjabi crime series CAT. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in December 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: December 2022

Chhota Bheem movies (2021-2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 62 Minutes

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: December 1

A quartet of movies starring the kid superhero Chhota Bheem was just added to Netflix. Bheem and his buddies protect Raunak City in Chhota Bheem aur Mahavinashini ka Vinaash (2022), face off against a goblin in Chhota Bheem aur Malongh ka Raaz (2021), save the world from the villain Kaalicharan in Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (2021), and rescue a magician’s stolen cloak in Veer Bahadur Bheem (2022).

Goodbye (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 1

Four far-flung siblings return home to mourn their mother’s death and comfort their cantankerous father. Goodbye is South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna’s first Hindi film.

Nitham Oru Vaanam (2022)

Language: Tamil & Telugu

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Ra. Karthik

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Sshivada

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 1

Ashok Selvan plays three roles in this film about a man with OCD who recovers from a broken engagement by imagining himself as the protagonist of different stories. The Telugu version of Nitham Oru Vaanam is listed in the Netflix catalog as Aakasam.

Qala (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 119 Minutes

Director: Anvitaa Dutt

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan

Genre: Drama, Musical, Period Piece | Added to Netflix: December 1

Even after reaching the heights of musical success in Calcutta’s burgeoning film industry in the 1940s, singer Qala still is unable to earn the only thing she’s ever wanted: her mother’s love. Qala is filmmaker Anvitaa Dutt’s second Netflix Original film after 2020’s excellent gothic horror flick Bulbbul. Dutt’s mastery of mood, lighting, and aesthetics is unparalleled.

Love Today (2022)

Language: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 154 Minutes

Director: Pradeep Ranganathan

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Yogi Babu

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: December 2

Second-time director Pradeep Ranganathan makes his first appearance in front of the camera in the romance Love Today. A suspicious father puts his daughter’s relationship to the test by making the couple swap phones with one another for the day. Love Today is available in its original Tamil and dubbed versions in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu, each with its own separate Netflix catalog entry.

Nazar Andaaz (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 103 Minutes

Director: Vikrant Deshmukh

Cast: Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 3

A thief and a caretaker compete for a blind man’s wealth in Nazar Andaaz (“Turn a Blind Eye“).

The Elephant Whisperers (2022) N

Languages: Tamil, English, & more

Runtime: 41 Minutes

Director: Kartiki Gonsalves

Genre: Nature Documentary | Added to Netflix: December 8

The Elephant Whisperers — which has been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars in the category of Best Documentary Short Film — follows an indigenous couple in South India as they raise an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. Besides the original Tamil version, 16 additional language options can be chosen from the film’s audio menu, including English.

Kantara (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G., Achyuth Kumar

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 8

The Hindi-dubbed version of the hit Kannada film Kantara is available on Netflix. A forest officer’s attempt to relocate a village is met with resistance from the current residents and the deity that protects them.

Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2022)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: Rakesh Sashi

Cast: Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, Allu Sirish

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: December 8

A marriage-minded IT employee from a conservative family pursues a romance with a beautiful co-worker, but she’s not ready to settle down.

Doctor G (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 121 Minutes

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah

Genre: Comedy, Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: December 10

A medical student who doesn’t have the grades to pursue post-graduate work in orthopedics grudgingly pursues a career in gynecology instead. But being the only male student in a class full of women comes with surprising challenges.

Ariyippu (2022)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 107 Minutes

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Divyaprabha, Danish Husain

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 15

A married couple who work at the same factory find their lives turned upside down when a racy doctored video featuring the wife is passed around. Ariyippu is alternatively listed in the Netflix catalog under the English title Declaration.

Code Name: Tiranga (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar

Genre: Spy Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 15

Fearsome special ops agent Durga (Parineeti Chopra) is on the trail of India’s most wanted terrorist, but an unexpected romance complicates her mission.

Dohchay (2015)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 136 Minutes

Director: Sudheer Varma

Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Kriti Sanon, Krishna Murali Posani

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: December 15

A conman who steals to pay for his sister’s medical school expenses gets into trouble when he nabs money from a dangerous drug dealer. Dohchay is one of Hindi-film star Kriti Sanon’s early forays in Telugu-language cinema.

Eega (2012)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Cast: Sudeep, Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 15

If you’ve caught RRR fever, you’ll want to check out the film that first got director S.S. Rajamouli noticed internationally. In the reincarnation drama Eega, a murdered man reborn as a housefly takes revenge on his killer.

Gaali Sampath (2021)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 118 Minutes

Directors: S. Krishna & Anil Ravipudi

Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Sri Vishnu, Lovely Singh

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 15

A young man’s complicated relationship with his father gets trickier when Dad falls into a well.

Guvva Gorinka (2020)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 117 Minutes

Director: Mohan Babu Bammidi

Cast: Satyadev Kancharana, Priyaa Lal, Priyadarshi Pulikonda

Genre: Romance | Added to Netflix: December 15

Two students in Hyderabad — one a violinist and another who hates loud noises — fall in love while conversing through their shared apartment wall.

Konda Polam (2021)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Director: Krish

Cast: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, Mahesh Achanta

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 15

After failing to land a job in the city, an educated man finds his calling as a shepherd.

O Pitta Katha (2020)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 126 Minutes

Director: Chandu Muddu

Cast: Viswant, Nitya Shetty, Brahmaji, Sanjay Rao

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 15

When Venky is kidnapped, the two men who are in love with her must team up to rescue her.

Atithi Devo Bhava (2022)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 126 Minutes

Director: Polimera Nageshwar

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Nuveksha, Rohini

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: December 16

A young man’s budding romance is complicated by his fear of being alone.

Kalaga Thalaivan (2022)

Language: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nidhhi Agerwal, Kalaiyarasan

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 16

When a whistleblower exposes an automaker’s environmental crimes, the chairman of the company’s board hires an assassin to kill him. In addition to the original Tamil, dubbed versions of Kalaga Thalaivan are available in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu in the movie’s audio menu.

Honeymoon (2022)

Language: Punjabi

Runtime: 131 Minutes

Director: Amarpreet G S Chhabra

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin, Nirmal Rishi

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 19

How exciting to see a new Punjabi film join the Netflix catalog! When a newlywed couple come into a large amount of money, the bride suggests a romantic honeymoon in London — but a miscommunication winds up with the pair vacationing with their whole extended family instead.

Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 149 Minutes

Director: Chandrashekar Yeleti

Cast: Charmy Kaur, Jagapathi Babu, Shashank

Genre: Mystery | Added to Netflix: December 22

An aspiring singer wakes up with no memory of the previous day or the killers on her trail.

Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (2014)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Trikoti

Cast: Ajay, Naga Shourya, Sana Makbul

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 22

A father and son fall in love with the same aerobics instructor. Tale as old as time.

Dongala Muta (2011)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 89 Minutes

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Cast: Ravi Teja, Charmy Kaur, Prakash Raj

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 22

Edgy director Ram Gopal Varma shot Dongala Muta in just five days, using only seven crew members. Ravi Teja and Charmy Kaur play a couple whose car breaks down, stranding them at a sketchy motel where they are taken hostage.

Tara VS. Bilal (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 126 Minutes

Director: Samar Iqbal

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee, Mona Ambegaonkar

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 22

Jilted bride Tara (Sonia Rathee) and London hotel owner Bilal (Harshvardhan Rane) are total opposites, but their sham marriage helps them find common ground.

The Teacher (2022)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 113 Minutes

Director: Vivek

Cast: Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 22

In the aftermath of a sexual assault, a teacher endures attacks on her reputation and relationships while finding a way to get her revenge.

Vir Das: Landing (2022) N

Language: English

Runtime: 66 Minutes

Cast: Vir Das

Genre: Stand-up Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 26

Netflix’s favorite Indian comic is back with his fifth stand-up special for the streamer. In Landing, Das addresses his various controversies and the way American comedians overreact to outrage.

Fidaa (2017)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Cast: Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi, Sharanya Pradeep

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 27

A medical student on vacation in India falls in loves with the girl of his dreams, but a misunderstanding derails the couple’s romance. Maybe a road trip across America will give him the chance to win her back.

Gatham (2020)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 101 Minutes

Director: Kiran Kondamadugula

Cast: Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe, Poojitha Kuraparthi

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 27

Gatham was filmed over the course of one month in Lake Tahoe. Freshly roused from a coma, Rishi and his girlfriend hit the road to visit family. When their car breaks down, a stranger offers them shelter — but the stranger is motivated by something other than hospitality.

Parugu (2008)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 165 Minutes

Director: Bhaskar

Cast: Allu Arjun, Sheela Kaur, Prakash Raj

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 27

An enraged father tracks down the people who helped his eldest daughter elope, only for one of those helpers to fall in love with Dad’s younger daughter.

Pressure Cooker (2020)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 123 Minutes

Director: Sujoi & Sushil

Cast: Sai Ronak, Preethi Asrani, Rahul Ramakrishna

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 27

All Kishore’s father ever wanted is for his son to make it big in America, but a visa rejection forces Kishore to pursue success in India. Just as things start to come together for Kishore, his visa comes through. Will he follow his father’s dreams or chart his own path to happiness?

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Director: Srikanth Addala

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Anjali

Genre: Family Drama | Added to Netflix: December 27

Two brothers — one an extrovert, one an introvert — must overcome their differences in order to make sure they and their sister can all marry the partners they want.

Sri Rama Rajyam (2011)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 171 Minutes

Director: Bapu

Cast: Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Balakrishna, Nayanthara

Genre: Drama, Mythological | Added to Netflix: December 27

Sri Rama Rajyam is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and is a reboot of the 1963 blockbuster Lava Kusa. It is also director Bapu’s final film.

Yevadu (2014)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 165 Minutes

Director: Vamsi Paidipally

Cast: Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, Amy Jackson

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 27

RRR‘s Ram Charan stars in this movie inspired by John Woo’s Face/Off as a man who survives a horrific attack, receives a face transplant, and avenges his girlfriend’s murder.

Double XL (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 125 Minutes

Director: Satram Ramani

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 28

Saira (Sonakshi Sinha) wants to start her own fashion line, and Rajshri (Monica, O My Darling‘s Huma Qureshi) wants to be a sports reporter. When prejudiced attitudes about weight keep them from attaining their goals in India, they head to London to make their dreams come true.

Pattathu Arasan (2022)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: A. Sarkunam

Cast: Atharvaa, Rajkiran, Ashika Ranganath

Genre: Sports, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 28

Grandfather and grandson set aside their differences to avenge their family through the sport of kabaddi.

DSP (2022)

Language: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Ponram

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anukreethy Vas, Prabhakar

Genre: Action Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 29

To get revenge on a gangster, a young man becomes DSP — Deputy Superintendent of Police. DSP is 2018 Femina Miss India pageant winner Anukreethy Vas’s first film. In addition to the original Tamil version, Hindi-, Kannada-, Malayalam-, and Telugu-dubbed versions of DSP are also available, each with their own separate Netflix catalog entry.

Mili (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 126 Minutes

Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa

Genre: Survival Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 29

Mathukutty Xavier directs Mili — the official Hindi remake of his 2019 Malayalam film Helen. When Mili goes missing, her doting father and loving boyfriend clash with one another in a frantic search to find her. All the while, she’s trapped in a restaurant’s walk-in freezer, fighting to survive long enough for someone to rescue her.

Prarvarakyudu (2009)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 153 Minutes

Director: Madan

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Priyamani, Ali

Genre: Romance | Added to Netflix: December 29

Realizing he let his ideal partner get away due to a graduate-school dust-up, a marriage-minded professor takes a job at a college run by his former flame.

Shirdi Sai (2012)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: K. Raghavendra Rao

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Srihari, Sai Kumar

Genre: Biographical, Musical | Added to Netflix: December 29

Nagarjuna Akkineni plays the spiritual guru Sai Baba of Shirdi in this biographical drama.

Gatta Kusthi (2022)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Chella Ayyavu

Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vishnu Vishal, Karunas

Genre: Sports, Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 31

Champion wrestler Keerthi winds up in an arranged marriage with male chauvinist Veera. How long will Keerthi be able to pretend to be the perfect traditional wife before her new husband learns about her athletic past? The Telugu version of Gatta Kusthi is available under the title Matti Kusthi.

New Indian Series on Netflix: December 2022

CAT (2022) N

Language: Punjabi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 9

CAT is star Randeep Hooda’s first web series. Hooda plays a former police informant who’s pressed back into service in exchange for leniency after his brother is caught dealing drugs. This is Netflix’s first Punjabi-language Original series, with Hindi and English dialogue options available in the audio menu.

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Genre: Crime, Docuseries | Added to Netflix: December 16

In the fourth installment of the Indian Predator docuseries, police in late-90’s Bangalore hunt for a vicious killer who outwits them at every turn, sending a wave of fear throughout the city.

Chhota Bheem (2022)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 91

Cast: Vatsal Dubey, Julie Tejwani, Rupa Bhimani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: December 29

Season 15 of the Chhota Bheem animated series is now available for streaming, with more seasons coming to Netflix in January 2023.

