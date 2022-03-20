DreamWorks Shows Coming to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Netflix and DreamWorks have a relationship that stretches back nearly a decade. 100s of episodes of DreamWorks Television shows are already on Netflix with plenty more on the way. Here’s a breakdown of every new and returning DreamWorks show coming soon to Netflix around the globe.

As a quick recap, Netflix began releasing exclusive content from Dreamworks Animation starting in 2013. Netflix’s relationship with Dreamworks has undoubtedly helped make the streaming service a force of nature when it comes to kids’ content.

here’s all the Dreamworks shows added so far (expanded list of Netflix Dreamworks series here):

Dreamworks Dragons

Turbo Fast

All Hail King Julien

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

Dinotrux

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show

Dawn of the Croods

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia

Spirit Riding Free

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Harvey Girls Forever!

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (moved to Peacock)

DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders (moved to Peacock)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Rhyme Time Town

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Team Zenko Go

Coming to Netflix: March 15th

Produced in conjunction with Mainframe Studios, this new animated series is based on the Dojo Daycare novels by Chris Tougas.

The project is headed up by Jack Thomas who is behind the likes of Fairly Odd Parents.

Here’s how the Netflix series is described:

“Kid heroes Niah, Jax, Ellie and Ari sneak around on missions to lend a hand and help others without anybody finding out!”

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

Coming to Netflix: May 19th

Following the release of The Boss Baby: Back in Business and the subsequent interactive special The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, Netflix commissioned another series in the popular universe called Back in The Crib.

Due to premiere in May, the series takes place after Family Business and sees Templeton framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Coming to Netflix: July 2022 TBD

Jack Black himself will be reprising his role as Po in this new Kung Fu Panda series due out on Netflix in July 2022.

Previous television series and specials have been made in the Kung Fu Panda IP before and distributed to Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon, and NBC.

Here’s what we know so far about the new series:

“When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.”

Not Quite Narwhal

Coming to Netflix: TBD

A new pre-school series based on the book title by Jessie Sima, this new animated series will follow Kelp, a narwhal who lives under the sea with his family. Everything is going dandy until he realizes, he’s not a narwhal but a unicorn.

Dew Drop Diaries

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Another new pre-school series following a group of three-inch tall family fairies. Rick Suvalle serves as the show’s creator which follows the fairies in their magical word and get assigned to human families to help them out around the house.

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Netflix renewed the show for at least 20 more episodes likely taking us up to season 6 of the show. As Emily Horgan wrote for us, Gabby’s Dollhouse is perhaps one of the biggest recent successes in Netflix’s kid’s lineup.

In case you haven’t watched Gabby’s Dollhouse yet, it’s a live-action animation hybrid series that brings together the “love of unboxing videos, cats, miniatures, and dollhouse play.”

Unconfirmed Returning Dreamworks Series

There are a number of Dreamworks shows that may return for future seasons but we don’t yet have confirmation. With Dreamworks shows, we often don’t hear about season renewals until one month before its due out but we do often hear about when shows are the final seasons.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5

Go, Dog. Go! Season 3

Rhyme Time Town Season 3

Dreamworks TV Shows Outside of Netflix

Away from Netflix, Dreamworks is working on a number of shows for other platforms. Let’s break those down now:

Apple TV+

Doug Unplugs

Pinecone & Pony

Peacock/Hulu

Madagascar: A Little Wild

The Mighty Ones

Trolls: TrollsTopia

The Croods: Family Tree

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms

Abominable and the Invisible City (only Peacock)

Megamind’s Guide to Defending Your City (only Peacock)

