‘Hirayasumi’ Anime Series Coming to Netflix Globally in January 2027

Netflix is kicking off its 2027 anime slate with Hirayasumi, an adaptation of Keigo Shinzō’s acclaimed manga. It premieres in January 2027 and stars Yuma Uchida, Mayu Takahashi, and Rikako Aikawa. Here is everything we know about Hirayasumi on Netflix.

Hirayasumi is an upcoming Japanese anime series that adapts Keigo Shinzō’s acclaimed manga of the same name. Animated by Production +h, Kei Sueawa directed and wrote the series. This marks the manga’s second major screen adaptation, following a 2025 live-action television drama that streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

When is Hirayasumi coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Hirayasumi will be released sometime in January 2027. We’re still waiting for an exact release date.

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An official teaser for the anime has been released.

What is the plot of Hirayasumi?

The synopsis has been sourced from MyAnimeList:

Living in Asagaya, 29-year-old Hiroto Ikuta spends his days working at his part-time job and chatting with the locals. He likes visiting Hanae Wada most, a grumpy yet kind elderly woman whom Hiroto calls “Granny.” Hiroto’s time with Granny is sadly cut short when she passes away from a heart attack. To his surprise, Hiroto inherits Granny’s house as she never married or had children. Three months later, 18-year-old Natsumi Kobayashi moves from her hometown to attend art school. With nowhere else to go, she stays with her cousin Hiroto, whom she has not seen in years. Despite their opposing personalities, the pair begin living under the same roof as they struggle through their seemingly mundane lives.

Who are the cast members of Hirayasumi?

The Japanese dub cast is confirmed as:

Yuuma Uchida (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Hiroti Ikuta

(Jujutsu Kaisen) as Hiroti Ikuta Mayu Takahashi (Long Zu II: Daowangze Zhi Tong) as Natsumi Kobayashi

(Long Zu II: Daowangze Zhi Tong) as Natsumi Kobayashi Youko Hikasa (High School DxD) as Yomogi Tachibana

(High School DxD) as Yomogi Tachibana Rikako Aikawa (Pokemon) as Hanae Wada

(Pokemon) as Hanae Wada Daisuke Namikawa (Hunter x Hunter) as Hideki Noguchi

(Hunter x Hunter) as Hideki Noguchi Yume Miyamoto (SSSS.Gridman) as Akari Yokoyama

(SSSS.Gridman) as Akari Yokoyama Yuuko Naitou as Narrator

as Narrator Yuuichirou Umehara (Goblin Slayer) as Ryoi Ishikawa

An English dub cast hasn’t been revealed as of yet.

Are you looking forward to watching Hirayasumi on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!