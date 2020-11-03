Every Dreamworks TV Series on Netflix in 2020

Dreamworks has now been producing content for Netflix for six years. It’s seen hundreds of hours of content added to the service. Here’s your full list of every Dreamworks TV series on Netflix, and what’s to come on Netflix in 2020.

DreamWorks has a long-term licensing agreement with Netflix. Up until 2019, they also got all of Dreamworks movie releases but that’s since gone to Hulu. It’s also worth noting Dreamworks TV has been working with Hulu on projects , along with Amazon Prime and Peacock, while maintaining their existing shows with Netflix.

Ongoing Dreamworks Series on Netflix

Spirit Riding Free

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 73

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Status: Ongoing

Cast: Amber Montana, Darcy Rose Byrnes, Sydney Park, Andy Pessoa

One of the lesser remembered DreamWorks films, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron debuted all the way back in 2002. Reviving the characters of the show DreamWorks and Netflix partnered to create the spin-off Spirit: Riding Free. The series has since released eight seasons, and two spin-offs, Pony Tales and Riding Academy.

The story is centered around a young city girl that recently moved to the Wild West. She forms a strong bond with the wild horse Spirit and soon the pair goes off on many adventures with their friends.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 37

Runtime: 25 Minutes | Status: Ongoing

Cast: JP Karliak, David W. Collins, Pierce Gagnon, Kevin Michael Richardson, Alex Cazares

Boss Baby was released in 2017 and was a smash hit for fans worldwide. The movie was so popular it warranted its own TV show and a sequel, which is set for release in 2021. Unfortunately, Alec Baldwin and most of the cast of the film were unable to reprise their roles for the TV show, but the current crop of cast members do a fine job on their own. 2020 even saw The Boss Baby receive a special one-off interactive episode, not to mention 2021 will see the release of the movie’s sequel, with Alec Baldwin returning to reprise his role.

The series takes place after the events of the first film. Boss Baby and his big brother Tim take on new threats and try to find their way through the world of Baby Corp.

Fast and Furious: Spy Racers

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Status: Ongoing

Cast: Tyler Posey, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Jorge Diaz, Luke Youngblood, Renée Elise Goldsberry

The expanded universe of the Fast & Furious received the animated treatment in late 2019, and a subsequent second season arrived in October 2020. Vin Diesel has been involved in the series, reprising his famous role of Dom Toretto in two episodes.

Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of Dom is recruited into a government agency to infiltrate an underground race circuit.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Status: Ongoing

Cast: Tony Hale, Rosamund Pike, Kari Wahlgren, Chelsea Kane, Jordan Fisher

Tony Hale, one of the funniest stars of Arrested Development and HBO’s Veep wrote Archibald’s Next Big Thing alongside Tony Biaggne. While Archibald’s Next Big Thing hasn’t received the same level of prestige or hype as the other Dreamworks series, there are plenty of children around the world that have loved it.

Archibald is a carefree, and fun-loving chicken who goes on plenty of adventures with his siblings.

DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 28

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Status: Ongoing

Cast: Nicolas Cantu, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, Roshon Fegan

With the end of the Race to the Edge, there was a dragon-shaped hole left in the hearts of many Netflix subscribers. It was a surprise to many when it was announced that the next series set in the How to Train Your Dragon World would be aimed at pre-school age children.

Youngsters, Dak, and Leila were raised by dragons, resulting in them gaining the ability to communicate with their dragon friends. When dragons are in need or the people of Huttsgalor are in danger, Dak, Leila, and the dragons are on hand to save day.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Status: Ongoing

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stomped the competition and impressed millions of subscribers around the world. It’s already been confirmed that we can look forward to a second season of Camp Cretaceous, which will take place just after the events of Jurassic World.

Darius Bowman carries his late father’s dream of going to Jurassic World. After successfully winning a competition, Darious is able to attend Camp Cretaceous, along with five other teenagers. Disaster strikes when the Indominus Rex escapes from its pen, and the camp gets caught up in the chaos of the monstrous dino’s escape.

Rhyme Time Town

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Status: Ongoing

Cast: Luke Amis, Teun Batenburg, Lotte Heijs, Fred Meijer, Annabelle Westenholz-Smith

Another pre-school show which will see the characters in the woods sing and dance with nursery rhymes and play.

New Dreamworks Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix’s lucrative relationship with Dreamworks comes to an end soon, with only two new series yet to arrive.

Go, Dog. Go!

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Runtime: TBA | Netflix Release Date: December 4th, 2020

Cast: TBA

Despite its imminent arrival on Netflix, there is still little known about the Go, Dog. Go! series. The classic 60s children’s book by author P.D Eastman is sure to be loved by children and families all over the world on Netflix.

The series will follow the adventures of Tag Barker, a female young pup, and her colorful community of Pawston.

Gabby’s Dollhouse

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Netflix Release Date: January 5th, 2021

Cast: Tucker Chandler, Juliet Donenfeld, Laila Lockhart Kraner, Maggie Lowe, Donovan Patton

This pre-school show will see us headed into a Dollhouse and the adventures that are being had by the cats that live there. Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey who both works on the hit series Blue Clues are writing and producing the series for Netflix. Originally scheduled for a 2020 release, Gabby’s Dollhouse has been pushed back to January 2021.

Ended Dreamworks TV Shows on Netflix

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Final Season Release: July 2019

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna, Nick Offerman, Frank Welker, Steve Alterman

3Below is the second installment of the Tales of Arcadia franchise, and at the time became one of Dreamwork’s most ambitious series to date. Like its predecessor, Trollhunters, 3Below proved to be incredibly popular on Netflix.

Royal siblings, Princess Aja and Prince Krel of House Tarron escape from their homeworld of Akiridion-5 and crash land on Earth. Accompanied by their pet Luug, and bodyguard Varvatos Rex, the alien group attempt to fit into life on Earth, and escape the bounty hunters that have been sent to find, and catch them.

All Hail King Julien & All Hail King Julien: Exiled

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 78

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: December 2017

Cast: Danny Jacobs, Andy Richter, Kevin Michael Richardson, India de Beaufort

All Hail King Julien is a spin-off prequel show to Madagascar. Besides the Penguins of Madagascar, King Julien is arguably one of the fan favorites from the Madagascar franchise. The series debuted on Netflix back in December of 2014. Sacha Baron Cohen was a giant reason everyone loved King Julian, but he was unable to reprise the role in the series. Voice actor Danny Jacobs took on the role instead.

King Julien XII abdicates his throne to his nephew King Julien XIII after it was foretold that he would be eaten by the Foosa. The kingdom undergoes a dramatic change after the new King, who is well known as a party animal, decides to make everything more fun. When his uncle returns to reclaim his throne, King Julian thwarts the attempts and holds onto the kingdom.

Dawn of the Croods

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 52

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: July 2017

Cast: Stephanie Lemelin, Laraine Newman, Dan Milano, Cree Summer, Dee Bradley Baker

Dawn of the Croods is a spin-off show of the 2013 DreamWorks film The Croods. The film was met with great success at the box office making almost $600 million worldwide. The series is actually a prequel to the events of the film and ran for four seasons before coming to an end in July 2017.

The story centers around the Croods clan and their adventures, facing off against new enemies, and meeting new friends.

Dinotrux

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 52

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: August 2018

Cast: Andrew Francis, Ashleigh Ball, Richard Ian Cox, Matt Hill, Brian Drummond

Dinotrux is an original American computer-animated web cartoon. The series debuted on Netflix back in August of 2015. DreamWorks first acquired the rights to Dinotrux back in 2009 before the very first book was even published. There are five seasons of Dinotrux and another three seasons released as Dinotrux: Supercharged.

Set in the prehistoric Mesozoic era, the world is populated with dinosaur-construction vehicles called the Dinotrux. The rest of the population are hybrid reptile-tools called Reptools. The story is centered around Ty the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Revvit the Reptool. Throughout the show, the pair team up with the other inhabitants of their world and must defend their community and work from the evil Tyrannosaurus Trux, D-Structs.

Dragons Race to the Edge

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 78

Runtime: 22 Minutes | Final Season Release: February 2018

Cast: Jay Baruchel, T.J. Miller, America Ferrera, Zack Pearlman, Christopher Mintz-Platz

Dragons Race to the Edge is a prequel series to the events of How to Train Your Dragon 2. The franchise could now be considered DreamWork’s flagship after both its critical and commercial success. The 6th and final season aired in February 2018. Many fans were sad to see the series draw to a close, but with the release of How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World set for release in February 2019 fans will be able to get their fix.

After the events of the first film Dragons and Vikings are now living in cohabitation. Trying to maintain the balance of this is Hiccup and Toothless. With the installation of the new dragon training academy, the Vikings are put through the wringer as they face new worlds and enemies.

Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 46

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Status: Completed

Cast: Nat Faxon, Ramone Hamilton, Jay Gragnani, David Koechner, Tress MacNeille

Captain Underpants is based on the novels of the same name by author Dav Pikey. The children’s books have been massively popular and a lot of adults today may have once read a tale or two themselves while growing up. It was only a matter of time before a studio gained the rights to the franchise, and back in 2017 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie was released to theatres worldwide. While the film didn’t garner the financial success it was looking for, Dreamworks has had plenty of success with the TV series.

Captain Underpants is a series of tales centered around a strict school teacher that turns into the hero Captain Underpants after two of his students, George and Harold, hypnotize him.

Harvey Girls Forever

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 52

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: January 2020

Cast: Lauren Lapkus, Stephanie Lemelin, Kelly McCreary, Grey Griffin, Roger Craig Smith

Harvey Girls Forever mostly went under the radar throughout its run on Netflix, but still managed to grab a loyal audience of subscribers that still re-watch the series to this day.

For the girls of Harvey Street, every day is like an adventure. From playing games of kickball, riding their bikes, and to eating copious amounts of ice cream there’s nothing more fun for Audrey, Dot, and Lotta than hanging out with their friends.

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 52

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: July 2018

Cast: Rachel Crow, Mark Whitten, Ana Ortiz, Ron Funches, Kelly Donohue

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh is a spin-off show of the 2015 film Home. It wasn’t the most popular film DreamWorks has ever released, at least compared to that of Shrek and the Kung Fu-Panda franchises. The film did have its own merits and did reasonably well at the box office considering. Popstar Rihanna and The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons lent their voices to the role of Tip and Oh. Due to their demanding schedule, they were unable to reprise their roles for the show.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Status: Completed

Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, Dee Bradley Baker, Deon Cole, Coy Stewart

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts ended just as quickly as it arrived, but by all means, it quickly became one of the most popular animated series on Netflix in 2020. The series was reportedly one of the largest ever produced by Dreamworks TV, and it definitely shows.

Thirteen-year-old girl Kipo is searching for her father after being forced out of the safety of her underground city. Together with her friends Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave the group traverse the sprawling apocalyptic wasteland fighting grizzly sentient mutant animals as they search for Kipo’s father.

She-Ra and the Princess of Power

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 52

Runtime: 30 | Status: Completed

Cast: Aimee Carrero, Marcus Scribner, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Keston John

The character She-Ra was introduced back in 1985 in The Secret of the Sword. Originally working as Captain Adora of the evil horde it was soon revealed that she was, in fact, the twin sister of Prince Adam thus making her Princess Adora. The character of She-Ra was reworked by Noelle Stevenson, in design, and arguably in character. Despite the “controversial” changes, She-Ra has since gone on to become one of the most popular animated series on Netflix.

Adora is a 16-year-old orphan raised by the evil Hordak. He is the tyrannical ruler of the Planet Etheria and commands a malevolent legion. While walking through the woods, Adora is led to a magical sword that turns her into the princess of power, She-Ra. Adora has a revelation and realizes Hordak and his corrupt ways are wrong. She chooses to fight for the rebellion and teams up with other magical princesses to form the Princess Alliance.

The Adventures of Puss in Boots

Seasons: 77 | Episodes: 6

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: January 2018

Cast: Eric Bauza, Jayma Mays, Joshua Rush, Laraine Newman

It wasn’t a surprise to many that Puss N’ Boots was given his very own film and series. Puss first appeared in Shrek 2 in 2004 and it wasn’t until 7 years later that his first feature film was released at the box office. The film was a massive success, raking in $555 Million at the box office. The commercial success of the film would eventually lead to the release of The Adventures of Puss in Boots on Netflix in 2015.

The story takes place in the town of San Lorenzo where Puss resides. Having accidentally broken the spell that protected the town from intruders, Puss must defend the town from invaders. The town holds a legendary mystic treasure that Puss must protect while trying to find a way to restore the spell.

The Mr Peabody & Sherman Show

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 52

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: February 2017

Cast: Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Stephen Colbert, Joshua Rush, Allison Janney

Mr. Peabody & Sherman is a very old cartoon that originally aired back in 1959. DreamWorks revived the franchise in a feature film released in 2014. The film underperformed at the box office but the franchise continued through the TV show. The show had originally been ordered for 78 episodes but only 52 were produced by the end of its run.

The show follows the adventures of Mr Peabody and Sherman as they host a live historical tv show. Using historical figures as their guests, they bring them to the future using the WAYBAC time machine. While most of the series centered around the live show, the other half follows their time travel adventures.

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 53

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: May 2018

Cast: Anton Yelchin, Kelsey Grammer, Ron Pearlman, Charlie Saxton, Steven Yeun

Trollhunters is an original American computer-animated fantasy series created by Guillermo Del Toro and Netflix. The series and its subsequent spin-offs have become one of the most ambitious animated projects from Dreamworks. Before the tragic death of the late Anton Yelchin, one of his final roles was providing the voice of Jim Lake Jr.

The story centers around the human Jim and the town of Arcadia. Underneath the town lives a civilization of Trolls who fight the Gumm-Gumms, evil Trolls from the Darklands. After finding an amulet that grants him the mantle of Trollhunter, Jim takes on a double life and fights the Gumm-Gumms alongside the other Trolls.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 52

Runtime: 25 Minutes | Status: Completed

Cast: Skylar Astin, Amanda Leighton, Kari Wahlgren, Sam Lerner, Sean T. Krishnan

Long before Dreamworks ever made the movie, there were Troll Dolls. The original troll dolls were released in 1959 and over the decades they have been in and out of fashion. While the dolls have seen many changes over the years their iconic appearance is rooted firmly in pop culture. Dreamworks announced back in 2010 it would be creating a film based on the toys and in 2016 that is exactly what we got. A popular trend now for Dreamworks is to create a follow-up TV show for their movies and they didn’t miss a beat with Trolls.

The series continues where the film left off. Queen Poppy, Branch, the Trolls, and their new Bergen friends experience everyday life in the Troll village.

Turbo FAST

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 52

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: February 2016

Cast: Reid Scott, Eric Bauza, John Eric Bentley, Amir Talai, Grey DeLisle

Turbo FAST is the spin-off TV series of the 2013 film Turbo. The series was released exclusively on Netflix only five months after the release of the film. The film had an all-star cast so unfortunately, the core cast was unable to reprise their roles for the show. The production of the TV show had, in fact, begun almost a year before the film was even released. Turbo Fast had a three-season run before the story concluded.

The story takes place after the events of the film. Turbo made a huge name for himself after winning the Indianapolis 500. A city has been built for the snails to live in along with their very own race track for them all to race against one another. Turbo continues his racing adventures with his brother Chet and the Snail Crew.

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 76

Runtime: 23 Minutes | Final Season Release: December 2018

Cast: Jeremy Shada, Josh Keaton, Kimberly Brooks, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Steven Yeun

Voltron: Legendary Defender is an American animated-mech web television show. Inspired by the mecha shows of Japan and Korea the show has become massively popular and a flagship show for children’s programming on Netflix. The final season will be debuting on 14th of December, closing out a 78 episode and 8 season run.

After an intergalactic war, most of the known universe is now under the tyranny of Emperor Zarkon. The only hope the universe has of defeating Zarkon is in the form of Voltron, the 100-meter tall robot mecha warrior. King Alfor of the planet Altea separates the giant mecha and bonds the five energies of Voltron with his daughter Allura and her life force. Zarkon seeks to posses Voltron but he is thwarted by Allura as she encounters five space pilots on the planet Earth and they become the new Paladins. Reuniting the five pieces of Voltron they take the fight to Zarkon and his empire.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Runtime: 24 Minutes | Status: Completed

Cast: Colin O’Donoghue, David Bradley, James Faulkner, Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano

The third and final series of Guillermo del Toro’s emphatic expanded animated world was supposed to arrive in 2019, but it took till August 2020 until Wizards finally arrived. Naturally, Wizards was well received by fans, and we’ve recently learned that to conclude the story of Tales of Arcadia a feature-length movie will be arriving sometime in 2021.

Hisirdoux, the secret apprentice of Merlin, recruits the Guardians of Arcadia to travel back in time with him to 12th Century, Camelot.

Which Dreamworks series is your favorite on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!