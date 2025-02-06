New Italian Series Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been getting regular updates as part of Next on Netflix, an opportunity to see what’s coming to Netflix in 2025 from around the world. One of the countries participating in the live event for journalists was Netflix Italy, which previewed its upcoming slate for 2025 for local journalists. The year has already started strong with Public Disorder (or ACAB as it’s known in other regions), but what else is coming up? Here’s a rundown of what we unveiled.

In Italy, Tinny Andreatta, the Vice President of Content, expressed her enthusiasm about 2025, stating, “This year is significant for us in Italy because it marks the 10th anniversary of Netflix’s launch in our country. We will provide our audience with a wider and more diverse selection that spans various genres, innovative formats, and languages. We aim to tell authentic stories that reflect the spirit of the times, pushing beyond what has been seen before to engage, entertain, and inspire our audience while leaving them breathless.”

Sadly, we didn’t get any renewals for Netflix Italy during the event. That means Brigands: The Quest for Gold, Adoration, and Suburræterna are still in limbo, waiting for season 2 renewal, and Di4ries still hasn’t been renewed for a third season.

My Family (Storia Della Mia Famgilia)

Format: TV Series

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama

Netflix Release Date: February 19th, 2025

Cast: Eduardo Scarpetta (Fausto), Vanessa Scalera (Lucia), Massimiliano Caiazzo (Valerio), Cristiana Dell’Anna (Maria), Gaia Weiss (Sarah), Antonio Gargiulo (Demetrio), Filippo Gili (Sergio), Jua Leo Migliore (Libero), Tommaso Guidi (Ercole), and Aurora Giovinazzo (Valeria)

Synopsis: This is Fausto’s story on his final day—a story filled with joy, passion, and immense love for his children, alongside a fearless embrace of life and its uncertainties. However, it also reveals the deep love that reaches a dramatic breaking point. Ultimately, it’s a tale about an unconventional family, a cherished but chaotic clan where Fausto unexpectedly places significant responsibilities. It’s a journey through joys and struggles, laughter, and a group of individuals who make large mistakes while also performing small acts of heroism. In this narrative, everyone, without exception, contributes their flaws yet strives to do their best.

The Leopard / Il Gattopardo

Type: TV Series

Episodes: 6

Genre: Historical Drama

Netflix Release Date: March 5th, 2025

Cast: Kim Rossi Stuart (Don Fabrizio Corbera, Principe di Salina), Benedetta Porcaroli (Concetta), Deva Cassel (Angelica) e Saul Nanni (Tancredi). Nel cast anche Paolo Calabresi (Pirrone), Francesco Colella (Sedara), Astrid Meloni (Maria Stella) e Francesco Di Leva (Russo).

Read Next KSI and TBJZL On Why They Moved Their Sidemen YouTube Show ‘Inside’ Over to Netflix

Based on what many consider to be one of the greatest Italian novels of all time, The Leopard is one of the biggest swings from Netflix Italy in its history. Set against the backdrop of the revolution in 1860s Sicily. At its heart is Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina, who leads a life surrounded by beauty and privilege. But as Italy moves towards unification and the old aristocratic order is threatened, he realizes that his family’s future is in jeopardy. New allegiances must be made, each one a threat to his principles.

We’ve got much more on this period drama in our full preview and of all the titles coming up from Italy, this is our most anticipated.

Nuova Scena Rhythm & Flow (Season 2)

Type: TV Series

Netflix Release Date: March 31st, 2025

Cast: Fabri Fibra, Geolier, Rose Villain

Synopsis: Following the success of the first season, Fabri Fibra, Geolier, and Rose Villain will reprise their roles as judges on the rap show, which aims to identify the emerging stars of the Italian music scene.

Il Mostro / The Monster

Type: TV Series

Episodes: 4

Netflix Release Date: Fall 2025

Kicking off production in October 2023, this new scripted crime drama comes from The Apartment and AlterEgo with Stefano Sollima directing.

The synopsis is as follows, “One of the longest and most complex Italian investigations into the first and most brutal serial killer in the country’s history: The Monster of Florence. A series based on true events, direct testimonies, procedural documents, and journalistic investigations. All terribly true. Because we believe that telling the truth, and only that, is the only way to bring justice to the victims. In a story where there have been many possible monsters, over time and investigations, our story focuses on them, the possible monsters, from their point of view. Because the monster, in the end, could be anyone.”

Love Is Blind: Italy and Too Hot to Handle: Italy

Type: TV Series

Netflix Release Date: 2025

An Italian adaptation of the successful series Love Is Blind will be the 10th (!!) in the dating reality series franchise on Netflix, with France debuting its first season in 2025. Italy will also be treated to a spin-off of Too Hot To Handle in 2025.

Real Men / Maschi Veri

Type: TV Series

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Cast: Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari, Pietro Sermonti. Thony, Sarah Felberbaum, Laura Adriani, Alice Lupparelli with Corrado Fortuna e Nicole Grimaudo

This series focuses on four friends in their forties who, amidst a world shifting towards social and gender equality, confront their own biases, the notions of “toxic masculinity,” and the unforeseen challenges of self-reflection. Clinging to their identities as alpha males, these friends must navigate the complexities of their roles in society and relationship dynamics while striving to maintain their true selves.

Motorvalley

Netflix Release Date: 2026

Cast: Luca Argentero (Arturo Benini), Giulia Michelini (Elena Dionisi), Caterina Forza (Blu Venturi)

Motorvalley chronicles the journey of three individuals—Arturo, Elena, and Blu—who, despite having lost almost everything, find new hope in their shared passion for cars. Elena, a determined member of the Dionisi family racing dynasty, struggles to reclaim her rightful place in the family business now dominated by her brother, and she enlists Blu, a fearless young talent drawn to speed, and Arturo, a once-prominent driver now battling setbacks and disillusionment, to forge a path to victory. Their intertwined fates are put to the test in the perilous Italian Gran Turismo Championship, where racing becomes a matter of life and death. Inspired by Matteo Rovere’s 2016 debut film Italian Race.

Mrs. Playmen

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Episodes: 7

Cast: Carolina Crescentini (Adelina Tattilo), Filippo Nigro (Chartroux), Giuseppe Maggio (Luigi Poggi), Francesca Colucci (Elsa), Domenico Diele (Andrea De Cesari), Francesco Colella (Saro Balsamo), Lidia Vitale (Lella), Giampiero Judica (Don Rocco).

Adelina Tattilo is at the center of this story, a tenacious and courageous woman who led Italy’s most famous erotic magazine in the 1960s and 70s, called Playmen—the Italian counterpart to Playboy. Under Adelina’s leadership, the magazine contributed to the profound shift in Italian customs, enduring the numerous challenges typical of any revolution. The elegant nudity, which offered glimpses without overt displays, and the bold topics covered often inspired women to embrace their desires. Coupled with significant contributions from leading Italian intellectuals, “Playmen” became a space for free and eclectic conversation—a clever and unparalleled transgression in a deeply religious and conservative Italy. “Mrs. Playmen” is the story of a magazine that shaped the history of Italian culture and those who made it a symbol.

Sara – Woman In The Shadows / Sara – La Donna Nell’Ombra

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Episodes: 6

Cast: Teresa Saponangelo (Sara), Claudia Gerini (Teresa), Flavio Furno (Pardo), Chiara Celotto (Viola), Carmine Recano (Massimiliano), Antonio Gerardi (Tarallo), con Giacomo Giorgio (Ciro Musella) e con Massimo Popolizio (Corrado Lembo)

The series, based on the literary saga “Sara” by Maurizio de Giovanni, published by Rizzoli. “To uncover the truth behind her son’s untimely death, Sara (Teresa Saponangelo, Hand of God), a tired former intelligence agent who has isolated herself, seeks a favor from her old friend and colleague, Teresa (Claudia Gerini, Suburra: Blood on Rome). However, she quickly learns that nothing comes without a cost, and she soon finds herself back in her former life. Whether she likes it or not, she remains the best: the “invisible woman” they labeled her, and her skills are still in high demand.”

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 3)

Expected Release Date: 2026

One renewal we have to look forward to is The Law According to Lidia Poët, which got a surprise season 3 renewal in December. It’s unclear whether this new season will be the last.

That’s all the big new series from Netflix Italy – what are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.