What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: ‘Black Mirror’, ‘Paddington in Peru’ and ‘The Gardener’

There have been some excellent new additions to the Netflix UK library this week, including the release of the seventh season of Black Mirror, Paddington in Peru, and the brand new Spanish crime-thriller The Gardener. In total, 35 new additions were made to the Netflix UK library this week.
First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:
Black Mirror
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Rating: TV-MA
- Release Date: April 10, 2025
- Cast: Wunmi Mosaku, Monica Dolan, Daniel Lapaine
- Language: English
- Runtime: 60 min
Every new release of Black Mirror is hotly anticipated, and the seventh season features another six incredible, thought-provoking episodes that have already got the internet talking.
Paddington in Peru
Director: Dougal Wilson
Genre: Adventure, Family | Runtime: 106 Minutes
Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent,
Everyone’s favourite animated bear returns for a brand new adventure that takes him to his home country of Peru, where his beloved Aunt Lucy, whose mysterious disappearance may be linked to the discovery of a legendary lost city.
The Gardener
Episodes: 6
Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 45 Minutes
Cast: Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez, Catalina Sopelana, Emma Suárez, María Vázquez
An interesting new Spanish crime-thriller stars Elite’s Alvaro Rico as Elmer, the son of an overbearing mother, who together run a contract-for-hire business. But after a tragic accident leaves Elmer emotionless, he suddenly falls for their next contract kill. So, while Elmer learns how to love, his mother is busy trying to kill his new girlfriend.
What’s New on Netflix UK This Week
18 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week
- A Journal for Jordan (2021)
- Blockers (2018)
- Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut (2018)
- Chasing the Wind (2025)
- Chhaava (2025)
- Clueless (1995)
- Court: State vs A Nobody (2025)
- Frozen Hot Boys (2025) N
- Jesus Revolution (2023)
- Love Unlike In K-Dramas (2024)
- Meet the Khumalos (2025) N
- Paddington in Peru (2024)
- Perusu (2025)
- Rise of the Guardians (2012)
- Rush Hour (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- The Dad Quest (2025) N
10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:
- Black Mirror (Season 7) N
- Blippi’s Job Show (Season 1) N
- Friendly Rivalry (Season 1)
- How to Sell Drugs Online Fast (Season 4) N
- Moonrise (Season 1) N
- North of North (Season 1) N
- The Gardener (Limited Series) N
- Two Husbands One Wife (Season 1)
- Unicorn Academy (Chapter 3) N
- Witch Watch (Season 1)
4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week
- A Queen’s Runaway (2025)
- Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Limited Series) N
- MINTED: The Rise (And Fall?) of the NFT (2023)
- The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (Season 1) N
2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week
- Kian’s Bizarre B&b (Season 1) N
- Pop the Balloon LIVE (Season 1) N
1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week
- Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed (2025) N
Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week
- The Life List (72 points)
- Angel Has Fallen (61 points)
- Fast X (58 points)
- Don’t Worry Darling (45 points)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (38 points)
- Con Mum (38 points)
- No Hard Feelings (21 points)
- Minions (20 points)
- Paddington in Peru (20 points)
- Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team (19 points)
Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week
- Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (76 points)
- Adolescence (72 points)
- Love on the Spectrum (55 points)
- PULSE (46 points)
- See No Evil: The Moors Murders (40 points)
- Devil May Cry (35 points)
- The Residence (27 points)
- WWE Raw (19 points)
- Million Dollar Secret (19 points)
- WWE SmackDown (12 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!