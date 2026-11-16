First Look and Release Date Revealed for Netflix’s New Lavish Period Drama Series ‘The Palace of Secrets’

Zeta Studios, the production company behind Élite and Olympo, is bringing a steamy, high-stakes period drama to Netflix. Premiering on January 22, 2027, The Palace of Secrets (Los secretos de la cortesana) stars Carla Campra and Carlos Cuevas. Explore first-look images, the official trailer, and all the details about Netflix’s Spanish royal period drama below.

Created by executive producers Carlos de Pando and Sara Antuña (HBO Max’s ¡García!), the upcoming Spanish Netflix Original period drama The Palace of Secrets, known in Spain as Los secretos de la cortesana, is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Estefanía Ruiz, published by Penguin Random House. The author has described the book as “a mix of historical and sensual.” The series is directed by Paco Caballero, Jota Linares, and Elena Trapé. Antonio Asensio serves as producer, with Xavi Toll and Margarita Huguet also joining as executive producers.

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Zeta Studios is the studio behind the series. Its previous Netflix projects include the global hit Élite, the short-lived teen sports drama Olympo, and the recent dark comedy movie Go Team!.

Filming began in July 2025, taking place in palaces and mansions across the Community of Madrid and Segovia, as well as at Netflix’s production hub in Tres Cantos.

When is The Palace of Secrets coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The Palace of Secrets will premiere globally on January 22, 2027.

It joins a busy January 2027 lineup on Netflix that already includes Jamie Dornan’s The Twin on January 1 and the Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson heist thriller The Take on January 15. For more, see our list of new Netflix series to keep on your radar for 2027.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed an episode count, although the first-look images include stills from an eighth episode.

What is the plot of The Palace of Secrets?

Set in 18th-century Madrid, the series follows the forbidden romance between a court painter’s daughter and the heir to the throne. Netflix has provided a synopsis for the series:

In the series, Julia Ponce (Carla Campra), daughter of the court painter, arrives at the royal palace and is captivated by its dazzling atmosphere. There she meets Gonzalo (Carlos Cuevas), the crown prince, who has returned to Spain, compelled by the king, to get married. Julia and Gonzalo’s impossible and forbidden relationship sparks intrigue, jealousy and passion in a court rife with ambition, deceit and revenge. Parties, clandestine trysts, a secret society of women plotting for power… And, in the midst of it all, Julia and Gonzalo struggle to live out their love.

Who are the cast members of The Palace of Secrets?

Carla Campra plays Julia Ponce. The actress previously starred in Netflix’s steamy telenovela Holy Family and the psychological horror series Feria: The Darkest Light. She also starred in the comedy series Dangerous Moms (Señoras del (h)AMPA), the viral horror film Veronica, and the crime drama Everybody Knows.

Carlos Cuevas plays Gonzalo, the crown prince. The actor has starred in several Netflix Originals, including In Family I Trust, Merlí: Sapere Aude, Someone Has to Die, Smiley, More the Merrier, and the anime The Idhun Chronicles. He also starred in the award-winning film El 47.

Cuevas is set for a busy stretch on Netflix. He’s part of the cast of Welcome to El Bulli, which arrives this month, and will star opposite Macarena García in an upcoming Spanish rom-com adaptation.

The rest of the cast are confirmed as:

Alberto Olmo (Bad Influence, The Truthers) as Carranza

(Bad Influence, The Truthers) as Carranza Helena Ezquerro (La Moderna) as Loreto

(La Moderna) as Loreto Nora Hernández (The Dinner) as Ana

(The Dinner) as Ana Nico Romero (Cable Girls) as Jorge

(Cable Girls) as Jorge Karina Soro (UPA Next) as Alba

(UPA Next) as Alba Catalina del Rosario (Privilèges) as Sofia

(Privilèges) as Sofia Mateo Jalón as Luís

as Luís Luís Bermejo (Magical Girl)

(Magical Girl) María Morales (La bola negra)

(La bola negra) Roberto Álamo (May God Save Us)

(May God Save Us) Bea Segura (Terra Alta)

(Terra Alta) Cristina Plazas (Locked Up)

(Locked Up) Guillermo Toledo (The Last Night at Tremore Beach)

(The Last Night at Tremore Beach) Irene Montalà (City of Shadows)

Alberto Olmo will also be seen in Jotadé, Netflix’s Spanish crime thriller miniseries that recently began filming.

First Look at The Palace of Secrets

The Palace of Secrets is one of many Spanish titles on the way. For more, check out our previews of the upcoming Spanish series and Spanish movies coming to Netflix in 2026 and 2027.

Are you looking forward to watching The Palace of Secrets on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!