What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2025

It’s a busy end to February on Netflix UK with 45 new additions to the library this week, including Illumination’s Super Mario Bros movie, Kate Hudson’s new Netflix comedy Running Point, and every episode of the first season of Pokemon Horizons.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023)

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Genre: Animated, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key

Illumination Studios greatly adapted one of the world’s most iconic and beloved video games. With plenty of action and easter eggs galore, it’s one to watch with all the family this weekend.

Mario and Luigi, the plumber duo from Brooklyn, are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, where they find themselves in a conflict between the mushroom princess, Peach, and the tyrannical fire-breathing turtle Bowser,.

Running Point (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Sports | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido

Hudson previously starred in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion, and her role as Isla Gordon in Running Poiny will be the actress’s first role in a Netflix TV series.

Isla Gordon, a reformed party girl and overlooked member of her family, is suddenly appointed the President of the LA Waves Basketball team. After being put in charge of the family business, she is immediately hit with widespread skepticism but is determined to prove all the doubters wrong.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Season 1)

Episodes: 45

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Ikue Otani, Alejandra Reynoso, Anjali Kunapaneni, Crispin Freeman, Daman Mills

It is the first series without Ash Ketchum and his Pokémon partner, Pikachu. Instead, it follows the adventures of Liko and Roy and their Pokémon, Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

22 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2025

A Copenhagen Love Story (2025) N

A Thousand and One (2023)

Beau Is Afraid (2023)

Bolehkah Sekali Saja Kumenangis (2024)

Breaking (2022)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Counterattack (2025) N

Dabangg 3 (2019)

Demon City (2025) N

Escape from Pretoria (2020)

Gangster No.1 (2000)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Polite Society (2023)

Really Love (2020)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Sosyal Climbers (2025) N

Squad 36 (2025)

Tegkang (2024)

The Machine (2023)

The Outrun (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

The Wrong Track (2025) N

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2025

Dabba Cartel (Season 1) N

Dalah: Death and the Flowers (Season 1) N

Graveyard (Season 2) N

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Season 1)

Poldark (5 Seasons)

Puniru Is a Cute Slime (Season 1) N

Rikuoh (Season 1)

Roosters (Season 1) N

Running Point (Season 1) N

The Blank Menu for You (Season 1)

Toxic Town (Limited Series) N

Try? Choo-ry! (Season 1)

Tuiskoms (Season 1) N

5 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2025

K-foodie meets J-foodie (Season 1)

Love Never Lies: Poland (Season 3) N

Newbie in the Club (Season 1)

Screwballs (Season 1)

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2025

Aitana: Metamorphis (Season 1) N

Full Swing (Season 3) N

Miss Italia Musn’t Die (2024) N

1 New Award Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2025

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2025) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Unforgettable (70 points) Renfield (58 points) Shrek (53 points) La Dolce Villa (43 points) Grease (36 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (30 points) Shrek 2 (27 points) Aftermath (24 points) Gangster No. 1 (17 points) Get Hard (15 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

American Murder: Gabby Petito (80 points) Zero Day (62 points) The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (56 points) Apple Cider Vinegar (44 points) Love Is Blind (44 points) American Murder: Laci Peterson (25 points) Yellowstone (21 points) The Night Agent (21 points) WWE Raw (20 points) Screen Actors Guild Awards (16 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!