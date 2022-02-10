Netflix has a huge collection of period dramas already available on the service but much more is on the way. Below we’ll take you through all the upcoming period drama movies that we currently know about.

Period drama as a genre is pretty broad in nature. When you think of period dramas the chance is you instantly think of shows like Bridgerton or Downton Abbey. The reality is it’s much broader and is basically anything that’s historical.

Period Drama Movies Coming to Netflix

Operation Mincemeat

Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Only available on Netflix outside the United Kingdom

This British-produced WW2 movie depicts one of the most successful British operations at the height of the war. The operation was a “deception effort to keep the Allied invasion of Sicily hidden.”

Among the cast to appear in the movie is Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Rustin

Confirmed for release in 2022

George C. Wolfe will be directing this ambitious movie that’s being produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground productions. Among the cast assembled for the movie includes Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, and Jeffrey Wright.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Rustin tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.”

Blonde

Confirmed for release in 2022

Ana de Armas headlines this biopic movie that documents the rise of Marilyn Monroe (albeit with a fictionalized take) who came to fame in the 1940s and 50s.

Andrew Dominik writes and directs and after numerous delays and the fact the project has been in development since 2010 it’ll finally release in 2022.

Other Period Drama Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Against The Ice – Sees two men embark on a trek across Greenland to change history. Set to release on Netflix on March 2nd.

– Sees two men embark on a trek across Greenland to change history. Set to release on Netflix on March 2nd. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure – Set during the Apollo era (late 1960s), this movie is a hybrid-animated movie that looks at the space race through the eyes of a young boy.

– Set during the Apollo era (late 1960s), this movie is a hybrid-animated movie that looks at the space race through the eyes of a young boy. All Quiet on the Western Front – German-produced WW2 movie that sees the war through a young German soldier’s perspective. Confirmed for release in 2022.

– German-produced WW2 movie that sees the war through a young German soldier’s perspective. Confirmed for release in 2022. Bluff – Set in the 1800s in the Cayman Island and follows a Caribbean woman’s secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.

– Set in the 1800s in the Cayman Island and follows a Caribbean woman’s secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers. Dead or Alive – Sports MMA drama that stretches from the 1800s through to the modern-day.

– Sports MMA drama that stretches from the 1800s through to the modern-day. Enola Holmes 2 – Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown return for another bout of adventures. Set in 19th century England.

– Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown return for another bout of adventures. Set in 19th century England. Lady’s Chatterley’s Lover – Emma Corrin, known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown, will appear in this Sony-produced movie adapting the D. H. Lawrence novel. Confirmed for release in 2022.

– Emma Corrin, known for playing Princess Diana in The Crown, will appear in this Sony-produced movie adapting the D. H. Lawrence novel. Confirmed for release in 2022. Lady Killer – Blake Lively will star as Josie Schuller, a 1950s housewife who leads a secret life as a highly trained killer.

– Blake Lively will star as Josie Schuller, a 1950s housewife who leads a secret life as a highly trained killer. Maestro – Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut will see him starring as Leonard Bernstein over the course of his 30-year career. Due to begin production in 2022.

– Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut will see him starring as Leonard Bernstein over the course of his 30-year career. Due to begin production in 2022. Rodney & Sheryl – Biopic on the serial killer Rodney Alcala who operated in the 1970s.

– Biopic on the serial killer Rodney Alcala who operated in the 1970s. Shirley – Regina King will be playing the role of the trailblazing US politician Shirley Chisholm. Confirmed for release in 2022.

– Regina King will be playing the role of the trailblazing US politician Shirley Chisholm. Confirmed for release in 2022. Shoe Dog – Biopic on the rise of the sports brand Nike that formed in the mid 1960s.

– Biopic on the rise of the sports brand Nike that formed in the mid 1960s. Shout It Out Loud – A biopic on the rise of KISS throughout the late 20th century.

– A biopic on the rise of KISS throughout the late 20th century. Society of the Snow – Set in the early 1970s where Uruguayan Air Force Fairchild F-227 crashed and sees the passengers having to survive in harsh environments. Directed by J.A. Bayona.

– Set in the early 1970s where Uruguayan Air Force Fairchild F-227 crashed and sees the passengers having to survive in harsh environments. Directed by J.A. Bayona. The Council – Biopic on a crime syndicate who operated in Harlem during the 70s and 80s. Starring Will Smith.

– Biopic on a crime syndicate who operated in Harlem during the 70s and 80s. Starring Will Smith. The Pale Blue Eye – Scott Cooper will be adapting the Louis Bayard book with Christian Bale heading up the cast. It’s set in 1830 and follows a series of fictional murders. Confirmed for release in 2022.

– Scott Cooper will be adapting the Louis Bayard book with Christian Bale heading up the cast. It’s set in 1830 and follows a series of fictional murders. Confirmed for release in 2022. The Stand Off – Newly formed police unit is formed and goes up against the Black Panther Party that was founded in the 1960s.

– Newly formed police unit is formed and goes up against the Black Panther Party that was founded in the 1960s. The Wonder – Set in 1862 and starring Florence Pugh this British production sees a young girl stop eating but still live a healthy life. Confirmed for release in 2022.

– Set in 1862 and starring Florence Pugh this British production sees a young girl stop eating but still live a healthy life. Confirmed for release in 2022. Yuba – Channing Tatum set to produce this Western about prospectors looking for gold in the lawless region of the Yuba river valley.

