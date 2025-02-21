What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2025

It’s a quieter week on Netflix UK, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some excellent new additions to the library. This week, Netflix’s exciting new political thriller Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro, is added, and Gladiator and The Theory of Everything return.

First of all, here’s this week’s top highlights:

Episodes: 6

Genre: Political, Thriller | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen

Robert De Niro is back to his best in Netflix’s latest political thriller, Zero Day. Not one to miss this weekend, make sure to watch an episode or two!

After a devasting cyber attack results in thousands dead, and the threat of another attack looms, former US President George Mullen is called out of retirement to lead the task force to find the source of the attack.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama Rating: R

R Release Date: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen

Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen Language: English

English Runtime: 155 min Watch on Netflix

Russel Crowe was nominated for Best Actor three years in a row but won the second time asking for his incredible portrayal of disgraced Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius. The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and was nominated for seven more.

After the murder of his family and being left for dead, Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius is sold into slavery and forced to fight as a gladiator. His struggle for survival is fueled by a quest for revenge against Emperor Commodus, who, envious of Maximus’s relationship with his father, assassinated the former emperor and had Maximus’s family killed.

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Biography, Drama, Romance Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: April 1, 2024

April 1, 2024 Director: James Marsh

James Marsh Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tom Prior

Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tom Prior Language: English

English Runtime: 123 min Watch on Netflix

Another Academy Award winner, Eddie Redmayne, earned a well-deserved Oscar for his portrayal of esteemed physicist Stephen Hawking.

The life of Stephen Hawking, from his time as a student at Cambridge University, and the struggle, pain, and anguish his crippling diagnosis placed on his life, career, and his marriage.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

7 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2025

Daaku Maharaaj (2024)

Focus (2015)

Gladiator (2000)

Grease (1978)

Renfield (2023)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Unforgettable (2017)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2025

American Murder: Gabby Petito (Limited Series) N

C.I.D (Season 1)

Charlotte (Season 1)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 11) N

My Family (Season 1) N

Pantheon (Season 2)

The First Frost (Season 1)

Zero Day (Limited Series) N

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2025

Court of Gold (Season 1) N

The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con-Artist (Limited Series)

Trump: An American Dream (Limited Series)

Uncredited: The Story of Passinho (2025)

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2025

Bear’s Mission With (Season 1)

Offline Love (Season 1) N

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Season 2)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 2) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2025

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode (2025) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Aftermath (74 points) La Dolce Villa (71 points) Shrek (58 points) Shrek 2 (48 points) Renfield (39 points) Kinda Pregnant (33 points) Shrek the Third (21 points) Blood Father (19 points) Love Again (18 points) Unforgettable (15 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Apple Cider Vinegar (65 points) The Åre Murders (57 points) Cobra Kai (49 points) Celebrity Bear Hunt (48 points) Love Is Blind (46 points) American Murder: Gabby Petito (40 points) Surviving Black Hawk Down (36 points) The Night Agent (25 points) WWE Raw (21 points) Sick Note (14 points)

