What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: Netflix’s ‘Havoc’, ‘YOU’ and ‘Indiana Jones’

This week, Netflix UK has a slightly busier schedule, with 43 new additions to the library. This week sees the addition of four Indiana Jones films, the fifth and final season of YOU, and the premiere of Gareth Evans’ action film, Havoc.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

April 25th Havoc

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Yeo Yann Yann

After a long time of waiting, Tom Hardy is in action in Gareth Evans’ new action film, Havoc. We expect Havoc to be a hit on Netflix this weekend, which could be one of the best action films released on Netflix to date.

April 24th YOU

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

April 25, 2025

Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Charlotte Ritchie

English

English Runtime: 45 min Watch on Netflix

A fifth and final season will see Joe Goldberg return to New York City. Now a celebrity, and the handsome man on the arm of billionaire Kate Lockwood, will Joe face the music and finally be brought to justice for his crimes?

April 25th Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Rating: PG

PG Release Date: January 1, 2019

January 1, 2019 Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey

Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Ronald Lacey Language: English

English Runtime: 115 min Watch on Netflix

Harrison Ford was an icon for children and adults alike, growing up in the 70s and 80s, thanks to his iconic roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Four of the five Indiana Jones movies are now available to stream on Netflix, which includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

24 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week

2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2024)

Aku Jati Aku Asperger (2024)

Asteroid City (2023)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bullet Train Explosion (2025) N

Cast Away (2000)

Emily (2022)

Havoc (2025) N

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (2025) N

Mad Square (2025)

Man Up (2015)

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)

Reversi (2024)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Shooter (2007)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Truman Show (1998)

Van Helsing (2004)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week:

Black Work (Season 1)

Heavenly Ever After (Limited Series) N

Is Love Sustainable (Season 1)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (4 Seasons)

News Anchor (Season 1)

The Sea Beyond (4 Seasons)

Weak Hero (Season 2) N

YOU (Season 5) N

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (Season 1) N

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (Season 1) N

On the Ship of Enchantment (Season 1)

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (2025) N

Race for the Crown (Season 1) N

3 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week

Sean Lock: Live (2008)

Sean Lock: Lockipedia (2010)

Sean Lock: Purple Van Man (2013)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

Battle Camp (Season 1) N

Inside (2 Seasons) N

1 New WWE Premium Live Event Added to Netflix UK This Week

WWE: WrestleMania (Season 41) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Paddington in Peru (67 points) iHostage (58 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (51 points) Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (49 points) Blockers (40 points) A Simple Favor (38 points) The Life List (30 points) Life or Something Like It (22 points) Minions (18 points) Life of the Party (17 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

The Diamond Heist (72 points) Black Mirror (64 points) Ransom Canyon (44 points) Adolescence (43 points) Black Work (37 points) The Glass Dome (36 points) Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (34 points) WWE WrestleMania (32 points) WWE Raw (21 points) Love on the Spectrum (14 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!