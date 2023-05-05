28 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 5th, 2023

It’s a surprisingly quiet start to a new month on Netflix UK with only 28 new additions to the library. However, this doesn’t mean we haven’t seen some excellent new movies and TV shows arrive.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Period, Romance | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest

Fans of Bridgerton will absolutely love the prequel, centered around one of the sassiest characters of the franchise, Queen Charlotte.

Before the glitz and glamor of the Regency period, a young Queen Charlotte left her home to marry George III, the King of England.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Alessandro Carloni

Genre: Comedy, Family, Martial Arts | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, J.K. Simmons

It’s taken far longer than anyone would have expected but for the first time, Kung Fu Panda 3 has been added to the UK library.

Previously believing his family and other Pandas were gone, Po is shocked to find his father and a secret village of Pandas thriving in the mountains. He enlists the help of his fellow kin when an ancient, and evil spirit threatens all of China.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 44

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai

Fans of Demon Slayer haven’t had long to wait between the addition of the Mugen Train arc and the incredible Entertainment District Arc.

After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he’s lost.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions Coming to Netflix UK This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 5th, 2023

23 Walks (2021)

Austenland (2013)

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions (2021)

Freaky (2020)

Gully (2019)

Heat (1995)

Heatwave (2022)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Meter (2023)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Skeleton Key (2005)

The Football Factory (2004)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 5th, 2023

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 3)

Larva Family (Season 1) N

Mermaze Mermaidz (Season 1)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) N

Rainbow High (Season 3)

Sanctuary (Season 1) N

The Tailor (Season 1) N

When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 5th, 2023

Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) N

Love Village (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 5th, 2023

AY: Spotting the Difference (2023)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!