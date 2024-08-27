Upcoming New Netflix Series and Movies Releasing in 2025

We’re midway through 2024, and while there’s still a lot to look forward to this year, there’s a lot already scheduled to hit throughout 2025. Here’s our current preview of titles currently confirmed to be released on Netflix globally in 2025.

Please note that this list is a work in progress and will change dramatically in the coming months and years. It only includes anything specifically dated by Netflix to arrive in 2025.

Keep this post bookmarked, as we’ll be updating it constantly. Any titles listed with “wt” are working and subject to change.

WWE Coming to Netflix in 2025

Let’s begin with the significant new live events that will be taking over Netflix in the form of the WWE. Announced in January 2024 by Netflix and TKO (you can read our write-up here), the WWE is coming to the streamer globally and live but will differ slightly depending on where you live.

Raw will join Netflix in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America starting in January, with more regions to come. Other WWE titles, including SmackDown and NXT, are also Netflix-bound outside the US.

Confirmed Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger – Rumored for January 2025, this British sequel is about the small-town bank owner who goes after fraudsters.

– Rumored for January 2025, this British sequel is about the small-town bank owner who goes after fraudsters. Brick (wt) – German thriller starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee.

– German thriller starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee. Fear Street: Prom Queen – A new horror coming-of-age entry following the trilogy landing on Netflix in 2022.

– A new horror coming-of-age entry following the trilogy landing on Netflix in 2022. Frankenstein – Horror sci-fi from director Guillermo del Toro filmed throughout 2024.

– Horror sci-fi from director Guillermo del Toro filmed throughout 2024. In Your Dreams – Animated movie from directors Alex Woo and Erik Benson.

– Animated movie from directors Alex Woo and Erik Benson. K-Pop: Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are directing this new animated feature film that follows a renowned K-Pop girl group who double as demon fighters.

– Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are directing this new animated feature film that follows a renowned K-Pop girl group who double as demon fighters. Kinda Pregnant – Romantic comedy starring Amy Schumer.

– Romantic comedy starring Amy Schumer. Little Siberia – Finnish movie about a small town that sees a meteorite fall in it that holds immense value. Directed by Dome Karukoski.

– Finnish movie about a small town that sees a meteorite fall in it that holds immense value. Directed by Dome Karukoski. Plankton: The Movie – A new SpongeBob Squarepants animated movie.

– A new SpongeBob Squarepants animated movie. Pookoo – Budy comedy animated movie from Skydance Animation from director Nathan Greno.

– Budy comedy animated movie from Skydance Animation from director Nathan Greno. The Electric State – Rumored for March, this new big-budget sci-fi movie stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

– Rumored for March, this new big-budget sci-fi movie stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. The Right Track – Norwegian comedy.

– Norwegian comedy. The Swedish Connection – WW2 movie from Sweden about a bureaucrat at the Swedish Foreign Ministry. Starring Henrik Dorsin, Sissela Benn, and Jonas Karlsson.

The Twits – An animated feature film by director Phil Johnston based on the Roald Dahl tale.

– An animated feature film by director Phil Johnston based on the Roald Dahl tale. Untitled Dutch Bobby Boermans Film – Thriller centered around a tense hostage situation in the heart of Amsterdam. Starring Soufiane Moussouli, Marcel Hensema, and Loes Haverkort.

– Thriller centered around a tense hostage situation in the heart of Amsterdam. Starring Soufiane Moussouli, Marcel Hensema, and Loes Haverkort. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – The third Knives Out movie, seeing the return of Daniel Craig along with an assortment of other big stars.

– The third Knives Out movie, seeing the return of Daniel Craig along with an assortment of other big stars. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – After 20 years, Wallace & Gromit is returning for another feature film!

Confirmed New and Returning Series Coming to Netflix in 2025

Returning Series Confirmed for 2025

The majority of these returning shows were confirmed to be part of the 2025 roster by Deadline in February 2024.

Barracuda Queens (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Final Season)

Black Mirror (Season 7)

Blood of Zeus (Season 3 – Final Season)

Cobra Kai (Final Season – Part 3) – Expected in February

– Expected in February F1: Drive to Survive (Season 7)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3)

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 2)

Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 2)

One Piece (Season 2)

Single’s Inferno (Season 4)

S tranger Things (Season 5 – Final Season)

Squid Game (Season 3 – Final Season)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)

The Devil’s Plan (Season 2)

The Recruit (Season 2)

The Sandman (Season 2)

The Upshaws (Season 6)

The Watcher (Season 2)

The Witcher (Season 4)

Virgin River (Season 6)

Wednesday (Season 2)

New Series Confirmed for 2025

Adolescence – British series from award-winning trio Stephen Graham, Philip Barantini, and Jack Thorne. It is a real-time crime series shot in a one-shot style.

– British series from award-winning trio Stephen Graham, Philip Barantini, and Jack Thorne. It is a real-time crime series shot in a one-shot style. Amsterdam Empire – Crime drama series headlined by Famke Janssen set at the heart of the cannabis scene.

– Crime drama series headlined by Famke Janssen set at the heart of the cannabis scene. Astérix & Obelix: Le Combat Des Chefs – New French animated series based on the beloved comic strip.

– New French animated series based on the beloved comic strip. Bear Hunt (wt) – Reality series starring Bear Grylls, who is hunting down celebrities.

– Reality series starring Bear Grylls, who is hunting down celebrities. Black Rabbit – Limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law.

– Limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law. Caught – Harlen Coben adaptation limited series from showrunner Miguel Cohan.

– Harlen Coben adaptation limited series from showrunner Miguel Cohan. Diary of a Ditched Girl (wt) – Swedish adaptation of Amanda Romare’s novel starring Carla Sehn.

– Swedish adaptation of Amanda Romare’s novel starring Carla Sehn. F1 Academy – New documentary series following the new F1 league.

– New documentary series following the new F1 league. Glass Heart – Japanese live-action series that adapts the Wakagi Mio novel.

– Japanese live-action series that adapts the Wakagi Mio novel. Heweliusz – Polish disaster drama series telling the story of the ferry Jan Heweliusz that sank during a raging storm on January 14, 1993, on the Baltic Sea.

– Polish disaster drama series telling the story of the ferry Jan Heweliusz that sank during a raging storm on January 14, 1993, on the Baltic Sea. Jentry Chau vs The Underworld – Coming this Winter, this animated series is about a Chinese American teen living in a small town and finds out a demon king is hunting her.

– Coming this Winter, this animated series is about a Chinese American teen living in a small town and finds out a demon king is hunting her. Las Muertas – Limited series from Luis Estrada telling the story of tells of the pimping sisters known called María del Jesús and Delfina González Valenzuela, aka the Poquianchis.

– Limited series from Luis Estrada telling the story of tells of the pimping sisters known called María del Jesús and Delfina González Valenzuela, aka the Poquianchis. Leviathan – Anime series adapting the novel by Scott Westerfeld.

– Anime series adapting the novel by Scott Westerfeld. Long Story Short – A new animated series from the creator of Bojack Horseman.

Motel Transylvania – A new animated series that sees Drac & Mavis take a break from their Transylvanian haunts to set up a brand new resort for humans and monsters in the California desert.

– A new animated series that sees Drac & Mavis take a break from their Transylvanian haunts to set up a brand new resort for humans and monsters in the California desert. Our Water World – Nature documentary series from the team behind Blue Planet II.

– Nature documentary series from the team behind Blue Planet II. Pookoo – Coming from Skydance Animation, this animated film is described as a buddy comedy.

– Coming from Skydance Animation, this animated film is described as a buddy comedy. Project UFO – Polish drama about an alleged UFO landing in Warmia.

Running Point – Comedy series from Mindy Kaling.

– Comedy series from Mindy Kaling. SAKAMOTO DAYS – Starting on January 4th, this is a new anime series based on a very popular manga.

– Starting on January 4th, this is a new anime series based on a very popular manga. Shirin David – Reality/documentary series on the German female rapper.

– Reality/documentary series on the German female rapper. Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark – Dating reality series from the UK.

– Dating reality series from the UK. The Boroughs – New sci-fi series from executive producers of Stranger Things.

– New sci-fi series from executive producers of Stranger Things. The Choice – British series starring Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy in a new political thriller series.

– British series starring Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy in a new political thriller series. The Eternaut – Argentinian sci-fi series.

– Argentinian sci-fi series. The Glass Dome – Crime drama series from Sweden.

The Gringo Hunters – Scripted crime series based on a real elite Mexican police unit. The crime series will star Harold Torres, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, and Andrew Leland Rogers.

– Scripted crime series based on a real elite Mexican police unit. The crime series will star Harold Torres, Mayra Hermosillo, Manuel Masalva, and Andrew Leland Rogers. The Undertow – British crime drama starring Jamie Dornan and Mackenzie Davis.

– British crime drama starring Jamie Dornan and Mackenzie Davis. The Witness – British crime series in production with STV Studios.

– British crime series in production with STV Studios. Untitled MLB Red Sox Documentary Series

Untitled Tom Segura Comedy Series – Six-episode dark comedy series.

– Six-episode dark comedy series. Wolf King – New animated series from director Tom Brass based on the Wereworld books by Curtis Jobling.

