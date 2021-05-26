New Anime on Netflix in June 2021

June is shaping up to be another extremely great month of anime on Netflix. Some hot Original anime is on the way, some of which we’ve been waiting eagerly for several months.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix in June 2021:

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 & 2 (2021) N

Director: Chiaki Kon

Genre: Action, Adventure | Part 1 Runtime: 80 Minutes | Part 2 Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Stephanie Sheh, Kate Higgins, Cristina Valenzuela, Amanda Celine Miller, Cherami Leigh

Netflix Release Date: June 3rd, 2021

The two-part movie acts as the de facto fourth season of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, but even if you haven’t watched the reboot series, it shouldn’t ruin your experience watching the Sailor Moon movie.

When a mysterious solar eclipse happens in April, Sailor Moon and Chibiusa meet Helios, a mysterious Pegasus who is looking for two maidens to break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, the group known as the Dead Moon Circus has plans to conquer the Earth, the Moon, and eventually the universe by obtaining the Legendary Silver Crystal.

Trese (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Liza Soberano, Jon Jon Briones, Darren Criss, Steve Blum, Carlos Alazraqui

Netflix Release Date: June 11th, 2021

Trese was announced to be coming to Netflix all the way back in 2019, and while the wait has been long it’ll be worth it to see the first Philippine Original anime series on Netflix.

In the city of Manila, mythical creatures from Philippine folklore hide amongst the human population. However, not all of the creatures are friendly, which leads Alexandra Trese into conflict against the criminal underworld of Manila which is lead by malevolent supernatural beings.

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Souma Saitou, Miyuki Sawashiro, Tomokazu Seki, Takahiro Sakurai, Kazuhiro Yamaji

Netflix Release Date: June 17th, 2021

Fans of Fate/Zero are likely to love Record of Ragnarok as which will once again see the greatest warriors, philosophers, and the creative minds of humanity fight for the future of humanity.

With the gods deciding that the fate of humanity rests in their complete annihilation, they are given one last chance to prove their worth before the gods. Engaging in a battle of Ragnarok, 13 humans from history are brought before the gods to engage in duels to the death. Humanity requires seven wins to survive, so to even the odds combatants are given a valkyrie, each tailored into a powerful weapon capable of allowing humans to fight the gods.

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Yôhei Azakami, Taro Kiuchi, Kotori Koiwai

Netflix Release Date: June 24th, 2021

Godzilla Singular Point is still airing in Japan and isn’t scheduled to finish till the middle of June. This means we’re seeing an extremely fast turnaround between waiting for the anime to finish its Japanese broadcast and its eventual Netflix release date. Hopefully, this is a positive sign for the near future, and we’ll see a huge reduction in anime spent in “Netflix Jail.”

In order to save their planet from certain annihilation, a grad student and an engineer, both with genius intellect, lead the fight against the rise of the Kaiju on Earth.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June 2021? Let us know in the comments below!