What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: ‘Black Mirror’, ‘Paddington in Peru’ and ‘The Gardener’

There have been some excellent new additions to the Netflix UK library this week, including the release of the seventh season of Black Mirror, Paddington in Peru, and the brand new Spanish crime-thriller The Gardener. In total, 35 new additions were made to the Netflix UK library this week.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

April 10th Black Mirror

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 Cast: Wunmi Mosaku, Monica Dolan, Daniel Lapaine

Wunmi Mosaku, Monica Dolan, Daniel Lapaine Language: English

English Runtime: 60 min Watch on Netflix

Every new release of Black Mirror is hotly anticipated, and the seventh season features another six incredible, thought-provoking episodes that have already got the internet talking.

April 8th Paddington in Peru

Director: Dougal Wilson

Genre: Adventure, Family | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent,

Everyone’s favourite animated bear returns for a brand new adventure that takes him to his home country of Peru, where his beloved Aunt Lucy, whose mysterious disappearance may be linked to the discovery of a legendary lost city.

April 11th The Gardener

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez, Catalina Sopelana, Emma Suárez, María Vázquez

An interesting new Spanish crime-thriller stars Elite’s Alvaro Rico as Elmer, the son of an overbearing mother, who together run a contract-for-hire business. But after a tragic accident leaves Elmer emotionless, he suddenly falls for their next contract kill. So, while Elmer learns how to love, his mother is busy trying to kill his new girlfriend.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Journal for Jordan (2021)

Blockers (2018)

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut (2018)

Chasing the Wind (2025)

Chhaava (2025)

Clueless (1995)

Court: State vs A Nobody (2025)

Frozen Hot Boys (2025) N

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Love Unlike In K-Dramas (2024)

Meet the Khumalos (2025) N

Paddington in Peru (2024)

Perusu (2025)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

The Dad Quest (2025) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Black Mirror (Season 7) N

Blippi’s Job Show (Season 1) N

Friendly Rivalry (Season 1)

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast (Season 4) N

Moonrise (Season 1) N

North of North (Season 1) N

The Gardener (Limited Series) N

Two Husbands One Wife (Season 1)

Unicorn Academy (Chapter 3) N

Witch Watch (Season 1)

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Queen’s Runaway (2025)

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Limited Series) N

MINTED: The Rise (And Fall?) of the NFT (2023)

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

Kian’s Bizarre B&b (Season 1) N

Pop the Balloon LIVE (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed (2025) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Life List (72 points) Angel Has Fallen (61 points) Fast X (58 points) Don’t Worry Darling (45 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (38 points) Con Mum (38 points) No Hard Feelings (21 points) Minions (20 points) Paddington in Peru (20 points) Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team (19 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (76 points) Adolescence (72 points) Love on the Spectrum (55 points) PULSE (46 points) See No Evil: The Moors Murders (40 points) Devil May Cry (35 points) The Residence (27 points) WWE Raw (19 points) Million Dollar Secret (19 points) WWE SmackDown (12 points)

