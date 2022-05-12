Period Drama Shows Coming Soon to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Netflix has had great success in the period pieces arena and has some very promising upcoming projects in the space too. Here’s our rundown of the period dramas (and period pieces) coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond.

Netflix also has a strong slate of upcoming period drama movies as well as series. We previewed all of those at the beginning of February 2022.

Last year, we picked out some of our favorite period drama series on Netflix and while we’ve no doubt got a few to add to that list in the coming months, it’s still got some excellent tips on what to watch right now.

1899

We’ve talked about 1899 ad nauseam here at What’s on Netflix but that’s just because we’re so hyped to see what the creators of Dark deliver in their new sci-fi period epic.

Here’s what we can expect from the series that leverages state of the art technology to tell its compelling story:

“Multinational immigrants traveling from the old continent to the new encounter a nightmarish riddle aboard a second ship adrift on the open sea.”

All The Light We Cannot See

One of the titles coming out of Netflix’s output deal with 21 Laps Entertainment (the production company founded by Shawn Levy) is a World War II period drama based on the book by Anthony Doerr.

The limited series will follow a young blind French girl called Marie-Laure who is doing her best to survive with the war unfolding in the background.

Free Food for Millionaires

Netflix first optioned the rights to Free Food for Millionaires back in February 2021 but things have been very quiet ever since. The book is written by Min Jin Lee and is about Casey Han who is a daughter of immigrants and is hopelessly addicted to a glamorous Manhattan lifestyle which she cannot afford.

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

The final season of Peaky Blinders heads to Netflix in June 2022 and is by far and away one of the best period pieces on the service.

It transports you back to Birmingham shortly after the First World War. The series is based on a real-life youth gang that was active between the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The show first premiered all the way back in 2013 and recently wrapped its final season on the BBC earlier this year. Now it’s Netflix’s turn to share in the spoils. While it’s sad the show is coming to an end, a movie is on the way.

Queen Charlotte

As part of Bridgerton’s growing expansion on Netflix, we’ll be seeing a new limited series that gives the limelight solely to Queen Charlotte (first introduced in Bridgerton S1) and her earlier life before we see her in the flagship series.

Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, and India Amarteifio are all set to star.

Transatlantic

Transatlantic is a new adaptation coming to Netflix from Anna Winger who is known for Deutschland 83 and Netflix’s Unorthodox.

The show is set during the 1940 refugee crisis in Marseille, France.

Among the cast confirmed for the show so far includes Gillian Jacobs, Corey Stoll, and Cory Michael Smith.

We’ve got loads more on Transatlantic in our full preview for the upcoming series here.

Other Period Dramas (or Period Pieces) Coming Soon to Netflix

90 Church – Crime drama set in the 1930s following the formation of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics.

– Crime drama set in the 1930s following the formation of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics. Bridgerton (Season 3 and 4) – At least two new seasons of the flagship Netflix series Bridgerton are planned but we’re in no doubt that it’ll continue beyond that.

– At least two new seasons of the flagship Netflix series Bridgerton are planned but we’re in no doubt that it’ll continue beyond that. Briganti – Italian period drama about a woman in the 19th Century named Filomena who joins a group of brigands and pursues a treasure that’s been stolen from a Sicilian bank by Giuseppe Garibaldi.

– Italian period drama about a woman in the 19th Century named Filomena who joins a group of brigands and pursues a treasure that’s been stolen from a Sicilian bank by Giuseppe Garibaldi. Call Your Daughter Home – Netflix first optioned this series from One-Two Punch Productions back in March 2020 but since then it’s been very quiet. The story is set in 1924 South Carolina and follows three women who have come to a crossroads.

– Netflix first optioned this series from One-Two Punch Productions back in March 2020 but since then it’s been very quiet. The story is set in 1924 South Carolina and follows three women who have come to a crossroads. Griselda – Following the rise and fall of drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco.

– Following the rise and fall of drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco. Lidia Poët – Italian biopic telling the story of Italy’s first female lawyer.

– Italian biopic telling the story of Italy’s first female lawyer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Set to release in 2022, this new limited series created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy tells the story of the Milwaukee Monster who went on a killing spree in the late 1900s.

– Set to release in 2022, this new limited series created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy tells the story of the Milwaukee Monster who went on a killing spree in the late 1900s. Outfielder – A limited series from producer Ryan Murphy about 19-year old Los Angeles Dodger Glenn Burke, who on Oct. 2, 1977 delivered the first recorded high five.”,”

That 90s Show – Yes, a comedy but technically counts as a period piece given this spin-off to That 70s Show will take place entirely in, you guessed it, the 1990s.

– Yes, a comedy but technically counts as a period piece given this spin-off to That 70s Show will take place entirely in, you guessed it, the 1990s. The Crown (Season 5 and 6) – One of Netflix’s best period drama series to date (and most expensive) has been the series that’s been retracing Queen Elizabeth’s reign as monarch in the United Kingdom. The fifth season of The Crown is due to release on Netflix in November 2022 with the sixth due to begin filming this summer.

– One of Netflix’s best period drama series to date (and most expensive) has been the series that’s been retracing Queen Elizabeth’s reign as monarch in the United Kingdom. The fifth season of The Crown is due to release on Netflix in November 2022 with the sixth due to begin filming this summer. The Warmth of Other Suns – One of the many Shondaland projects announced to in development is an adaptation of the Isabel Wilkerson novel about African Americans fleeing the South for a better life.

Have we missed any big-period drama series coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments and which ones you’re most excited for.