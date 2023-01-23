78 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in February 2023

With an exceptionally busy January, thankfully, February is going to be considerably quieter. So far 78 movies and TV shows are scheduled to leave the library, but we expect more to be announced.

In case you missed it we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in January 2023.

One of the biggest losses to the library in February 2o23 is the removal of all 5 seasons of Jane the Virgin.

21 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2023:

Amelie (2001)

Biking Borders (2019)

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Collateral (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Event Horizon (1997)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Guest House (2020)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Hostel (2005)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Love Happens (2009)

Love Jacked (2018)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Newness (2017)

School of Rock (2003)

Separation (2021)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

5 Series Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2023:

Angel Beats (1 Season)

The Defiant Ones (Limited Series) N

The Mystic River (Season 1)

Pop Team Epic (1 Season)

Prison Playbook (Season 1) N

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix UK on February 3rd, 2023

Imperial Dreams (2014) N

Jane The Virgin (5 Seasons)

2 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on February 4th, 2023

Broken Hearts Gallery (2020)

Fukrey Boyzzz (1 Season

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on February 5th, 2023

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on February 6th, 2023

Wild Target (2010)

2 TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on February 8th, 2023

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (1 Season)

Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on February 9th, 2023

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Pirates (2021)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on February 11th, 2023

Jenni Rivera: Mariposasa de Barrio (2017)

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on February 12th, 2023

Spontaneous (2020)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on February 13th, 2023

Cuddle Weather (2019)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on February 14th, 2023

Last Stand (2013)

5 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on February 14th, 2023

The Bad Education Movie (2015)

Christmas with the Coopers (2015)

Dear John (2010)

Ladies in Lavender (2004)

Pottersville (2017)

28 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on February 16th, 2023

About Time (2013)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Antz (1998)

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010)

Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar (2012)

Battleship (2012)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dead Silence (2007)

Enemigo intimo (2020)

The Great Wall (2016)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration (2003)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Nightmare High (2016)

O Brother, where art thou? (2000)

Red Dragon (2002)

Repo Men (2010)

Spark (1 Season)

Split (2016)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Unborn (2009)

Wanderlust (2012)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on February 18th, 2023

13 Minutes (2021)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on February 19th, 2023

A Place in the Stars (2014)

Peru: Tesoro escondido (2017)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on February 20th, 2023

Scarecrow (2019)

1 TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on February 22nd, 2023

Fifty: The Series (1 Season)

Which of your favorite movie and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in February 2023? Let us know in the comment below.