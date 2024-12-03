‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ Gets Surprise Season 3 Renewal At Netflix

The Italian drama series The Law According to Lidia Poët (La Legge Di Lidia Poët) will be returning for a third season at Netflix, according to Tinny Andreatta, VP of content for Italy, as revealed this morning at Content London.

After first debuting in early 2023, the Italian period drama was quickly announced to be coming back for a season 2, which was recently released on Netflix on October 30th with six brand new episodes. It follows the true story of Lidia Poët, who broke ground to become the country’s first female lawyer and, in season 2, set her ambitions even higher, aiming for a role in Parliament.

Details on season 3 are slim at the moment. It has only been confirmed that it’s coming back and that Italian actress Matilda De Angelis will be reprising her role.

How well did The Law According to Lidia Poët season 2 perform on Netflix?

This is where the renewal comes as a bit of a surprise as our data expert had originally predicted a cancelation for The Law According to Lidia Poët, which is because the show massively lags behind performance on season 1. The show featured in the global top 10s for 3 weeks between October 27th and November 17th before dropping out, accumulating 31.80 million hours watched, equating to 5.8M views. Here’s how that breaks down week-to-week:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 October 27th, 2024 to November 3rd, 2024 12,300,000 (New) 2,200,000 7 2 November 3rd, 2024 to November 10th, 2024 12,000,000 (-2%) 2,200,000 7 3 November 10th, 2024 to November 17th, 2024 7,500,000 (-38%) 1,400,000 8

If we compare those three weeks in the top 10 to season 1 (which similarly only spent three weeks in the global top 10s), we can see the show has dropped pretty dramatically, with close to a 60% drop in views.

If we look at the daily top 10s (using FlixPatrol data), we can see that the show failed to enter most countries’ top 10s quite like season 1 managed to in early 2023. Crucially, though, the show has featured in its home Italian top 10s for over 30 days, often a key indicator for renewals for international titles. By that we mean that even if a show fails to travel, if the show is a success in its origin country, it can still get renewed.

Another European period drama series, The Empress, also just recently debuted its second season and is faring much better in the Netflix top 10s, suggesting a certain season 3 renewal there, too.

As it stands, The Law According to Lidia Poët is the only major Netflix Original Italian title coming back for another season at the moment. Titles like Supersex, Everything Calls for Salvation, Brigands, and the recently released Adoration are all waiting for renewals. So far, for 2025, Netflix Italy has The Leopard and Maschi Veri lined up.

