In its European lineup, Netflix has placed several significant bets on Italy over the past few years. The year 2025 has been marked by two ambitious, large-scale projects such as the adaptation of The Leopard, which premiered in March, and The Monster of Florence. Several international shows, such as The Gentlemen and Emily in Paris, have also shot there over the past few months. But are there any more projects currently coming to the platform?

Here is everything we know about the projects (series and movies) set to release before the end of the year and in 2027.

Il Capo Perfetto (The Good Boss) (December 2nd)

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Genre: Comedy, drama

Episodes: 6

Writers: Davide Lantieri, Michele Pellegrini, Marco Pettenello, Serena Patrignanelli and Virginia Virilli

Director: Niccolò Falsetti

Cast: Luca Zingaretti (Giulio Zagni), Francesco Colella, Giovanni Esposito, Alessia Giuliani, Carmine Buschini, Alberto Boubakar Malanchino, Sara Drago, Cristina Cappelli, Sara Mondello, Anna Bisciari and Cristina Parku

Luca Zingaretti is one of the best-known actors in Italy, after spending 20 years in the hit show Detective Montalbano. As that show ended in 2021, he has set out to star in more adventurous character-driven shows: first as a ruthless jail supervisor in The King, but more surprisingly in lighter projects, such as the Italian adaptation of No Activity… And now, this series-long take on the Spanish movie The Good Boss/El buen patrón, which starred Javier Bardem and was an awards favorite back in 2021. Zingaretti stars as Giulio Zagni, a beloved and reliable boss of a Motor Valley steering wheel factory. When his personal and professional life spirals out of control, Giulio will do everything to get back on track, between strokes of genius and pathetic mishaps. Shooting began in Rubiera, Modena and Sassuolo in November of 2024; the show will be one of the main events for the December 2026 Italian line-up.

Nemesi

Genre: Thriller, legal drama

Episodes: 6

Cast: Pierfrancesco Favino, Barbara Ronchi, Elodie

Writers: Alessandro Fabbri, Ludovica Rampoldi and Stefano Sardo

Director: Piero Messina

Not to be confused with the American action show Nemesis, which was recently renewed, this legal show looks like the Italian answer to the long-running show The Lincoln Lawyer, though it has long been in development by company Indigo Film, being first announced five years ago. Here, lawyer Diana Potenza (Barbara Ronchi, Luna Nera) must uncover the full truth behind the complex allegations raised against wealthy entrepreneur Tommaso (Pierfrancesco Favino), accused of murdering his wife. As the determined Diana must settle in a new firm, the case also uncovers dark truths from her past. The series’ original note of intention raises the everlasting enigma of nature versus nurture: “What makes us what we are: genetics or the social and economic conditions in which we grew up? How much of our destiny is already decided at birth?” With splashy names such as the internationally-known character actor Pierfrancesco Favino and singer/model Elodie, the series may be positioned as one of the highlights of the upcoming Italian line-up. The show had begun shooting in March of 2025, so it should not be long before it is unveiled.

The Monster of Florence: Pietro Pacciani (Il Mostro: Pietro Pacciani)

Genre: crime drama, true crime

Episodes: 3

Writers: Leonardo Fasoli, Stefano Sollima

Director: Stefano Sollima

Cast: TBA

One of the most successful launches of the past few years for an Italian series, there was more to delve into for the crew led by in-demand director Stefano Sollima, as the show was conceived as an anthology revisiting the best-known affairs that rocked Tuscany in the 1970s and 1980s. And the sophomore miniseries investigating a dark chapter of Italian history involving a series of murders will involve the trial and eventual acquittal of one Pietro Pacciani, the “Monster of Florence”, and his presumed accomplices, nicknamed the Compagni di Merende. The case divided national public opinion for decades, and as Sollima states, “the most troubling element is that his guilt was never formally proved, but it was never totally excluded either”. The shoot started in late June, and the cast remains unannounced; it is expected somewhere in 2027.

Troppo Invidiosa

Genre: Comedy

Episodes: 8

Writers: Monica Rametta, Federico Baccomo, Dario Bonamin

Directors: Milena Cocozza, Alessio Lauria

Cast: Diana Del Bufalo, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo De Moor, Matteo Martari, Ciro Priello

As the ongoing Maschi Veri proves, the Italian line-up of Netflix is not immune to remakes, and this latest remake of the Netflix format Envious, from renowned production company Cattleya, should prove no different. The casting has chosen TV personality and comedian Diana Del Bufalo to front this new iteration. Per the logline:

Approaching the age of 40, Vicky is envious of those who seem to already have everything she ever desired. However, an unexpected and decidedly out-of-control journey will lead her through new loves, revelations from the past, and unpredictable encounters.

The 8-episode show was announced in late June, as shooting had already wrapped. We can expect it in the next few months; in the meantime, you can find our full preview here.

Fratelli A Castello

Genre: Comedy

Episodes: TBC

Writers: Fabrizio & Federico Sansone, Fabrizio Testini, Silvia Leuzzi, Salvo Rinaudo

Cast: I Sansoni (Fabrizio & Federico Sansone)

Director: Lucio Pellegrini

Announced on September 1st while the shoot was underway in Rome, the project is highlighting the runaway success of comedy brothers Fabrizio and Federico Sansone, also known as I Sansoni. The duo has made waves on YouTube in Italy, and this Netflix project follows the release in the spring of 2025 of their first joint movie, And Then We’ll See (E Poi Si Vede). The logline for the new project from the Sicily-based brothers is unknown, but Italian media has speculated it would build on the theme of mismatched brotherhood and opposite directions in all areas of life. The project should be released somewhere in 2027.

Suburramaxima

Genre: Crime drama

Episodes: 6

Writers: TBC

Directors: Michele Alhaique

Cast: Giacomo Ferrara, Carlotta Antonelli, Filippo Nigro, Francesco Gheghi, Aliosha Massine, Marlon Joubert, Martina La Manna

The Suburra franchise certainly has legs: following the original show, which concluded in 2020, a movie and a follow-up show, Suburraeterna, were all released globally. Characters from that latest chapter will return in SuburraMaxima, which was announced in January of 2026. The 6-episode show will see the return of Giacomo Ferrara as mobster Alberto “Spadino” Anacleti and Carlotta Antonelli as his wife Angelica. The series promises two things: that the show will follow up where Suburraeterna left off, and that a massive police raid will once again redistribute the dynamics of criminal power within the city, as Alberto is released from prison. No additional details on the shoot were available; the show is expected in 2027.

New Movies Set To Release On Netflix In 2026 And Beyond

Senza Volto

Genre: Thriller, action

Writers: Vincenzo Alfieri, Giuseppe Stasi, Fabio Guaglione, Edoardo Leo, Franco Fraternale, Marco Sani

Director: Fabio Guaglione

Already the star of the 2022 Netflix movie Still Time, Edoardo Leo returns to the streamer for a high-octane project as a former undercover agent. He will go on the run once again once his wife is murdered and he becomes the prime suspect. No additional details on the shoot were available; as such, it is hard to say whether the movie will launch before the end of the year.

Campioni (December 15th)

Genre: Comedy, feel-good movie

Writers: Giulia Louise Steigerwalt, Sofia Assirelli

Director: Jacopo Bonvicini

Cast: Alessandro Gassmann, Anna Ferzetti, Giuseppe Gandini, Francesco Brandi, Flaminia Pricolo, Giordano Capparucci, Massimiliano Rodolfo, Carlo Di Bartolomeo, Alessandro Jimi Masperi…

The runaway success of the Spanish movie Champions (2018) — 23 million tickets sold in Spain — has inspired this Italian remake, where a reckless basketball coach accepts to do community service to avoid jail time. He ends up coaching a young team of handicapped players in Bologna, many of whom are beginners in the sport. The shoot was understood to have wrapped in December of 2025; it is a good bet we see it before the end of the year, possibly with a global push to echo the reputation of the original movie.

Are you excited about some of these projects? Sound off in the comment section below!