What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 7th, 2025

It’s a busy start to February on Netflix UK with 56 new additions to the library, including more legacy content from the WWE.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Apple Cider Vinegar (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman,

Kaitlyn Dever previously wowed audiences for her performance in Unbelievable and will star in the upcoming second season of HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us.

Belle and Milla, two young women scammed the world into thinking their wellness remedies were cures for deadly illnesses, but as the lies began to catch up with them, their lives began to unravel.

Cassandra (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Lavinia Wilson, Mina Tander, Michael Klammer, Franz Hartwig, Joshua Kantara

Given the recent advancement of AI and the advancement of smart homes, Cassandra definitely feeds into the growing paranoia of a dystopian future where AI goes rogue.

The joy and excitement of moving into a new home turns to hell for a family when the virtual assistant they’ve inherited stops at nothing to keep them from leaving.

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Hosts: Bear Grylls, Holly Willoughby

In the Costa Rican jungle, a group of celebrities must learn the tricks of surviving in the jungle before facing off against survivalist Bear Grylls, who will eliminate them from the competition if he catches them.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

19 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 7th, 2025

Anuja (2025) N

Aruna & Her Palate (2018)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blood Father (2016)

Bogotá: City of the Lost (2025) N

Daddy Day Care (2003)

DC League of Super Pets (2022)

Death Whisperer 2 (2024)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Get Smart (2008)

Hunt (2022)

John Q (2002)

Kinda Pregnant (2025) N

Norbit (2007)

Sumala (2024)

The Founder (2016)

16 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 7th, 2025

A Different World (6 Seasons) N

Adventures of the Super Monkey-Journey to the West (Season 1)

Apple Cider Vinegar (Limited Series) N

Be Nice to People (Season 1)

Cassandra (Limited Series) N

Cells at Work! (Season 2)

Envious (Season 2) N

Flower Shop Without Rose (Season 1)

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- (Season 1) N

Prison Cell 211 (Season 1) N

Rita (Season 5) N

Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1)

Sintonia (Season 5) N

Sweet Magnolia (Season 4) N

The Åre Murders (Season 1) N

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 7th, 2025

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) N

Gogglebox (Season 18)

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 7th, 2025

Supreme Models (Season 1)

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

9 New WWE Titles Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 7th, 2025

Royal Rumble (Season 38)

WWE Armageddon (9 Seasons)

WWE Bad Blood (3 Seasons)

WWE Great American Bash (5 Seasons)

WWE Insurrextion (4 Seasons)

WWE Night of Champions (9 Seasons)

WWE No Way Out (12 Seasons)

WWE Payback (7 Seasons)

WWE Vengeance (8 Seasons)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Back in Action (76 points) The Secret Life of Pets 2 (60 points) The Sentinel (55 points) Big George Foreman (47 points) The Secret Life of Pets (39 points) A Thousand Words (39 points) Cellular (24 points) Shrek (21 points) Kinda Pregnant (20 points) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (17 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

The Night Agent (75 points) American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (64 points) Yellowstone (58 points) The Recruit (49 points) Missing You (30 points) Celebrity Bear Hunt (20 points) Squid Game (18 points) The Capture (17 points) The Hooligan (17 points) WWE Raw (16 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!