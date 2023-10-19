‘Onmyoji’ Netflix Anime Series Releasing in November 2023

At Netflix TUDUM in 2022, it was revealed that Baku Yumemakura’s novel Onmyoji would receive its first anime adaptation, which will be exclusive to Netflix. Now set to release on Netflix in November 2023, below we’ll be covering everything you need to know about Onmyoji, including the plot, cast of the dubs, and the Netflix release date.

Onmyoji is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series and the first anime adaptation of Baku Yumemakura’s novel of the same name. Animating the series is Marvy Jack, the same studio behind the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anime movie Grudge of Edinburgh and the anime series Spice and Wolf.

The manga adaptation of Baku Yumemakura’s novel began its publication on May 26, 1993. The manga ended on May 28, 2005, twelve years later, after 118 chapters and 13 volumes.

When is the Netflix release date?

With the release of the official trailer, we can now confirm that Onmyoji will be released on Netflix on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023.

What is the plot of Onmyoji?

The synopsis for Onmyyoji has been sourced from MyAnimeList:

“Onmyouji tells the story of renowned onmyouji Abe no Seimei, who meets and befriends the bumbling courst noble Minamoto no Hiromasa. Together, they defend Heian-capital kyou’s from an opposing onmyouji, Douson, who is secretly plotting the emperor’s demise.”

Who are the cast members of Onmyoji?

Daisuke Namikawa will play the lead role of Abe no Seimei. The actor is most well known for his role as Hisoka Morow in Hunter x Hunter and as Tooru Oikawa in the beloved sports anime Haikyuu!!. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will recognize him as the voice of Chousou.

Rina Satou plays the role of Douman Ashiya. Satou is known for her voice work in the anime franchise A Certain Scientific Railgun in the role of Mikoto Misaka. She also played the role of Sailor Mars in the rebooted Sailor Moon Crystal.

Daisuke Kishio plays the role of Yasunori Kamo. Namikawa played the role of Kaname Kura in Vampire Knight and Souichi Negishi in Detroit Metal City.

Yui Ishikawa plays the role of Tsuyuko. Ishikawa is most well known for providing the voice of Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan and as Violet Evergarden.

Shintarou Asanuma plays the role of Hiromasa no Minamoto. Asanuma will be known to Tokyo Ghoul fans as the voice of Nishiki Nishio.

Kenji Hamada plays the role of Atsumi Shinnou. Fans of Kuruko’s Basketball will recognize Hamada’s voice for his portrayal of Teppei Kiyoshi. He is also the voice of Killer in One Piece.

Are you looking forward to watching Onmyoji on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!