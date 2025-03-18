Biggest Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in May 2025

Every month, Netflix has some big English-language series and movies lined up for release. For the most part, this is usually four to five big TV series swings (both new and returning) and three or four movies. May 2025 will be no different, and below, we’ll look at the biggest titles the streamer has lined up throughout the month.

We’ll update this article with any other big releases in the run-up to May (we’re expecting The Four Seasons to soon join this list), and eventually, we’ll have full previews for the complete lineups for both Netflix in the United States and the United Kingdom, which will include all of the licensed titles and Netflix Originals coming up.

It’s been a while since we’ve covered the Netflix Original lineup specifically in our coming soon section – we’ll stick to this new abbreviated format of just picking out the most significant English language titles in the future – we hope it’s still helpful and more maintainable from our end!

May 8th Forever (Season 1)

Judy Blume’s 1975 novel, Forever, is getting an adaptation and comes from an overall deal Netflix holds with Mara Brock Akil, best known for enduring series like Girlfriends and The Game. Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, and Wood Harris are amongst the cast for the new swoony love series that tells the love story of two Black teenagers in Los Angeles in 2018.

Read Next Netflix Release Schedule 2025: All The New Movies and Series Coming This Year

May 9th Nonnas

Netflix came in late last year and picked up the distribution rights for this new comedy headlined by Vince Vaughn after filming had already wrapped up in 2023. The synopsis reads, “After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.”

Stephen Chbosky serves as the director for the feature film with Liz Maccie behind the script. Joining Vaughn includes some beloved Hollywood ladies including Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, and Linda Cardellini.

May 22nd Sirens

Over the past couple of years, there have been some incredibly prestigious limited series arriving on Netflix with some of the biggest names in the business. 2025 has so far proved to be no different, and Sirens is perhaps one of the biggest of the year’s confirmed roster. Molly Smith Metzler, best known for her well-received Netflix series Maid, is back with a new comedy described as female-driven, dark and sexy with it set over the course of an explosive weekend.

The plot revolves around Devon who is disturbed by her sister Simone’s unsettling bond with her powerful boss, socialite Michaela Kell. Simone is seduced by Michaela’s cult-like luxury, and Devon is determined to break the spell. But at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, she realizes Michaela is a formidable opponent.

Julianne Moore being the biggest pull alongside the other cast including Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp and Felix Solis. It’s only five episodes but hopefully each one will pack a punch.

May 23rd Fear Street: Prom Queen

It’s been four years since our Summer was taken over by three movie drops making up the trilogy of Fear Street movies and now, all those years later, we’re getting a new standalone feature film that’s helmed by director Matt Palmer, best known for his criminally underrated 2018 Netflix movie, Calibre.

Featuring a cast full of some known and others relatively unknown names, the plot takes place at Shadyside High School during the highly competitive prom season which is complicated by a murderer on the loose.

TBA Blood of Zeus (Season 3)

After unfortunately getting announced last year to not be continuing beyond its two-season renewal order scored all the way back in 2020, Blood of Zeus will be coming to a triumphant end in May 2025, but don’t expect it to go out with a whimper. Following the events of the big ending in season 2, the Titans are arriving with Cronus, who will be voiced by Alfred Molina, best known for his beloved role in the Spider-Man franchise. If you haven’t checked out Netflix’s excellent series crafted by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides set in the world of rich Greek mythology, then May will be a fantastic chance for a big binge.

Other Netflix Originals Coming in May 2025

Looking at Netflix’s international slate and other titles, here’s what else is currently lined up for release in May:

Last Bullet – May 7th – French action thriller that will conclude the trilogy.

– May 7th – French action thriller that will conclude the trilogy. Pernille – May 15th – Next season of the Norwegian comedy series.

What are you excited about in May 2025? Let us know in the comments. For what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.