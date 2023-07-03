anime coming to netflix in 2023 and beyond

We’re only a short time away from 2023, and the year is already taking shape to be an exciting one for Netflix subscribers. Throughout the remainder of 2022, and all the way through 2023 we’ll be keeping track of all of the anime coming to Netflix.

N = Netflix Original

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2023

My Happy Marriage (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Kinema Citrus

Netflix Release Date: July 5th, 2023

Article Continues Below...

Based on the novel by Akumi Agitogi, My Happy Marriage is following the release of its popular live-action film, but we suspect that My Happy Marriage will be considerably popular with anime fans on Netflix. The series has since changed its release date and will now be available weekly from July.

An unhappy young woman from an abusive family is married off to a fearsome and chilly army commander. But the two learn more about each other, and love may have a chance.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA (Weekly) | Seasons: 1

Studio: Bug Films

Netflix Release Date: July 9th, 2023

Exclusive to subscribers in the USA, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be available weekly!

Overworked, and underpaid Tendou Akira finds a new lease on life when he realizes that the zombie apocalypse means he no longer has to go to work. Deciding to make the most of his newfound freedom, Tendou decides to create a bucket list of 100 things to do before becoming a zombie.

Episodes: 22 | Seasons: 2

Studio: Yumeta Company

Netflix Release Date: July 12th, 2023

Fans of the manga weren’t overly impressed by the animation of the first season, however, with Yumeta Company taking over the animation of the second season, hopefully, there will be a significant rise in quality.

With the gods deciding that the fate of humanity rests in their complete annihilation, they are given one last chance to prove their worth before the gods. Engaging in a battle of Ragnarok, 13 humans from history are brought before the gods to engage in duels to the death. Humanity requires seven wins to survive so to even the odds combatants are given a Valkyrie, each tailored into a powerful weapon capable of allowing humans to fight the gods.

Baki Hanma (Season 2 Part 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 2

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: July 26th, 2023

The first of two parts to end the Baki Hanma anime, part 1 will focus on “The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga” so fans will need to wait a little longer before the showdown between Baki and his father.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Season 2) N

Episodes: 15 | Seasons: 2

Studio: Liden Films

Netflix Release Date: July 31st, 2023

When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help.

Baki Hanma (Season 2 Part 2) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 2

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: August 24th, 2023

After the Pickle saga, fans will finally get to watch the climactic end to the anime as “The Father vs Son Saga” begins.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023) N

Director: Bob Shirohata

Studio: Alfred Image Works, Marvey Jack

Netflix Release Date: August 8th, 2023*

14 years after the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?

Kengan Ashura (Part 3) N

Episodes: 24 | Parts: 3

Studio: Larx Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: September 2023

For a while, it was touch and go whether or not Kengan Ashura was going to receive a second season. But with season 2 confirmed that means we can expect a further 2 parts on Netflix filled with some epic fights.

For hundreds of years, the rich and powerful of Japan have hired the most skilled fighters for organized gladiatorial combat where the winner takes all. Bursting onto the scene is Tokita Ohma, who can’t wait to compete and take on the strongest fighters possible.

Gamera Rebirth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Studio: Kadokawa

Netflix Release Date: September 7th, 2023

When I came up with my own idea for Reiwa Gamera and made a proposal, KADOWAKA had already started a new project, and it’s content that makes me think that’s what happened, so I can expect this too. With that in mind, I would like to support the team from the position of a baseball commentator who has experience as a manager of the Gamera team until they win the championship and pitch again.

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Studio M2

Netflix Release Date: October 26th, 2023

Fans of the Pluto manga have waited a long time for an anime adaptation, and in 2023 that patience will be rewarded. The October release date is subject to change while we wait for official confirmation from Netflix.

Pluto follows the Europol robot detective Gesicht in his attempts to solve the case of a string of robot and human deaths around the world where all the victims have objects shoved into or positioned by their heads, imitating horns.

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Toei Animation

Netflix Release Date: Fall 2023

Akuma-Kun is one of the oldest fictional franchises from Japan. Its first manga run began in 1963, but it wasn’t until 1989 that the first anime adaptation was released in Japan. It’s taken a further 30 years for a brand new anime adaptation, which will be exclusive globally on Netflix.

Akuma-kun wants to create a world where all human beings can live happily, and he believes that harnessing the power of demons is necessary for him to achieve that goal.

Pokemon Concierge (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Dwarf Studios

Netflix Release Date: December 2023

The world of Pokemon will be brought to life in stop-motion with Dwarf Studios’ super adorable and exciting new series.

The series, which will be set at the Pokemon resort, follows the story of a concierge and the many Pokemon who visit as guests.

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Marvy Jack

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Another animated anthology for Netflix, Onmyōji is a collection of historical fantasy short stories from author Baku Yumemakura.

Tomb Raider (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio:

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Some of the best video-game to anime adaptations have come from Netflix including Studio Trigger’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Powerhouse Animation’s Castlevania.

Powerhouse will also be the studio behind Tomb Raider, and fans of the video game will be delighted to learn that the story is set to unify the timeline of all of the Tomb Raider video games across the survivor, legend, and original games.

Hayley Atwell aka Peggy Carter of the MCU has already been cast as the iconic dual-wielding archeologist.

Coming to Netflix Beyond 2023

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Trigger

Netflix Release Date: January 2024

From the studio that brought Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Little Witch Academia to life, a brand new and exciting anime, Delicious in Dungeon, will greet subscribers in the new year.

The knight Laios sets out with a skilled party to claim the treasure of a lost kingdom buried deep beneath the graveyard of a small village. Unfortunately, they were bested by a Flame Dragon, who ate Laios’s little sister, Farin. Although the party managed to teleport out of the dungeon, they left their equipment behind and were penniless. Demoralized, the party broke up. Now Laios must tackle the dungeon again, and with only one month to save Farin before she is digested.

Beastars (Season 4) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 4

Studio: Orange

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The long-anticipated final season of Beastars is coming in 2024!

Moonrise (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Wit Studio

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of Full Metal Alchemist is the character designer behind Netflix’s exciting upcoming sci-fi anime Moonrise.

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Release Date TBA

Beat & Motion (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Thanks to a competition put on by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Naoki Fujita, the winner, has been rewarded for winning the competition with an anime adaptation of his manga Beat & Motion.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Bobbypills

Netflix Release Date: TBA

One of the first Netflix anime series based on an IP of a beloved Ubisoft franchise, the series will be helmed by Adi Shankar.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

When the Castlevania anime came to an end, the question was raised whether or not we would get a brand-new anime focused on the descendants of Trevor Belmont. Fans will be delighted to learn that the next series of Castlevania will follow the exploits of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor from the late 18th century.

Devil May Cry (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8 | Seasons: 1

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Capcom is once again trusting Netflix with the distribution of an anime series adapted from one its beloved video game franchises. Jam-packed full of action, a new adaptation of Devil May Cry should look absolutely incredible.

Lady Napoleon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 13 | Seasons: 1

Studio:

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Shin Kibayashi of Bloody Manga is helming a brand new and original anime series for Netflix. The story of Lady Napoleon is as follows:

The story follows Sophie, a descendant of Napoleon who runs the Lady Napoleon organization, as she, along with Butler and Guy, fight for world domination as they travel the world in search of the three sacred weapons that Napoleon once possessed. Butler, as his name suggests, is a butler who can do it all, while Guy is a martial arts master.

My Daemon (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: IGLOO STUDIO.

Netflix Release Date:

In the near future, a nuclear explosion has caused the Earth to overlap with Hell. Thanks to the overlap, the dust from Hell has caused a devasting amount of pollution. Soon, an elementary student, Kento, finds a daemon named Anna in the forest and raises her. Together the pair go on an adventure to save Kento’s mother.

Onimusha (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Sublimation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Yet another video game IP that Capcom has given to Netflix to adapt into an anime series. Onimusha is a hack-and-slash adventure series that takes place in the waning years of the Sengoku period in Japan where skilled warriors battle against demonic creatures.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

As one of the most popular video game franchises of the 2000s, it’s quite a surprise there has never been an adaptation of Splinter Cell. Fans have been demanding a new game for years, but hopefully, they can whet their appetites with the anime adaptation.

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA| Seasons: 1

Studio: The Stone Quarry

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Zack Snyder has been extremely busy the past few years producing and directing new content for Netflix. While he’s not busy working on expanding the world of Army of the Dead or working on Rebel Moon, he’ll be working on his take on the world of Greek Mythology, and the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Untitled Anime Projects Announced

BRZRKR (Season 1) N

Created by Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR was a twelve-part limited comic book series from BOOM! Studios. The story is centered around the immortal warrior known as Berserker, who has spent centuries fighting across the world.

Far Cry (Season 1) N

Ubisoft has finally begun expanding the worlds of its own franchises by allowing companies like Netflix to produce anime adaptations. With many different colorful countries and characters to choose from, there’s no shortage of adaptations that could happen.

Grimms’ Fairy Tales (Season 1) N

Most of the known world will already be familiar with many of the Grimms Fairy Tales, but it’s thanks to Disney that many of these stories are believed to be child and family-friendly. This couldn’t be further from the truth as the original fairy tales from Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are far darker in nature, and often tales of warning to stop children from misbehaving.

Scott Pilgrim (Season 1) N

A cult classic the story of Scott Pilgrim is the perfect blend of action and comedy for an anime series.

Terminator (Season 1) N

Another huge franchise ripe for an anime adaptation, Terminator could explore the future of the world taken over by Sky Net as John Connor and the last remnants of humanity struggle to survive.

What anime titles are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.